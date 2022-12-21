Danny Federico is a Branford resident, however, her journey began in Tallahassee, Fla. She graduated from SAIL High School in 2015 and later attended Tallahassee Community College (TCC) in 2017. While enrolled at TCC she was named to the President's list one time and the Dean's list three times. At the age of 20, Federico earned her Associate's Degree from TCC, but her journey was only just beginning as she and her family moved to Branford where she was accepted into the University of Central Florida (UCF) in Orlando.

