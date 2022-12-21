Read full article on original website
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
Lake City Reporter
Esing: Christmas in Columbia County in the 1920s
As Florida and Lake City grew during the real-estate boom of the 1920s, the people of the community maintained much of their small-town charm and friendliness. The generosity of its citizens shown…
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old boy
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 13-year-old boy who disappeared in Gainesville.
WCJB
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being built at the new Alachua county sports and event center at Celebration Pointe. The 220-meter track was constructed in Italy and then shipped to Gainesville just in time for the...
FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
Lake City Reporter
Suwannee delegation hearing set for Jan. 13
LIVE OAK — State legislators will hear from Suwannee County officials and residents early next year. Suwannee County’s legislative delegation hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at…
WCJB
Alachua County defendant attacks attorney in court, prompting state legislation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What should’ve been a routine trial for career criminal Obadiah Dillard with his defense attorney Eric Atria turned into something much bigger. Dillard punched Atria on the left side of his head, fracturing his skull. Now, attorneys and lawmakers want to initiate change. “We are...
Florida Man Claims $1,000,000 On $20 Cashword Lottery Scratch-Off
The Florida Lottery announced that Brandon Trinckes, 24, of Hampton, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.00. Trinckes purchased his winning ticket from
wuft.org
Gainesville’s first trans minister makes a mark through social justice initiatives
The Rev. Christe Lunsford knew from a young age they had a spiritual calling. After growing up in Louisville, Kentucky, Lunsford, now 55, began seminary preparatory school at 19 years old. But when they came out as transgender, they were met with opposition that pushed them away from organized religion entirely.
Lake City Reporter
BOCC, CCSO not on same page for animal control
County wants another look at staffing agreement. Animal control in the county may have hit a “ruff” patch. During the Columbia County Board of County Commissioners meeting on Thursday, one of the monetary requests from the Columbia County Sheriff…
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless woman arrested for taking money out of wallet, told officer she was “blessed” with the money
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Candace Jean Falke, 41, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly taking cash and multiple insurance cards that were in a wallet she found in a restroom at Publix. A Gainesville Police Department officer spoke to the victim at about 11 a.m. yesterday at the Publix at...
Lake City Reporter
Flames engulf tractor, vehicles in transport
Fire shuts down CR 249 in addition to I-10. LIVE OAK— An automobile transport catching fire shut down Interstate 10 for hours Thursday night, as well as a Suwannee County road. A tractor trailer hauling an auto transport caught fired Tuesday…
WCJB
Wellborn woman found dead in Hamilton County, foul play suspected
WELLBORN, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office deputies believe the body of a missing woman from Wellborn was found in Hamilton County and foul play is suspected in her disappearance. According to the sheriff’s office, the remains of a female found in Hamilton County on Tuesday are being...
riverbendnews.org
Danny Federico graduates from University of Central Florida
Danny Federico is a Branford resident, however, her journey began in Tallahassee, Fla. She graduated from SAIL High School in 2015 and later attended Tallahassee Community College (TCC) in 2017. While enrolled at TCC she was named to the President's list one time and the Dean's list three times. At the age of 20, Federico earned her Associate's Degree from TCC, but her journey was only just beginning as she and her family moved to Branford where she was accepted into the University of Central Florida (UCF) in Orlando.
WCJB
Crash in Columbia County left one person dead and three injured
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash south of Lake City left one person dead and three injured. FHP troopers say Wednesday evening a pickup truck and an SUV collided. This was in the intersection of Southwest Little Road and Southwest Pepper Way. The pickup was approaching Southwest Little Road...
6 teenagers in Lake City involved in a shooting, 5 wounded
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving six teenage boys that happened Monday in broad daylight. The Lake City Police Department said all six teenage boys are going to be okay. Still, residents in Lake City told Action News Jax that a shooting involving that many people, let alone teenagers, is very scary.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Crash claims Lake City woman, injures 3
On Wednesday evening, a 66-year-old Lake City woman died and three other people were injured in a two-vehicle collision along SW Country Road 240 south of Lake City. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 39-year-old Lake City man was driving a pickup west on CR 240 while approaching SW Little Road at 7 p.m. The driver failed to negotiate a left curve causing the pickup to collide with the front of an SUV being driven by a 70-year-old Lake City man.
Lake City Reporter
Scott’s interim tag removed
LIVE OAK — Greg Scott’s tenure as interim county administrator was brief. Two weeks after selecting the longtime parks and recreation director as interim, the Suwannee County Board of County…
Five teenagers shot in Lake City
Lake City, Fla. — Investigators in Lake City are trying to figure out who shot five teenagers Monday. Police were called to the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and NE Wright Lane and found three teens, under the age of 18, with gunshot wounds. The victims weren’t able to...
WCJB
Two men arrested after deadly stabbing in Gainesville neighborhood
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men were arrested on charges related to the murder of a man in a Gainesville neighborhood on Tuesday after investigators apparently rejected any claims of self-defense. Gainesville Police Officers arrested Tasireous Townsend, 21, and D’Angelo Bridges, 18, on charges connected to a deadly stabbing that...
