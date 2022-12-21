Read full article on original website
WCJB
Wellborn woman found dead in Hamilton County, foul play suspected
WELLBORN, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office deputies believe the body of a missing woman from Wellborn was found in Hamilton County and foul play is suspected in her disappearance. According to the sheriff’s office, the remains of a female found in Hamilton County on Tuesday are being...
Two dead and two seriously injured in crash on CR 214 in Clay County
Keystone Heights, Fla. — Update: According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a sedan driven by a 20-year-old woman was traveling at high speeds, eastbound on County Road 214. The driver was unable to safely turn during a curve in the road and crossed the centerline. A vehicle heading...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Head-on crash kills 2 from Keystone Heights
Two young adults from Keystone Heights died Friday when their vehicle hit another car head on in Clay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the accident occurred at 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 214 and Laredo Street, which is east of Keystone Heights. The report...
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old boy
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 13-year-old boy who disappeared in Gainesville.
wuft.org
Remains of missing 14-year-old girl identified after body found in Gilchrist County
Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz and Dixie County Sheriff Darby Butler announced on Friday the identification of the remains of Demiah Appling, 14, who had been missing since October. The remains were found Dec. 5 in Bell, and the Tallahassee FDLE Crime Lab subsequently confirmed their identify as Demiah. The...
Semitruck rollover in Baker County sends two men to hospital; FHP says both in serious condition
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Two men are in serious condition after they were involved in a rollover accident in Baker County on Thursday. The driver and a passenger were traveling in the right lane on Interstate 10 heading eastbound in a semi-trailer truck. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the driver, who is from Forest Park, Georgia, failed to maintain control of the semi.
WCJB
Foul play supected in disappearance of Wellborn woman
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies are identifying a person of interest in connection with a missing person case. Deputies say they suspect foul play in the disappearance of 59-year-old Deborah Lanham of Wellborn. She was reported missing from Suwannee County on December 14th. Deputies say...
WCJB
Crash in Columbia County left one person dead
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash south of Lake City leaves one person dead. FHP troopers say around 7:45 Wednesday evening, a pickup truck and an SUV collided in the intersection of Southwest Little Road and Southwest Pepper Way. The passenger of the SUV died at the scene. No...
FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
WALB 10
82-year-old man killed after being stabbed in the neck
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has died after succumbing to injuries from being stabbed in the neck during an argument over a family member, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Eddie Shaw, 82, was pronounced dead on Wednesday after the stabbing happened on Dec. 15, VPD says.
WCTV
Jefferson County church damaged during tank explosion
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An early morning explosion shook parts of the Jefferson County community during what officials are calling a routine maintenance cleaning. The incident happened at the Morris Petroleum plant, recently purchased by Eli Roberts and Sons. In a statement to WCTV, vice president of of the company, Joshua Roberts, says a third-party contractor was on sight to clean their tanks for routine maintenance. He says during the process, gas vapors in one of the tanks ignited causing the 14,000-gallon tank to explode.
6 teenagers in Lake City involved in a shooting, 5 wounded
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving six teenage boys that happened Monday in broad daylight. The Lake City Police Department said all six teenage boys are going to be okay. Still, residents in Lake City told Action News Jax that a shooting involving that many people, let alone teenagers, is very scary.
WCTV
Woman found dead after a shooting in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that left one woman dead. Madison Police Chief Reggie Alexander said it started with an altercation at Hilltop apartments, which led to the shooting about a quarter mile away at SW Pete Mobley Ave around 2:30 p.m.
mycbs4.com
Video shows Hamilton County deputy kneeling on resident's neck during a basketball game
Hamilton County, FL — A Lake City resident is asking for justice after he says a Hamilton County deputy knelt down on his neck at a high school game. "I could have died easily, we've seen George Floyd," Lake City local activist and business owner Sylvester Warren said. He...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Crash claims Lake City woman, injures 3
On Wednesday evening, a 66-year-old Lake City woman died and three other people were injured in a two-vehicle collision along SW Country Road 240 south of Lake City. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 39-year-old Lake City man was driving a pickup west on CR 240 while approaching SW Little Road at 7 p.m. The driver failed to negotiate a left curve causing the pickup to collide with the front of an SUV being driven by a 70-year-old Lake City man.
WCJB
Two men arrested after deadly stabbing in Gainesville neighborhood
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men were arrested on charges related to the murder of a man in a Gainesville neighborhood on Tuesday after investigators apparently rejected any claims of self-defense. Gainesville Police Officers arrested Tasireous Townsend, 21, and D’Angelo Bridges, 18, on charges connected to a deadly stabbing that...
alachuachronicle.com
Lake City man arrested for threatening elderly woman and her son with a hammer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Salaam Sabir Payton, 44, was arrested yesterday and charged with battery on a person over the age of 65, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and property damage after allegedly threatening a 70-year-old woman and her son with a hammer. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded...
alachuachronicle.com
Arrests made in December 9 armed robbery that led to fatal shooting at Crossings at Santa Fe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr., and his team would like to announce the arrest of all individuals responsible for the fatal shooting that occurred at the Crossings at Santa Fe on December 9, 2022. The details of the case are as follows:. On the night of December...
WCJB
Family raises money for 14-year-old Demiah Appling’s funeral
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fundraiser is being held to help raise money for the funeral of a 14-year-old whose remains were found in December after months of searching. Demiah Appling, 14, was reported missing from Old Town on Oct. 16. Her body was found about 15 miles away on Dec. 5.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Body found near Lake Alice on UF campus
The University of Florida Police Department (UFPD) is investigating a body found near the Lake Alice boat ramp on Sunday. UFPD received the report at around 1:30 p.m. of a person in the wooded area of 2600 Memorial Drive that appeared to be deceased. Law enforcement and EMS arrived and confirmed.
