Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell took swipe at Raptors after Friday's game
The Toronto Raptors continue to be rather unpopular with opponents. The Raptors took down the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Friday night, winning 118-107. They snapped a five-game winning streak by the Cavs and held star player Donovan Mitchell to 12 points on a 4-for-16 shooting stinker. After the game, Mitchell...
Lakers News: Hubie Brown's Expectations For Lakers-Mavericks Christmas Match
L.A. faces Luka and co. tomorrow.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's 45 not enough as the Milwaukee Bucks fall to the Cleveland Cavaliers
Giannis tried to carry the Bucks to the win but fell short.
Nets coach Jacque Vaughn has 'interesting' relationship with Bucks' Mike Budenholzer
New York — Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has a good amount of history with Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer. Vaughn played for and coached with Budenholzer during their time together with the San Antonio Spurs. “It’s an interesting relationship just because he did coach me, part...
Joel Embiid's Take on How James Harden's Looked Since Returning
After Wednesday's win over the Pistons, 76ers center Joel Embiid dished his thoughts on how James Harden's looked as of late.
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell Puts Loss to Raptors on Starters
“They kicked our ass, to be honest with you,” Mitchell said after the Cavs’ 118-107 loss to the Raptors on Friday, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “You can say you have nights like that, but after a win like we had against Milwaukee, it was kind of upsetting to come out the way we did as a group, especially the starters.
FOX Sports
Boston hosts Milwaukee for Christmas day matchup
Milwaukee Bucks (22-10, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (23-10, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -4; over/under is 225.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics face the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics have gone 14-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston averages 118.1 points and has...
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against Brooklyn after 45-point game
Milwaukee Bucks (22-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (20-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Brooklyn Nets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 45 points in the Bucks' 114-106 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nets have gone 15-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn has...
Chicago Bulls beat Atlanta Hawks at the buzzer, 110-108
Ayo Dosunmu banked in a putback as time expired as the Chicago Bulls rallied after blowing an 18-point lead to win their second straight game, 110-108 over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan, point guard Trae Young and Onyeka Okongwu spoke to the media. The post Chicago Bulls beat Atlanta Hawks at the buzzer, 110-108 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
FOX Sports
NBA Debate: What to watch for on Christmas Day
This week, our panel of NBA reporters — Melissa Rohlin, Ric Bucher and Yaron Weitzman — takes a look at the five Christmas Day matchups, and what is on its mind ahead of a tasty holiday smorgasbord. 1. Which Christmas Day game are you looking forward to most...
FOX Sports
Nuggets host the Suns in Christmas day action
Phoenix Suns (19-13, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (20-11, first in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nuggets -3.5; over/under is 230.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns. The Nuggets have gone 16-7 against Western Conference teams. Denver ranks second in the Western...
FOX Sports
College basketball tiers: Purdue, UConn, Arizona among top teams
Raise your hand if you predicted Purdue and UConn as the top-two teams in the nation at the holiday break … anyone?. We are almost two months into the 2022-23 men's college basketball season, and while the likes of Houston, Kansas and Arkansas have lived up to preseason expectations, the same can't be said for others.
FOX Sports
College basketball roundtable: LSU, Wisconsin among big surprises so far
We are less than two months into the 2022-23 college basketball season, and there are only three teams that were ranked in the top 10 of the preseason AP Top 25 Poll that remain there today: Houston, Kansas and Arkansas. How's that for parity?. Two teams that didn't appear in...
