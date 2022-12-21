ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Daily News

Reflecting on 100-plus years of holiday traditions

For some, the holiday season is about making new memories, being with family and keeping up with traditions. While people across the world are getting ready to make new memories, Putnam County…
Daily News

Churches offer shelter from Christmas chill

As frigid weather descends on Putnam County, many residents are likely settling in for a long and mostly indoor Christmas weekend with family. But Rachel Devane doesn’t have family in the area. She doesn’t have a house, either. Or a sleeping bag, for that matter. For Devane, this...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, December 22, 2022

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

IFAS: Only some plants need covering in cold

With the National Weather Service in Jacksonville predicting lows in the 20s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, many home gardeners may plan to cover their plants. But when is it actually necessary to do so?. As an inland city in northern Florida, Tallahassee is among the more likely locations to experience...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WESH

Florida purple street lights to be replaced, officials say

They may look pretty and may even be helping to put you in the holiday season — purple street lights. WESH 2 News first told you last January that hundreds of bulbs in street lights along I-4, I-95 and other streets and highways were turning from white to purple or dark blue.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Speed humps mysteriously disappear after avalanche of complaints

A pair of speed humps have mysteriously disappeared from a tunnel in The Villages after an avalanche of complaints. The speed humps were installed earlier this week at the tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard near the Lake Miona Recreation Center. Residents were furious at their sudden installation, without any prior...
THE VILLAGES, FL
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Watchful neighbors catch Putnam County burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three were arrested for burglary after some watchful neighbors reported the crime to law enforcement on Saturday evening. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office received calls from neighbors after they noticed three people on properties in the area of Tree Farm Road and County Road 21. Knowing the property owner was out of town, neighbors called 911 and gave a description of the strangers.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL

