In addition to Interboro’s Abu Kamara, the Daily Times Player of the Year, the All-Delco defense includes:. Mylachi Williams, Bonner & Prendergast: The junior caused havoc at defensive end all season for the Friars, who won the Catholic League Blue Division and District 12 Class 4A titles. At 6-5, 210 pounds Williams was unguardable in one-on-one situations and routinely found himself making tackles in the backfield. Williams flourished on a defense that allowed only 12.4 points per game. An All-Catholic League selection, Williams posted 68 tackles, 12 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, five passes defended and one interception.

HAVERFORD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO