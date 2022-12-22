When you are in the business of writing about sports, you sometimes get bit in the butt for pre-writing an article that ends up needing to be trashed. Well, guess what just happened to me thanks to our precious Detroit Lions? That’s right, folks, I had prewritten an entire article under the assumption that the Chiefs would beat the Seahawks (check), the 49ers would beat the Commanders (check), and, last but not least, the Lions would beat the Panthers (no check). Had those three things happened, the Lions could currently control their own destiny in terms of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Instead, the Lions are now going to need some help along the way, but it is still possible.

DETROIT, MI ・ 34 MINUTES AGO