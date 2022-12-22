Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Donations needed to help Jackson’s homeless
JACKSON, Tenn. — As winter weather conditions worsen, one group of volunteers are looking out for those left out in the cold. The Jackson-Madison County Humanitarian Relief Volunteers need your help. While they have secured locations to house the homeless, there is still work to be done in order...
WBBJ
Hub City Brewing holds ugly sweater party
JACKSON, Tenn. — One business celebrated the holiday season in a special way. Hub City Brewing held an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party Friday night to thank the community for all of the support they have had throughout the year. Those in attendance dressed up in their favorite ugly Christmas...
WBBJ
Annual meat sale held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The “Holy Smokers” are cooking up some good meat. Birth Choice Friends Family Care Center in north Jackson had their annual meat sale. Orders placed online were scheduled for pick-up on Thursday. They were selling various items, including smoked turkeys, hams, spare ribs, whole...
WBBJ
Family pleas for help in search for missing woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jolynn Redfearn, from Mississippi, has gone missing in West Tennessee. Redfearn is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Her vehicle is an early 2000s model green Chrysler with a brown convertible top. Donna Riley, Redfearn’s aunt, detailed the last time she spoke to her...
WBBJ
Missing Jolynne Redfearn may be in Jackson area
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing woman may be in the Jackson area. The Jackson Police Department confirms a missing person report was filed for Jolynne Redfearn on December 19. According to family, Redfearn was set to begin a new job in Jackson this month, however she did not show up for work.
WBBJ
Where to eat in Jackson during the holidays
JACKSON, Tenn. — During the holidays, one question you may be wondering is, “What are we going to eat?”. Some stores are opening their doors to families who are in the Hub City or traveling to Jackson. Some restaurants opening for Christmas Eve are, Asia Garden, Green Frog...
WBBJ
Couple loses everything in east Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Tenn. — An older couple in east Jackson has been left with nothing following a house fire. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Jackson Fire Department responded to a house fire on 300 Barham Street. The fire left the home totaled, and killed 10 of the family’s dogs....
kbsi23.com
Dyersburg man faces charges after Christmas tree, child’s gifts burned
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A Dyersburg man faces charges after police say he burned a Christmas tree and a child’s presents. James Walker, 25, Dyersburg, faces charges of aggravated burglary, public intoxication, resisting arrest, aggravated arson, simple possession, failure to appear out of Dyersburg City Court, and is being held for Pemiscot County, Missouri for active warrants, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.
WBBJ
Jackson church celebrates 152 years of service
JACKSON, Tenn. –A local church held a special service. The Mother Liberty CME Church held a celebration service. The church celebrated its 152nd year in service in the community of Jackson. “The rich history here, as I pointed out in the sermon, is that we are happy for what...
WBBJ
Warming shelters open for residents around West Tennessee
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — All of West Tennessee will is facing the coldest weather since the 1980s. Temperatures are expected to drop drastically due to an arctic air mass coming through. Many counties are preparing for the harsh incoming weather by taking extra precautions. Hardin, Henderson, Chester, Carroll, and...
WATE
Rural King employee killed by shoplifter, suspect on the run
WATE 6 with the latest on the shooting in Halls. Rural King employee killed by shoplifter, suspect …. WATE 6 with the latest on the shooting in Halls. Dozens show support, protest drag show in downtown …. Dozens braved the cold in downtown Knoxville either supporting or protesting a holiday-themed-drag...
WBBJ
Community steps in to keeps dogs warm, dry
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A community rallied to help their local humane society. Friday morning, the Dyersburg-Dyer County Humane Society’s water pipes burst, leaving the building flooded. That is when they posted on Facebook to ask the community for help with supplying their pups with water and blankets. The...
WBBJ
Car club makes toy donation to kids for second year
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is spreading Christmas cheer once again. Sinister Motivation Car Club donated several toys to children at the Dream Center on Thursday. The car club is a nonprofit that works on cars, but also gives back to the community. The group donated several toys for children at the Dream Center.
WBBJ
Solid waste collection halted Friday for City of Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announces a halt to solid waste collection. According to a press release, Waste Management residential solid waste collection will not pick up on Friday, December 23. The halt is due to road conditions and frozen equipment following Thursday night’s winter weather.
millington-news.com
Ritter Communication gives back in grand ways
Ritter Communications donates $10,000 to local Tennessee communities to celebrate the upcoming holiday season. The donations were presented to the Millington Crisis Center and the Carl Perkins Center in Tipton County. Each location received $5,000 to support the community and its residents. “We are grateful for the impactful work these...
WBBJ
George Fletcher Adams
George Fletcher Adams , age 94, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Monday, December 19, 2022 at his home. George was born February 6, 1928 in Haywood County on the family farm near Ko Ko, Tennessee, the son of the late Roscoe Adams and Georgia Fletcher Adams. At two days old, tragedy came along and Georgia died and his father’s sister, Ethel Rothwell took him to be raised in Memphis as a promise to his mother. He graduated from Tech High School and continued his education at Memphis State College.
WBBJ
Rolling power outages aimed at protecting grid on Friday morning
JACKSON, Tenn. — Power outages hit the Hub City Friday morning. Thursday night, an arctic air mass traveled to Jackson resulting in harsh cold weather. Due to the extreme cold, the Tennessee Valley Authority experienced peak loads. As a result, parts of Jackson were experiencing short power outages. Jackson...
WBBJ
Mary V. Foster Olive
Mary V. Foster Olive, age 76 of Paris, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at her residence. Her funeral service will be Friday, December 30th at 11:00 AM at McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 W. Washington Street in Paris, with Pastor Michael C. Cowan of the Church of The Living God officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00-11:00 AM Friday prior to the service at McEvoy Funeral Home.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/21/22 – 12/22/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/21/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/22/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Gov. Lee grants pardons to 5 West Tennesseans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee is announcing his decision to grant executive clemency to 16 individuals. Governor Lee says the decision was made after thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, and in consultation with the Tennessee Board of Parole. The executive action includes pardons for five people...
