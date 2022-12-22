Have you ever heard the phrase, “don’t put the cart before the horse?” Yeah, well, we are going to go ahead and ignore that phrase because when it comes to the Detroit Lions, we are going to talk (and write) their berth into the 2022 NFL Playoffs into existence! I mean, after all, we are two days from Christmas and our Lions are right square in the middle of the playoff race in the NFC. With that being said, let’s take a look at who the Lions would play in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO