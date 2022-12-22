Read full article on original website
NBA Twitter reacts to James Wiseman's career high 30 point performance in Warriors' loss vs. Nets
Without several key players due to injury, including Steph Curry (shoulder), Klay Thompson (rest) and Andrew Wiggins (adductor), it wasn’t pretty for the Golden State Warriors in the second leg of a road back-to-back against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Behind a 21 points first-half performance from former Warrior...
Steve Kerr not sugarcoating Warriors' woes after blowout loss to Nets
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said his team has "got to find a way to reverse" its struggles after a 143-113 loss to the Nets dropped its road record to 3-16.
Lakers Land Mavericks’ Davis Bertans In Bold Trade Scenario
Trade value can fluctuate wildly in the NBA. A team may acquire a player in the offseason and have a certain value for them. Fair. They ought to remember that their value could change at any moment. For example, look at Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s done his trade value no favors in 2022-23.
Warriors' historically bad first half leads to ugly Nets loss
BROOKLYN -- Bay Area sports fans woke up Wednesday morning to Carlos Correa joining the Mets, and went to bed with the sour taste of a Warriors beat down at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets, 143-113, at Barclays Center. New York needs to chill, man. With six players unavailable,...
NBA Christmas Odds: Lakers vs. Mavericks prediction, odds and pick – 12/25/2022
The Los Angeles Lakers will travel to Texas to face the Dallas Mavericks for a Christmas Day showdown at the American Airlines Arena. It’s the holiday season and time to look at our NBA Christmas Odds series and make a Lakers-Mavericks prediction and pick. The Lakers lost 134-130 to...
Kendrick Perkins lambastes Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving amid Nets win streak
The Brooklyn Nets had a nightmare start to the 2022-23 season. Not only were they reeling from Kevin Durant’s trade request during the offseason, they also had to navigate Kyrie Irving’s questionable taste in films, Ben Simmons’ uncertain commitment to winning, and Steve Nash’s firing. However, the Nets seem to have put that behind them, as they are currently on a seven-game winning streak. But it seems as if this torrid stretch still hasn’t earned them the good graces of notorious pundit Kendrick Perkins.
Kevin Durant reveals Jacque Vaughn’s unique strategy toward improving Nets’ rebounding woes
Jacque Vaughn has done many things differently during his six weeks as Brooklyn Nets head coach. At the top of the list is his direct approach to holding his team accountable for mental lapses or lack of hustle. The most glaring example of this is Vaughn’s frequent quick timeouts after...
Luka Doncic scores 50 points in Mavs win, while Bulls overcome 44-points from RJ Barrett and Knicks
Luka Doncic scored a season-high 50 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks held on to beat the Houston Rockets 112-106 on Friday night.
