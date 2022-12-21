ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellborn, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com

Head-on crash kills 2 from Keystone Heights

Two young adults from Keystone Heights died Friday when their vehicle hit another car head on in Clay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the accident occurred at 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 214 and Laredo Street, which is east of Keystone Heights. The report...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Semitruck rollover in Baker County sends two men to hospital; FHP says both in serious condition

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Two men are in serious condition after they were involved in a rollover accident in Baker County on Thursday. The driver and a passenger were traveling in the right lane on Interstate 10 heading eastbound in a semi-trailer truck. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the driver, who is from Forest Park, Georgia, failed to maintain control of the semi.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Foul play supected in disappearance of Wellborn woman

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies are identifying a person of interest in connection with a missing person case. Deputies say they suspect foul play in the disappearance of 59-year-old Deborah Lanham of Wellborn. She was reported missing from Suwannee County on December 14th. Deputies say...
WELLBORN, FL
WCJB

Crash in Columbia County left one person dead

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash south of Lake City leaves one person dead. FHP troopers say around 7:45 Wednesday evening, a pickup truck and an SUV collided in the intersection of Southwest Little Road and Southwest Pepper Way. The passenger of the SUV died at the scene. No...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
LAKE CITY, FL
WALB 10

82-year-old man killed after being stabbed in the neck

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has died after succumbing to injuries from being stabbed in the neck during an argument over a family member, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Eddie Shaw, 82, was pronounced dead on Wednesday after the stabbing happened on Dec. 15, VPD says.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Jefferson County church damaged during tank explosion

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An early morning explosion shook parts of the Jefferson County community during what officials are calling a routine maintenance cleaning. The incident happened at the Morris Petroleum plant, recently purchased by Eli Roberts and Sons. In a statement to WCTV, vice president of of the company, Joshua Roberts, says a third-party contractor was on sight to clean their tanks for routine maintenance. He says during the process, gas vapors in one of the tanks ignited causing the 14,000-gallon tank to explode.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

6 teenagers in Lake City involved in a shooting, 5 wounded

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving six teenage boys that happened Monday in broad daylight. The Lake City Police Department said all six teenage boys are going to be okay. Still, residents in Lake City told Action News Jax that a shooting involving that many people, let alone teenagers, is very scary.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCTV

Woman found dead after a shooting in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that left one woman dead. Madison Police Chief Reggie Alexander said it started with an altercation at Hilltop apartments, which led to the shooting about a quarter mile away at SW Pete Mobley Ave around 2:30 p.m.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Crash claims Lake City woman, injures 3

On Wednesday evening, a 66-year-old Lake City woman died and three other people were injured in a two-vehicle collision along SW Country Road 240 south of Lake City. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 39-year-old Lake City man was driving a pickup west on CR 240 while approaching SW Little Road at 7 p.m. The driver failed to negotiate a left curve causing the pickup to collide with the front of an SUV being driven by a 70-year-old Lake City man.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Two men arrested after deadly stabbing in Gainesville neighborhood

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men were arrested on charges related to the murder of a man in a Gainesville neighborhood on Tuesday after investigators apparently rejected any claims of self-defense. Gainesville Police Officers arrested Tasireous Townsend, 21, and D’Angelo Bridges, 18, on charges connected to a deadly stabbing that...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Family raises money for 14-year-old Demiah Appling’s funeral

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fundraiser is being held to help raise money for the funeral of a 14-year-old whose remains were found in December after months of searching. Demiah Appling, 14, was reported missing from Old Town on Oct. 16. Her body was found about 15 miles away on Dec. 5.
OLD TOWN, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Body found near Lake Alice on UF campus

The University of Florida Police Department (UFPD) is investigating a body found near the Lake Alice boat ramp on Sunday. UFPD received the report at around 1:30 p.m. of a person in the wooded area of 2600 Memorial Drive that appeared to be deceased. Law enforcement and EMS arrived and confirmed.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy