Westtown >> West Chester Rustin senior Ellie Keefer, the 2022 Daily Local News Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, is not one to rest on her laurels. Keefer, who was also the 2021 Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, followed it up with a fine track season last spring, finishing 12th in the 3200 meter run (10:52.63) at the PIAA 3A championships last spring, and placing third at Districts in the 3200 and fifth in the 1600.

