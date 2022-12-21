Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Community helps fix up Lexington woman’s deteriorating home before Christmas
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Sylvania Bell is spending Christmas at home. It might sound like nothing special, but for her, it’s a dream come true. Her home has been on the brink of unlivable for the past 20 years. “She had baking sheets tacked to the ceilings...
fox56news.com
Camp Hero spreading Christmas cheer in Jackson County
The groups are providing toys for children who have at least one family member in jail. Camp Hero spreading Christmas cheer in Jackson County.
fox56news.com
Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt
Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt.
fox56news.com
Deck the malls: Shoppers come to Fayette Mall for last-minute Christmas shopping
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Christmas at the mall is a magical experience for many, especially those who still need to do some last-minute shopping. Shoppers came out to the Fayette Mall Friday morning braving below-freezing temperatures and bad road conditions. Shopper Chris Mulder said shopping up to the last minute is a tradition for him, and he’s glad to keep it going this year.
WKYT 27
Motorcycle-riding Grinch spreads smiles, awareness for special needs children
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A holiday favorite was spotted in Lexington. The Grinch was seen Thursday cruising around Hamburg on a motorcycle. This Grinch isn’t planning to steal Christmas. Instead, it’s to raise awareness. The man behind the mask is a member of Bikers for Special Needs Children.
fox56news.com
Update on road conditions in Lexington
Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary.
fox56news.com
Golden Alert issued for 67-year-old Lexington woman
Doris Lunce was last seen around 7 a.m. Friday at the Salvation Army on the 700 block of West Main Street. Golden Alert issued for 67-year-old Lexington woman.
fox56news.com
Thousands of flights canceled creating holiday travel nightmare | Early Morning
Thousands of flights are canceled Friday as one of the most treacherous holiday seasons in the U.S. has seen in decades is underway with temperatures plummeting, coinciding with travelers trying to their destinations before Christmas. #HolidayTravel #Cancellations #Christmas.
fox56news.com
Community Christmas dinner in Jessamine County
The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition hosted their first community Christmas dinner, serving dinner to around 400 people.
fox56news.com
Propane and fertilizer: Madison Co. residents stock up for extreme weather
On Thursday in Richmond, the Tri-County Fertilizer-Propane store, it may be the busiest spot in the whole county, as residents flood the shop to stockpile on feed and multiple propane tanks believing the electricity will go out Thursday night.
fox56news.com
Arctic weather freezes flights at Blue Grass Airport
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Arctic temperatures delayed almost seven thousand flights nationwide Friday, and canceled another nearly five thousand flights, according to Flightaware.com. At The Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, many travelers were among the thousands affected nationwide. Lauren White, community relations manager at The Blue Grass Airport,...
fox56news.com
Inflation forcing more families to rely on food banks | Rush Hour
Millions of children do not get enough food every day — and some food banks say they're seeing more and more demand as inflation rates remain high. #Inflation #FoodInsecurity #ChildHunger #FoodBanks.
fox56news.com
Flight cancellations shaking holiday travel plans | Morning in America
An arctic blast surged across a wide swath of the U.S. on Wednesday, gripping much of the nation with bitter cold and life-threatening wind chills ahead of a powerful winter storm expected to complicate holiday travel for millions of Americans. #FlightDisruptions #HolidayTravel #WinterStorm. Flight cancellations shaking holiday travel plans …
fox56news.com
"No one will be turned away": Emergency cold shelter opens in Georgetown
Sleeping outside during dangerously cold temperatures can be deadly. Fortunately, The Gathering Place in Georgetown is providing space for those who have nowhere else to go. “No one will be turned away”: Emergency cold shelter …. Sleeping outside during dangerously cold temperatures can be deadly. Fortunately, The Gathering Place...
fox56news.com
Man found dead in car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was found dead in his car in Lexington. Lexington police told FOX 56 the man was found dead on Wednesday in a vehicle near East Seventh Street. In a Facebook post, the Catholic Action Center announced the death of a man, named...
fox56news.com
Beshear provides updates on impacts from the storm
Expectations are things will improve by Christmas Eve, in the meantime, road crews will remain on 24-hour shifts across the weekend. Beshear provides updates on impacts from the storm.
fox56news.com
Gov. Beshear warns of hazardous roads.
Slippery conditions will be hazardous and Kentuckians are strongly encouraged to stay off the roads. Gov. Beshear warns of hazardous roads.
WKYT 27
VIDEO: Lexington business owner jumps through window to chase away burglars
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man from Ukraine jumped through a window to scare off would-be burglars from his business. Police say officers responded early Thursday morning to Smart Point in the 1000 block of Industry Road for a report of criminal mischief. When officers arrived, they learned that potentially two suspects broke into the business.
WKYT 27
Messy situation at Macy’s Fayette Mall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Macy’s at the Fayette Mall says a sprinkler head malfunction occurred Friday. A big mess for the store as they were making sure they could be open for those last-minute shoppers. Watch the video sent to us by Kevin Howard below. Howard said he and...
WKYT 27
State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
