Toledo, OH

utrockets.com

White Out Game Set for Rockets’ Game vs. Ohio on Jan. 17

TOLEDO, Ohio – The University of Toledo announced that the men's basketball game vs. Ohio on Tuesday, Jan. 17 has been designated a White Out game. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. in Savage Arena. All fans are encouraged to wear white for the Rockets' game vs. the Bobcats...
TOLEDO, OH
mgoblue

Michigan Announces ’23 Schedule, New Weekday Ticket Policy

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan baseball team and head coach Tracy Smith announced the 2023 schedule on Friday (Dec. 23). The season will include 25 home games at the Wilpon Complex, home of Ray Fisher Stadium. Michigan will open its 2023 campaign on Feb. 17 in Arizona...
ANN ARBOR, MI
binghamtonhomepage.com

Michigan’s Juwan Howard Goes on Tirade in Loss to North Carolina

Things got a bit messy at the end of the Wolverines’ third loss in their last five games. View the original article to see embedded media. The nonconference portion of the Michigan men’s basketball team’s schedule hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the Wolverines. Wednesday’s 80-76...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan

Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]

For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Addicted To Quack

Ducks Drop Tourney Final to #3 Ohio State

Freshman Forward Grace VanSlooten led Oregon with 29 points on 11 - 16 shooting against #3 Ohio State this afternoon in the final of the San Diego Invitational. Unfortunately, VanSlooten was the only Duck player to shoot 50 percent or better and the Ducks fell to the Buckeyes 84 - 67. Oregon was overwhelmed a bit in the 2nd quarter and never quite recovered. For the game, Oregon went 5 - 25 from beyond the 3-point arc and shot only 41 percent overall from the field. The Ducks were down to 8 players as Freshman Guard Jennah Isai left the team yesterday for undisclosed personal reasons.
COLUMBUS, OH
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions altering travel plans to avoid Michigan winter storm

The Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers play on Saturday in Week 16, which already requires some adjustment from the normal Sunday game schedule. Essentially, the typical Tuesday-off day was eliminated and each of the practice days were pushed up on the calendar, with Thursday representing the day they need to declare their injury designations.
DETROIT, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Potential Weather Postponing Several Sporting Events

Because of the impending winter storm that is expected to hit the state of Michigan on Thursday, there are a few games that have been either postponed or cancelled. Friday night's Detroit Red Wings @ Ottawa Senators has been postponed until February 27th. It's the second NHL game that has been postponed due to the coming storm as Friday night's Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres game was postponed on Wednesday night.
MICHIGAN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon

CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
CLEVELAND, OH
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try Bone Heads BBQ’s popular pickle chips at its Saline location

SALINE, MI -- Grab a bite to eat before or after a movie at Bone Heads BBQ in Saline, located right next to the city’s Emagine movie theater. Bone Heads BBQ opened its second location in Saline in August 2020. This addition came nearly a decade after the barbecue restaurant got its start in 2009 at 10256 Willis Road in Willis, which is an unincorporated community southeast of Ypsilanti.
SALINE, MI
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo

When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD battling fire in Toledo’s Old West End

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A occupied home is a total loss after a fire broke out in the Old West End Friday night. According to TFRD a home on Lawrence Ave. caught fire just before 7:00 p.m. 13abc crews on the scene saw the house engulfed in smoke. According to...
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

Gunshot victim: 'I'm not going back' to Detroit

Detroit — Kyla Moore said she fears for her life after being choked, shot and robbed at a west-side gas station this week, and the 19-year-old of Trenton said she won't be returning to Detroit. "No, I'm not going back," said Moore, who was shot just after midnight Wednesday...
DETROIT, MI
toledocitypaper.com

New Community Radio Station Launches in Toledo

WAKT We Act Radio is a new community-based radio station broadcasting daily at 106.1FM. At the station’s October 1 Open House the public was able to tour the studio space, to learn about the radio station and how the community can interact with the station through creative programming and volunteering.
TOLEDO, OH

