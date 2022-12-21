ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garnet Valley, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papreplive.com

All-Delco Football: Williams, Session, Beaty at forefront of Bonner & Prendergast’s title-winning defense

In addition to Interboro’s Abu Kamara, the Daily Times Player of the Year, the All-Delco defense includes:. Mylachi Williams, Bonner & Prendergast: The junior caused havoc at defensive end all season for the Friars, who won the Catholic League Blue Division and District 12 Class 4A titles. At 6-5, 210 pounds Williams was unguardable in one-on-one situations and routinely found himself making tackles in the backfield. Williams flourished on a defense that allowed only 12.4 points per game. An All-Catholic League selection, Williams posted 68 tackles, 12 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, five passes defended and one interception.
HAVERFORD, PA
papreplive.com

Souderton’s Ang Borisow is The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media 2022 Field Hockey Player of the Year

Ang Borisow loves competition. It doesn’t matter whether she’s competing against opponents, teammates, family or herself. The Souderton senior’s competitive nature has served her well on the field hockey pitch. A four-year starter, she’s helped her team win three Suburban One League championships while earning first team all-league three times and first team all-state twice.
SOUDERTON, PA
papreplive.com

Presenting Daily Local News 2022 All-Area Girls Cross Country teams

CAROLYN TARPLEY, Sr., Downingtown West –- Senior finished eighth at the PIAA 3A championship meet, placed sixth at the District 1 3A championships, and captured first place at the Ches-Mont League Championships with a clocking of 18:00.2. She is a repeat selection for first team Daily Local News All-Area cross country.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

West Chester Rustin’s Ellie Keefer repeats as DLN Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year

Westtown >> West Chester Rustin senior Ellie Keefer, the 2022 Daily Local News Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, is not one to rest on her laurels. Keefer, who was also the 2021 Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, followed it up with a fine track season last spring, finishing 12th in the 3200 meter run (10:52.63) at the PIAA 3A championships last spring, and placing third at Districts in the 3200 and fifth in the 1600.
WEST CHESTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy