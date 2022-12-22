ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gogo Peters Named to College Soccer News All-Freshmen Second Team

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Freshman Jamin Gogo Peters of the Brown men's soccer team has been named to the College Soccer News All-Freshmen Second Team, as announced by the publication. This is the third postseason award for Gogo Peters, who was also named Second Team All-Ivy League and Academic All-Conference. The...
Brown Bears Podcast: Brown Football and Rugby's Junior Gafa

The Brown Bears Podcast this week features Brown football captain Junior Gafa, who grew up playing rugby and recently helped the Brown men's rugby team to a national championship following his senior football season. BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION. The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics...
Brown Basketball announces New Year ticket deals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's and women's basketball have announced new ticket deals available for fans beginning in January 2023. A new "Pick 2" ticket package allows fans to purchase GA tickets to any two men's games in the month of January for just $10, and any two women's games in the month of February for just $7. Fans can click here to purchase men's tickets as part of this package. Fans can click here to purchase women's tickets as part of this package.
Marvin Lewis, Shoshanna Engel Lewis Promoted to Assistant Vice President for Athletics and Recreation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Chancellor Samuel M. Mencoff '78 Vice President for Athletics and Recreation M. Grace Calhoun '92, Ph.D. announced the promotions of Marvin Lewis and Shoshanna Engel Lewis to Assistant Vice President for Athletics and Recreation/Chief Operating Officer, and Assistant Vice President for Athletics and Recreation/Governance and Performance, respectively. Both will continue to serve on the executive leadership team and as sport administrators.
