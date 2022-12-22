PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's and women's basketball have announced new ticket deals available for fans beginning in January 2023. A new "Pick 2" ticket package allows fans to purchase GA tickets to any two men's games in the month of January for just $10, and any two women's games in the month of February for just $7. Fans can click here to purchase men's tickets as part of this package. Fans can click here to purchase women's tickets as part of this package.

