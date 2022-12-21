New Emerson valves deliver proportional flow control performance in exacting applications

It's no secret that more needs to be done to combat climate change. One way to help reduce emissions is by investing in next-generation travel technologies like the Hyperloop. Transportation was responsible for about 27% of global emissions in 2020, and that contribution is only going to grow as the population continues to expand. But what if it could be taken a step further and use renewable energy to power these new modes of transport? Recently, a team of engineers announced they are working on a solar farm that would power the Hyperloop with clean energy. Could this be the solution to fossil fuel-powered transport?

