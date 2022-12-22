Read full article on original website
Odds Lions Beat Panthers
Read more on the odds of the Detroit Lions beating the Carolina Panthers in Week 16.
3 Lions Ruled Out against Carolina Panthers
These Lions will not suit up against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16.
NHL
Red Wings sign Amadeus Lombardi to entry-level contract
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed center Amadeus Lombardi to a three-year entry-level contract. Lombardi, 19, is currently in his second season with the Ontario Hockey League's Flint Firebirds, where he ranks among the team leaders with 21 goals (1st), 23 assists (1st), 44 points (1st), a plus-10 rating (4th), five power play goals (T1st), one shorthanded goal (T3rd), three game-winning goals (T1st) and 80 shots (T4th) in 31 games. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound center made his major junior debut with the Firebirds in 2021-22, recording 59 points (18-41-59), 24 penalty minutes and a plus-nine rating in 74 appearances. He also tallied 15 points (7-8-15) and six penalty minutes in 19 postseason contests to help the Firebirds reach the Western Conference Final for the first time since the franchise relocated from Plymouth. Lombardi did not see game action in 2020-21 due to the cancelation of the OHL season.
RED WINGS PROSPECT PLANS TO STAY IN RUSSIA, HAS NO INTENTION OF REPORTING TO DETROIT
Dmitri Buchelnikov, drafted 52nd overall in 2022 by the Red Wings, was a big-time get for GM Steve Yzerman. In his draft-year, Buchelnikov scored a whopping 75 points in just 56 games for SKA St. Petersburg's MHL affiliate. He has popped off to start this season, scoring 9 points in the team's first 3 MHL games, with 20 points in 18 VHL games.
CANADIENS FORCED TO REMAIN IN DENVER, HAVEN'T TRAVELED FOR FRIDAY'S GAME IN DALLAS
The Montreal Canadiens were in Denver on Wednesday to take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. Despite a terrific effort from goaltender Jake Allen, the Canadiens lost the game in overtime, 2-1. After the game, the Canadiens were supposed to travel to Dallas in preparation for Friday's game,...
Score Predictions for Panthers vs Lions
Our staff picks who will win this week's game between Carolina and Detroit.
Lions Have 'Recipe' for Goff, Offense To Be Successful
Ben Johnson has found the "recipe" for Jared Goff to be successful.
Preview: Panthers Can't Keep Up with Lions' Offense
The Detroit Lions are in for a tough battle with the Carolina Panthers Saturday.
Lions playoff outlook: Detroit's path to the playoffs, remaining games, what needs to happen
The 7-7 Detroit Lions are a rollercoaster, but entering Week 16 with three games remaining in the 2022 regular season, they're on the upswing with six wins in their last seven games and a real shot at their first playoff appearance since 2016. Expectations weren't too high in the Motor City for this season after a 3-13-1 2021 campaign that led them to picking native son and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson second overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, the Lions understand the chance they have to break into the NFL's Big Dance. According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, Detroit has a 30.8% chance to reach the postseason.
Projecting who the Detroit Lions will play in the 2022 NFL Playoffs
Have you ever heard the phrase, “don’t put the cart before the horse?” Yeah, well, we are going to go ahead and ignore that phrase because when it comes to the Detroit Lions, we are going to talk (and write) their berth into the 2022 NFL Playoffs into existence! I mean, after all, we are two days from Christmas and our Lions are right square in the middle of the playoff race in the NFC. With that being said, let’s take a look at who the Lions would play in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.
Detroit Lions could hold No. 2 pick by Christmas Night
Happy Christmas Eve! On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers in a game that means a ton for both teams. With a win, the Lions would move one step closer to the final wild-card spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, while the Panthers are still alive to win the NFC South Division. Though Lions’ fans will be rooting hard for a playoff spot in Week 16, they can also be rooting for a higher pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
DeMar DeRozan Reacts To Rumors That He Will Leave The Chicago Bulls With 'Training Day' Video
The Chicago Bulls had finally found a solution to their struggles in the Eastern Conference by signing DeMar DeRozan last offseason and giving Zach LaVine a genuine co-star. In addition, the team signed Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso as well, while having traded for former All-Star Nikola Vucevic in February 2021.
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Panthers Game
Lions announce practice squad elevations.
Panthers preparing to take on the Lions in their coldest home game ever
Mayfield can now be picked up by any other team and there’s speculation right now that San Francisco could be on the top of that list. Panthers player express concerns about turf fields in the NFL. Updated: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:03 PM EST. Bank of America Stadium is...
Detroit Tigers Claim Zach Logue From A's
After being placed on waivers on Wednesday, Zach Logue has a new home
Behind Enemy Lines with John Maakaron of All Lions
We receive some insight on this week's opponent, the Detroit Lions.
Panthers vs. Lions live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
The Detroit Lions are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 24 at Bank of America Stadium. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Detroit going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. It was all tied up...
