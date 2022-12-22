Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Best 5-Star Hotels to Stay in New York CityBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
Jeff Van Gundy Says LeBron James Is Responsible For The Lakers Bad Season And Roster
LeBron James' individual performance has been one of the only positive aspects of the Los Angeles Lakers' season this year. There's no doubt that the superstar has been playing at a high level for the team this year, and he is currently averaging 27.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 6.6. APG.
Derrick Rose Made His Wife And Baby Mama Wear Matching Pajamas To Celebrate Christmas
Derrick Rose, just like the rest of the NBA world, is celebrating Christmas. This is a very special holiday for many people around the world, and Rose isn't an exception. Although he's not having the best time in New York, nothing is affecting the former NBA MVP, who is doing everything he can to have a nice time.
Magic Johnson Says Michael Jordan Is The Strongest Athlete Ever: "Hang Out 'Till 4 AM, Have Drinks, Play 18 Rounds Of Golf And Get 30 By Halftime"
Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time after all the impressive things he did for the Chicago Bulls. His Airness took the league to new heights with his impressive plays and desire to win every single game he played. Besides that fire to win at...
How is OKC Thunder's rebuild going? Just check out the NBA clutch statistics
The Thunder is 3-3 heading into the final game of its season-long seven-game homestand, which will conclude Tuesday night against the Spurs. The first six games of the homestand were decided by an average of three points, which was the difference in the Thunder’s 128-125 overtime loss to the Pelicans on Friday. ...
Luka Doncic arrives at Mavs’ Christmas game in sweet car and cowboy clothes
The Slovenian star then went out and put up 32 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists in his Mavericks’ 124-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. When you roll up like that and dress like that, is it any surprise that you’re going to handle business on the court too? Not at all.
Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with an unlikely person
Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner...
Dirk Nowitzki Says LeBron James Becoming The All-Time Scoring Leader Would Leave Michael Jordan Out Of Arguments For The GOAT Debate
The LeBron James and Michael Jordan debate has been around for a while now, and many people think it's closer than ever. LeBron James keeps making history with his displays in the league, and many people already call him the greatest of all time. However, not everybody shares that excitement...
LeBron James Believes The Warriors Vs. Cavaliers Rematch In 2016 Is The Greatest Christmas Game In NBA History
Every season, there are a few days on the NBA calendar that stick out more than others. If you're an avid NBA fan, you already know that Christmas is one of the most important days for the league. For many, it's the point of the season when they start watching...
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Kevin Durant On The Warriors Title Win: "I Hate That They Won..."
Kevin Durant revealed his feelings after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship last season. The forward shifted base to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and since then, he's made the playoffs only once. They were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round last year while the Warriors pipped the same Celtics unit to win the title.
Kevin Durant Reacts To Ja Morant Getting His Signature Shoes: "It's A Sad Day Knowing Ja Will Never Hoop In The KD4s Again"
Ja Morant has announced big news today ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies Christmas Day matchup against the Golden State Warriors. The 2022 NBA MIP is playing at a great level right now, leading his team to fight for the top spot in the Western Conference standings. He's ready to take...
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land Three Toronto Raptors Players In A Proposed Trade By An NBA Analyst
The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that need a major revamp if they're going to achieve anything of significance this season. After a mini-resurgence, Anthony Davis getting injured again has tanked the team's record once more and they find themselves toward the bottom of the Western Conference once again.
Dallas Mavericks Made NBA History On Christmas Day
The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers starred in an epic battle on Christmas day. Against all odds, Darvin Ham‘s team had the Mavericks against the wall, leading by double digits after the first two quarters. Then, the Mavs came out of the locker room looking like a bulldozer,...
Warriors get Yuletide revenge on Dillon Brooks
This March, Dillon Brooks said the Grizzlies were building a dynasty. Unfortunately, that dynasty keeps running into the Warriors. Playing without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, Golden State upset Memphis on Christmas Day. Once again, Brooks was in the center of the action, especially when Klay Thompson drew a technical for taunting Brooks as he fell after Thompson hit a jumper.
Shocking Details About Wizards Trade Suns Rejected
The Phoenix Suns are continuing to scour the market for a team willing to make a deal centered around NBA veteran Jae Crowder. Crowder has remained away from the Suns since he was informed that his role would diminish this season as Cam Johnson would be taking his spot in the starting lineup.
Kevin Garnett On How Gary Payton Masterfully Controlled Everyone On The Court: "I Saw Gary Payton Control The Referees, His Coach, My Coach, The Crowd, The Lady In The Front..."
Gary Payton is a part of that short list of players who can rightfully claim to be one of the greatest point guards to have ever played in the NBA. Payton, who spent much of his career with the Seattle Supersonics, was a 9-time All-Star who also became the first point guard to ever win Defensive Player of the Year back in 1996.
Iman Shumpert On How Smart LeBron James Is On The Court: "Everything He Is Saying You Just Watch It Happen"
Iman Shumpert had quite the start to his NBA career, as he was drafted in 2011 by the New York Knicks, who had All-Stars Carmelo Anthony and Amar'e Stoudemire on the roster. It normally doesn't get much better than that for a young player in the NBA but it did for Shumpert in 2015.
Donovan Mitchell Takes A Big Shot At The Raptors: "They Can Foul The Whole Game, And They're Really Good At It..."
The Toronto Raptors may be just 15-18 on the season, but they were good enough to beat the 3rd-place Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Thanks to big performances from O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Scottie Barnes (who combined for 52 points), the Raptors were able to come out on top by holding the Cavs to just 107 points on the night.
Shaquille O'Neal Is Confident That His Superteam Would Beat Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, And Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal is supremely confident that his superteam would beat some of the legends in the sport. The big man posted an image of himself in his Lakers jersey along with nine of the most iconic players in the NBA. His superteam had LeBron James, Allen Iverson, Kevin Durant, and Michael Jordan.
Golden State Warriors Fans Clown Memphis Grizzlies After Team Demolishes Ja Morant And Co.: "Worry About The West"
The Golden State Warriors returned to winning ways in a great fashion tonight, as they took on the always dangerous Memphis Grizzlies and completely dominated their rivals from start to finish. A couple of days after Ja Morant claimed he's not worried about anybody in the Western Conference, the Warriors...
