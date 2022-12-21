Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights man pleads guilty in federal court, faces up to 40 years in prisonDon JohnsonKeystone Heights, FL
The legend of the mysterious "Bardin Booger" is more disturbing than I thoughtEvie M.Palatka, FL
Clay County District Schools upcoming closures, meetingsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Reminder: Clay County temporary recycling drop-off stations permanently closedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Update: Parents can pick children up from Green Cove Springs Junior High due to Code Yellow lockdownZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Daily News
Reflecting on 100-plus years of holiday traditions
For some, the holiday season is about making new memories, being with family and keeping up with traditions. While people across the world are getting ready to make new memories, Putnam County…
Daily News
Churches offer shelter from Christmas chill
As frigid weather descends on Putnam County, many residents are likely settling in for a long and mostly indoor Christmas weekend with family. But Rachel Devane doesn’t have family in the area. She doesn’t have a house, either. Or a sleeping bag, for that matter. For Devane, this...
Clay County residents brace for freezing Christmas holiday, temperatures drop tonight
Some Clay County residents may think they are spending Christmas at the North Pole. A hard freeze is forecast for the Christmas holiday weekend with temperatures possibly dipping into the 20s across Clay County and Northeast Florida. Luckily, no rain is forecast on the nights with freezing temperatures.
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, December 22, 2022
To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Jacksonville was covered in snow 33 years ago today
Anyone who was in Jacksonville that day knows where they were and what they were doing. It was the date of the heaviest snowfall in the City of Jacksonville in recent memory. Also, only one of three days when the city reported accumulated snowfall, the others being in 1899 and 1958.
Random act of kindness at an Orange Park restaurant
Orange Park, Fla. — ‘Tis the season to spread holiday cheer, and that’s exactly what a group of people did this week at Texas Roadhouse on Blanding Boulevard. The group met on Facebook and raised money with the intent of surprising a couple of restaurant workers with a big tip.
mainstreetdailynews.com
IFAS: Only some plants need covering in cold
With the National Weather Service in Jacksonville predicting lows in the 20s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, many home gardeners may plan to cover their plants. But when is it actually necessary to do so?. As an inland city in northern Florida, Tallahassee is among the more likely locations to experience...
Operation Holiday Cheer brings joy to Clay County residents
A team meeting for Operation Holiday CheerPhoto byClay County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. When a police car pulls up to you with red and blue lights flashing, you’re usually in trouble. However, with Operation Holiday Cheer, the only one who had to worry was Ebenezer Scrooge.
Local Jax Beach church opens its doors to keep the homeless warm during Arctic blast
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — With cold weather hitting the area tonight, many Jacksonville shelters are opening their doors to keep those without homes from being left out in the cold. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. St. Pauls by the Sea Episcopal Church is turning their church into...
WCJB
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being built at the new Alachua county sports and event center at Celebration Pointe. The 220-meter track was constructed in Italy and then shipped to Gainesville just in time for the...
villages-news.com
Residents urged to protect their homes during hard freeze in The Villages
Residents are urged to protect their homes during the anticipated hard freeze in The Villages. Temperatures are expected to dip as low as 25 degrees on Saturday and Sunday morning and 29 degrees on Monday morning. Don’t forget to:. • Turn off, pick up and put away outside hoses...
WESH
Florida purple street lights to be replaced, officials say
They may look pretty and may even be helping to put you in the holiday season — purple street lights. WESH 2 News first told you last January that hundreds of bulbs in street lights along I-4, I-95 and other streets and highways were turning from white to purple or dark blue.
Putnam County announces new fire rescue chief
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — There’s a new fire rescue chief in Putnam County. With the retirement of Chief Chad Hutchinson, Putnam County Fire Rescue has been searching for a new leader. Well, the time has come. Deputy Chief Richard Back has been promoted to chief of Putnam County...
Jacksonville Pier will now be implementing a daily fee for walking and fishing
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the Jacksonville Beach Pier will be charging visitors to enter. Here is what you need to know if you are walking the pier:. Duval County residents and all hotel guests with a valid hotel key card in Jacksonville: $1. Here is...
villages-news.com
Speed humps mysteriously disappear after avalanche of complaints
A pair of speed humps have mysteriously disappeared from a tunnel in The Villages after an avalanche of complaints. The speed humps were installed earlier this week at the tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard near the Lake Miona Recreation Center. Residents were furious at their sudden installation, without any prior...
WCJB
Outgoing Mayor, Lauren Poe expresses discontent with Alachua County Commission decision
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Outgoing Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe is unhappy with the Alachua County Commission decision to not include city residents in a pilot program to improve energy efficiency in low income rentals. Poe wrote to county commission chair Anna Prizzia that 76% of those who live below the...
WESH
'Catastrophic loss': Tiger dams on Daytona Beach Shores beach vandalized
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A state-run effort to help prevent more beach erosion in parts of Volusia County where back-to-back storms hit hard has been sabotaged. Officials found a million dollars worth of materials vandalized. “This is truly, if you will, a catastrophic loss on these tiger dams,” director...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
Watchful neighbors catch Putnam County burglary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three were arrested for burglary after some watchful neighbors reported the crime to law enforcement on Saturday evening. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office received calls from neighbors after they noticed three people on properties in the area of Tree Farm Road and County Road 21. Knowing the property owner was out of town, neighbors called 911 and gave a description of the strangers.
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old boy
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 13-year-old boy who disappeared in Gainesville.
