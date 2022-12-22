ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
richlandsource.com

Toledo Central Catholic casts spell on Perrysburg

Toledo Central Catholic could finally catch its breath after a close call against Perrysburg in a 53-47 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 22. The last time Toledo Central Catholic and Perrysburg played in a 36-31 game on December 22, 2021. For more, click here.
PERRYSBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Africentric dominates Liberty Township Lakota East

Columbus Africentric raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 78-57 win over Liberty Township Lakota East at Liberty Township Lakota East High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 16, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against West...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati West Clermont delivers smashing punch to stump Morrow Little Miami

Cincinnati West Clermont left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Morrow Little Miami 63-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 12, Morrow Little Miami faced off against Lebanon and Cincinnati West Clermont took on Loveland on December 15 at Loveland High School. Click here for a recap.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Defiance grinds out close victory over Toledo St. Francis de Sales

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Defiance passed in a 41-33 victory at Toledo St. Francis de Sales' expense in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Defiance faced off against Findlay and Toledo St. Francis de Sales took on Fremont...
DEFIANCE, OH
richlandsource.com

Pemberville Eastwood denies Maumee's challenge

Pemberville Eastwood put together a victorious gameplan to stop Maumee 59-49 on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Tough to find an edge early, Pemberville Eastwood and Maumee fashioned a 17-17 stalemate through the first quarter.
MAUMEE, OH
richlandsource.com

Sylvania Southview outlasts Wapakoneta in topsy-turvy battle

Sylvania Southview had its hands full but finally brushed off Wapakoneta 40-29 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 15, Sylvania Southview faced off against Holland Springfield and Wapakoneta took on Ottawa-Glandorf on December 8 at Wapakoneta High School. For a full recap, click here.
WAPAKONETA, OH
richlandsource.com

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne mauls Versailles in strong effort

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Dayton Chaminade-Julienne broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 64-40 explosion on Versailles in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne faced off against Cleveland Garfield Heights and Versailles...
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Walnut Hills collects skin-tight win against Milford

Cincinnati Walnut Hills showed its poise to outlast a game Milford squad for a 55-53 victory on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball. The last time Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Milford played in a 53-38 game on January 26, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Ottawa-Glandorf explodes past Napoleon

Ottawa-Glandorf's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Napoleon 64-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Napoleon faced off on December 23, 2021 at Napoleon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
NAPOLEON, OH
richlandsource.com

Miller City cancels check from Van Wert Lincolnview

No quarter was granted as Miller City blunted Van Wert Lincolnview's plans 54-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Miller City and Van Wert Lincolnview played in a 63-41 game on December 22, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
VAN WERT, OH
richlandsource.com

Bazinga: Early lead pushes Attica Seneca East over North Baltimore

A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Attica Seneca East during a 59-26 win over North Baltimore in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. Recently on December 16, North Baltimore squared off with Van Buren in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
richlandsource.com

Findlay Liberty-Benton darts by Elmore Woodmore in easy victory

Elmore Woodmore got no credit and no consideration from Findlay Liberty-Benton, which slammed the door 64-30 in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Rossford and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Arlington on December 15 at Arlington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
FINDLAY, OH
richlandsource.com

No pain, no gain: Tiffin Calvert overcomes Clyde

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Tiffin Calvert prevailed over Clyde 58-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Clyde faced off on December 22, 2021 at Tiffin Calvert High School. For more, click here.
CLYDE, OH
richlandsource.com

Hamler Patrick Henry knocks out victory beat against Defiance Tinora

Hamler Patrick Henry had its hands full but finally brushed off Defiance Tinora 47-32 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Hamler Patrick Henry and Defiance Tinora squared off with December 23, 2021 at Defiance Tinora High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
DEFIANCE, OH
richlandsource.com

Carey responds to adversity to stop Bucyrus

Bucyrus tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Carey rebounded for a 48-33 victory on Thursday in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. The last time Carey and Bucyrus played in a 63-39 game on December 21, 2021. We covered the...
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Continental sprints past Leipsic

Continental put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Leipsic in a 56-45 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Continental a 13-4 lead over Leipsic.
LEIPSIC, OH

