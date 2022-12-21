ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwannee County, FL

horseandrider.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
LAKE CITY, FL
Lake City Reporter

Suwannee delegation hearing set for Jan. 13

LIVE OAK — State legislators will hear from Suwannee County officials and residents early next year. Suwannee County’s legislative delegation hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at…
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
Lake City Reporter

BOCC, CCSO not on same page for animal control

County wants another look at staffing agreement. Animal control in the county may have hit a “ruff” patch. During the Columbia County Board of County Commissioners meeting on Thursday, one of the monetary requests from the Columbia County Sheriff…
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Lake City Reporter

Flames engulf tractor, vehicles in transport

Fire shuts down CR 249 in addition to I-10. LIVE OAK— An automobile transport catching fire shut down Interstate 10 for hours Thursday night, as well as a Suwannee County road. A tractor trailer hauling an auto transport caught fired Tuesday…
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
riverbendnews.org

Danny Federico graduates from University of Central Florida

Danny Federico is a Branford resident, however, her journey began in Tallahassee, Fla. She graduated from SAIL High School in 2015 and later attended Tallahassee Community College (TCC) in 2017. While enrolled at TCC she was named to the President's list one time and the Dean's list three times. At the age of 20, Federico earned her Associate's Degree from TCC, but her journey was only just beginning as she and her family moved to Branford where she was accepted into the University of Central Florida (UCF) in Orlando.
BRANFORD, FL
Action News Jax

6 teenagers in Lake City involved in a shooting, 5 wounded

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving six teenage boys that happened Monday in broad daylight. The Lake City Police Department said all six teenage boys are going to be okay. Still, residents in Lake City told Action News Jax that a shooting involving that many people, let alone teenagers, is very scary.
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Crash claims Lake City woman, injures 3

On Wednesday evening, a 66-year-old Lake City woman died and three other people were injured in a two-vehicle collision along SW Country Road 240 south of Lake City. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 39-year-old Lake City man was driving a pickup west on CR 240 while approaching SW Little Road at 7 p.m. The driver failed to negotiate a left curve causing the pickup to collide with the front of an SUV being driven by a 70-year-old Lake City man.
LAKE CITY, FL
Lake City Reporter

Scott’s interim tag removed

LIVE OAK — Greg Scott’s tenure as interim county administrator was brief. Two weeks after selecting the longtime parks and recreation director as interim, the Suwannee County Board of County…
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Five teenagers shot in Lake City

Lake City, Fla. — Investigators in Lake City are trying to figure out who shot five teenagers Monday. Police were called to the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and NE Wright Lane and found three teens, under the age of 18, with gunshot wounds. The victims weren’t able to...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Two men arrested after deadly stabbing in Gainesville neighborhood

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men were arrested on charges related to the murder of a man in a Gainesville neighborhood on Tuesday after investigators apparently rejected any claims of self-defense. Gainesville Police Officers arrested Tasireous Townsend, 21, and D’Angelo Bridges, 18, on charges connected to a deadly stabbing that...
GAINESVILLE, FL

