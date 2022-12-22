George Fletcher Adams , age 94, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Monday, December 19, 2022 at his home. George was born February 6, 1928 in Haywood County on the family farm near Ko Ko, Tennessee, the son of the late Roscoe Adams and Georgia Fletcher Adams. At two days old, tragedy came along and Georgia died and his father’s sister, Ethel Rothwell took him to be raised in Memphis as a promise to his mother. He graduated from Tech High School and continued his education at Memphis State College.

SOMERVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO