New Emerson valves deliver proportional flow control performance in exacting applications

Top 10 Engineering360 articles of 2022
Hydrogen fuel cells recieved a lot of attention for their transportation potential, but their ability to power stationary equipment and facilities is just as promising. Source: Sandia Labs/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. It's been a busy year, and the "content factory" at Engineering360 and GlobalSpec has been hard at work serving our...
The global status of nuclear power
Nuclear power has been experiencing a slow decline from a 17.5% peak share of global electricity generation in 1996 to a share of only 9.8% in 2021, as more countries put on hold or abandon their nuclear power strategies than are expanding them. According to the World Nuclear Industry Status...
Video: Tool streamlines solar-grid interconnection
Electric utilities in the U.S. are being inundated with applications from customers requesting to connect their rooftop solar systems to the grid. This flood in solar interconnection requests has created a new challenge for utilities because each application received requires a technical evaluation to assess the potential grid impacts of the new solar installation. Utilities are evaluating interconnection applications manually, a burden that can be lifted with a new tool that performs fast and automated interconnection assessments and seamlessly integrates with the existing business interconnection workflow.
Can next-gen travel help us decarbonize?
It's no secret that more needs to be done to combat climate change. One way to help reduce emissions is by investing in next-generation travel technologies like the Hyperloop. Transportation was responsible for about 27% of global emissions in 2020, and that contribution is only going to grow as the population continues to expand. But what if it could be taken a step further and use renewable energy to power these new modes of transport? Recently, a team of engineers announced they are working on a solar farm that would power the Hyperloop with clean energy. Could this be the solution to fossil fuel-powered transport?
Self-healing concrete promises to fix pipes without human intervention
To prevent the corrosion of sewer pipes without human intervention, researchers from the University of South Australia have developed a self-healing concrete. According to its developers, the self-healing concrete features microcapsules filled with water treatment sludge for mitigating microbial corrosion. The sludge waste reportedly behaves as a healing agent, resisting acid corrosion and healing cracks.
