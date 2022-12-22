Read full article on original website
The 3 Main Vikings Pro Bowl Snubs
Yesterday, we learned that the Vikings have 5 players who have been chosen for the Pro Bowl. Seeing the 5 inclusions leads to a natural follow-up question: who are the main Vikings Pro Bowl snubs?. I recognize that many fans overlook the game event – I’m often among them –...
Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers: 5 BOLD Predictions
Here we are in December of the 2022 NFL season and the Detroit Lions are within sniffing distance of a playoff spot. On Christmas Eve, they travel to Carolina this weekend to take on the Carolina Panthers, a 5-9 team that still has viability in the debilitated NFC South. With the Lions, in essence, controlling their own destiny, it’s time for a Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers bold predictions.
Dan Campbell is surprised 2 additional Detroit Lions did not make Pro Bowl
On Wednesday night, we passed along a report that only one Detroit Lions player had been selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. That player is Frank Ragnow, who has essentially been playing the entire season on one leg. A day later, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media, and though he said he is proud of Ragnow for making the Pro Bowl, he is surprised that a couple of other Lions’ players did not get the nod.
Detroit Lions sign QB Steven Montez
On Wednesday, we passed along a report that the Tennessee Titans had poached QB Joshua Dobbs off of the Detroit Lions‘ practice squad. Now, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have brought back one of their former QBs. Birkett is reporting that the Lions have signed QB Steven Montez to their practice squad. The Lions are now back to three quarterbacks on their roster.
Aidan Hutchinson: ‘One screw-up and you’re done’
After getting off to a 1-6 start to their season, Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions still believed they were close to turning things around. Though many fans and local media members thought they were full of crap, the Lions’ coaches and players knew what they were capable of doing. Well, the Lions have now won six out of seven games and they have put themselves in a position to make a run at the 2022 NFL Playoffs. In fact, if three things go correctly, they could control their own destiny by the time they go to bed on Christmas Eve.
Former Detroit Lions player sets sights on playing in NBA
When it comes to professional athletes, just about every single one of them was also a high school standout in at least one other sport. That is certainly the case for former Detroit Lions tight end, Devin Funchess, and he is now setting the goal of playing in the National Basketball Association. Funchess has a solid training camp for the Lions, but when it came down to it, he was just not a fit on the final 53-man roster.
Jared Goff comments on Dan Campbell taking blame for Lions’ loss to Panthers
If you happened to tune in for Saturday’s Week 16 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, you saw a good old-fashioned butt-whooping. Jared Goff and the Lions did not look like themselves on either side of the football, and following the game, head coach Dan Campbell took full responsibility for not having his team prepared for the game.
5 Teams Detroit Lions fans should root for in Week 16
Welcome to Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season, where our Detroit Lions are still in the hunt for one of the final wild card spots in the NFC. If (and when) the Lions beat the Carolina Panthers on Saturday afternoon, they will move to 8-7 on the season, and if a couple of other things go correctly for them, they could be sitting in the final playoff spot by the time you go to bed on Christmas Eve. With that being said, the Lions still do need some help to get into the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and here are five teams you should be rooting for in Week 16.
Justin Jefferson breaks Vikings' single-season receiving yards record held by Randy Moss
Third-year Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson broke Minnesota's single-season receiving yards record on Saturday against the New York Giants.
James Hetfield from Metallica has message for Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions [Video]
Ever since the moment Dan Campbell was hired as the next head coach of the Detroit Lions, he has made it pretty clear that he is a huge fan of Metallica. Campbell will regularly reference lyrics from some of Metallica’s songs, and it really has become part of who he is as a head coach. Well, apparently James Hetfield of Metallica has been paying attention to Campbell, and on Thursday, he posted a message for the Lions’ head coach.
Detroit Lions forced to alter travel plans due to winter storm
In case you have not yet heard, you may want to listen closely. A winter storm is coming! Well, the Detroit Lions are well aware that there is a winter storm warning in effect, and they are not taking any chances as they have decided to alter their travel plans, as they will be heading out of town early for Saturday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Just moments ago, head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he said that the Lions will be flying out of Detroit on Thursday afternoon.
How the Detroit Lions can STILL make the 2022 NFL Playoffs
When you are in the business of writing about sports, you sometimes get bit in the butt for pre-writing an article that ends up needing to be trashed. Well, guess what just happened to me thanks to our precious Detroit Lions? That’s right, folks, I had prewritten an entire article under the assumption that the Chiefs would beat the Seahawks (check), the 49ers would beat the Commanders (check), and, last but not least, the Lions would beat the Panthers (no check). Had those three things happened, the Lions could currently control their own destiny in terms of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Instead, the Lions are now going to need some help along the way, but it is still possible.
Dan Campbell says he did not have Detroit Lions ready to go vs. Panthers
Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions had won six of seven games to move to 8-7 on the season, and with a win over the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve, they would have been sitting pretty in terms of the playoff picture. In fact, with the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks both losing, the Lions could have controlled their own destiny if they just would have taken care of business against the Panthers. As we know, that did not happen as the Panthers dominated from the opening series on way to a 37-23 win over the Lions.
Detroit Lions Inactives List for Christmas Eve matchup vs. Panthers
In under two hours, the Detroit Lions will take the field against the Carolina Panthers in a game that is extremely important for both teams. With a win, the Lions will have won seven of eight games to move to 8-7 on the season. That, coupled with two other things going the Lions’ way, would propel them into the final wild-card spot in the NFC playoff picture. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions Inactives List was released for their Christmas Eve matchup against the Panthers.
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31
We have some very sad news to pass along this morning as a former NFL running back has passed away. According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, Denver Broncos‘ Super Bowl-winning RB Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of 31. Hillman’s family posted on Instagram that Hillman died on Wednesday after a battle with liver cancer.
Detroit Lions could hold No. 2 pick by Christmas Night
Happy Christmas Eve! On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers in a game that means a ton for both teams. With a win, the Lions would move one step closer to the final wild-card spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, while the Panthers are still alive to win the NFC South Division. Though Lions’ fans will be rooting hard for a playoff spot in Week 16, they can also be rooting for a higher pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
New York Jets coach suspended at least one full season
According to a report from Adam Schefter, a New York Jets coach has been suspended. Schefter is reporting that Jets WR coach Miles Austin is being suspended for a minimum of one year for violating the NFL‘s gambling policy. Austin, who allegedly bet on other sports, and not on the NFL, is appealing the suspension.
Barry Sanders remembers playing on Christmas Eve ‘pretty well’ [Video]
On Christmas Eve, the Detroit Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers with the hopes of moving to 8-7 on the season and solidifying their chances at earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. On Friday, the Lions released a video from the great Barry Sanders, and he talks about his fond holiday football memories. Sanders also talks about Saturday’s game between the Lions and Panthers.
Final Detroit Lions Injury Report for Week 16 matchup vs. Panthers
On Christmas Eve, the Detroit Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers in a game that is ultra important to both teams in terms of the 2022 NFL playoffs. With a win, the Lions would move to 8-7 on the season, and if a couple of other things go right for them, they would control their own destiny in terms of earning a playoff spot in the NFC. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report was released for the week 16 match-up vs. the Panthers.
