utrockets.com
White Out Game Set for Rockets’ Game vs. Ohio on Jan. 17
TOLEDO, Ohio – The University of Toledo announced that the men's basketball game vs. Ohio on Tuesday, Jan. 17 has been designated a White Out game. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. in Savage Arena. All fans are encouraged to wear white for the Rockets' game vs. the Bobcats...
mgoblue
Michigan Announces ’23 Schedule, New Weekday Ticket Policy
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan baseball team and head coach Tracy Smith announced the 2023 schedule on Friday (Dec. 23). The season will include 25 home games at the Wilpon Complex, home of Ray Fisher Stadium. Michigan will open its 2023 campaign on Feb. 17 in Arizona...
Juwan Howard's sideline tirade during Michigan's UNC loss goes viral, evokes college basketball media reaction
Howard received a five-game suspension and fine last season after he hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face after a loss to the Badgers. He apologized for his actions in the aftermath. Michigan played multiple close games but has not finished the job against Virginia, Kentucky and now...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Michigan’s Juwan Howard Goes on Tirade in Loss to North Carolina
Things got a bit messy at the end of the Wolverines’ third loss in their last five games. View the original article to see embedded media. The nonconference portion of the Michigan men’s basketball team’s schedule hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the Wolverines. Wednesday’s 80-76...
MLive.com
Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan
Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]
For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
Addicted To Quack
Ducks Drop Tourney Final to #3 Ohio State
Freshman Forward Grace VanSlooten led Oregon with 29 points on 11 - 16 shooting against #3 Ohio State this afternoon in the final of the San Diego Invitational. Unfortunately, VanSlooten was the only Duck player to shoot 50 percent or better and the Ducks fell to the Buckeyes 84 - 67. Oregon was overwhelmed a bit in the 2nd quarter and never quite recovered. For the game, Oregon went 5 - 25 from beyond the 3-point arc and shot only 41 percent overall from the field. The Ducks were down to 8 players as Freshman Guard Jennah Isai left the team yesterday for undisclosed personal reasons.
Pride Of Detroit
Detroit Lions altering travel plans to avoid Michigan winter storm
The Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers play on Saturday in Week 16, which already requires some adjustment from the normal Sunday game schedule. Essentially, the typical Tuesday-off day was eliminated and each of the practice days were pushed up on the calendar, with Thursday representing the day they need to declare their injury designations.
diehardsport.com
Four-Star Committed Elsewhere Does Not Sign With School, Plans On Michigan Visit
While Michigan’s 2023 class ranks No. 16 overall, the Wolverines might not be done either. They are targetting some other recruits still unsigned but also Cameron Brandt, a four-star defensive lineman and Stanford commit (who did not sign), which is being reported by 247sports’ Greg Biggins:
diehardsport.com
Top In-State 2024 Recruit Already Has Michigan On His Mind
The Wolverines look to be in great shape with four-star Jacob Oden. Ranked as the No. 5 player and a top 200 recruit in the class, Oden, a Harper Woods, Michigan product, was donning some Maize and Blue during a recent event:
fcnews.org
Sam Smith of Wauseon signs with Toledo for football
Wauseon’s Sam Smith recently committed to continue his education and football career at the University of Toledo. From left: Sam Smith Sr. (father), Sam Smith Jr., Rachel Smith (mother).
Potential Weather Postponing Several Sporting Events
Because of the impending winter storm that is expected to hit the state of Michigan on Thursday, there are a few games that have been either postponed or cancelled. Friday night's Detroit Red Wings @ Ottawa Senators has been postponed until February 27th. It's the second NHL game that has been postponed due to the coming storm as Friday night's Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres game was postponed on Wednesday night.
spectrumnews1.com
Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon
CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try Bone Heads BBQ’s popular pickle chips at its Saline location
SALINE, MI -- Grab a bite to eat before or after a movie at Bone Heads BBQ in Saline, located right next to the city’s Emagine movie theater. Bone Heads BBQ opened its second location in Saline in August 2020. This addition came nearly a decade after the barbecue restaurant got its start in 2009 at 10256 Willis Road in Willis, which is an unincorporated community southeast of Ypsilanti.
3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo
When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!
13abc.com
TFRD battling fire in Toledo’s Old West End
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A occupied home is a total loss after a fire broke out in the Old West End Friday night. According to TFRD a home on Lawrence Ave. caught fire just before 7:00 p.m. 13abc crews on the scene saw the house engulfed in smoke. According to...
Detroit News
Gunshot victim: 'I'm not going back' to Detroit
Detroit — Kyla Moore said she fears for her life after being choked, shot and robbed at a west-side gas station this week, and the 19-year-old of Trenton said she won't be returning to Detroit. "No, I'm not going back," said Moore, who was shot just after midnight Wednesday...
toledocitypaper.com
New Community Radio Station Launches in Toledo
WAKT We Act Radio is a new community-based radio station broadcasting daily at 106.1FM. At the station’s October 1 Open House the public was able to tour the studio space, to learn about the radio station and how the community can interact with the station through creative programming and volunteering.
Vintage Cars Found Sunk in Michigan’s Detroit River, 2022
In the spring of 2022, within the Detroit River not far from the Renaissance Center, two automobiles were found submerged. They were discovered by sonar – one vehicle was upright, the other was upside-down. The diver took the plunge and searched until he found the cars in the murky,...
