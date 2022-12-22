ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, NY

NBC Sports

Warriors' historically bad first half leads to ugly Nets loss

BROOKLYN -- Bay Area sports fans woke up Wednesday morning to Carlos Correa joining the Mets, and went to bed with the sour taste of a Warriors beat down at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets, 143-113, at Barclays Center. New York needs to chill, man. With six players unavailable,...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Kendrick Perkins lambastes Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving amid Nets win streak

The Brooklyn Nets had a nightmare start to the 2022-23 season. Not only were they reeling from Kevin Durant’s trade request during the offseason, they also had to navigate Kyrie Irving’s questionable taste in films, Ben Simmons’ uncertain commitment to winning, and Steve Nash’s firing. However, the Nets seem to have put that behind them, as they are currently on a seven-game winning streak. But it seems as if this torrid stretch still hasn’t earned them the good graces of notorious pundit Kendrick Perkins.
BROOKLYN, NY

