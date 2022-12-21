ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Blood Center in need of donations as weather impacts operations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Blood donations in Kentucky are well below average right now. This is causing a critically low supply as we head into the new year. The reasons are Severe illnesses making the rounds and treacherous weather conditions. Frigid cold temperatures and icy road conditions couldn’t stop workers...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Power asks customers to conserve power due to arctic blast

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power officials are offering tips to customers on how they can help conserve electricity. Due to the arctic blast, officials are asking businesses and customers to save electricity as much as possible, but do so without sacrificing safety. Below are tips from Kentucky Power and...
