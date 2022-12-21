Read full article on original website
Kentucky Blood Center in need of donations as weather impacts operations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Blood donations in Kentucky are well below average right now. This is causing a critically low supply as we head into the new year. The reasons are Severe illnesses making the rounds and treacherous weather conditions. Frigid cold temperatures and icy road conditions couldn’t stop workers...
‘Stay home, stay safe, and stay alive’: Governor Andy Beshear holds Christmas Eve weather briefing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - “The main message to Kentuckians is stay home, stay safe, and stay alive,” that is how Governor Andy Beshear opened his Christmas Eve weather briefing, touching on topics ranging from preventing frostbite, to staying safe on the roads, to being safe during power outages.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife asking people to donate Christmas trees to provide habitats for fish
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is asking people to donate their natural Christmas trees for their Christmas for the Fishes tree recycling program. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is accepting evergreen trees at more than 30 drop-off locations across the state from Dec. 26...
Kentucky Power asks customers to conserve power due to arctic blast
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power officials are offering tips to customers on how they can help conserve electricity. Due to the arctic blast, officials are asking businesses and customers to save electricity as much as possible, but do so without sacrificing safety. Below are tips from Kentucky Power and...
LG&E and KU asking customers to reduce energy consumption amid mass power outages
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - LG&E and KU are asking customers to reduce energy consumption amid mass power outages. 41,000 Kentucky homes are without power, according to Governor Beshear. They say they are trying to minimize extended outages by performing brief service interruptions. They say the interruption durations will vary, but they...
