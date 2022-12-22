Read full article on original website
Chicken Pot Pie Soup, a simple comfort food
I love chicken pot pies and this chicken pot pie soup is easy to make and is so thick and creamy which makes it the perfect, delicious cold weather comfort food. 1/2 lb. of small russet or yellow potatoes, peeled and chopped in cubes.
Food: Jalapeño Pork Stew With Pickled Onions
As the mercury dips and snow and ice making conditions outside less inviting, a warm and welcoming meal inside can be just what the doctor ordered. This recipe for “Jalapeño […]
Our Favorite Vegan Recipes: The Best French-ish Onion Soup
Step 1In a Dutch oven, heat the 1/4 cup olive oil over medium-low heat. Add the onions and stir to coat with the oil. Cook until the onions are fork-tender, about 15 minutes. Step 2Add the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and the butter and mix until the onion are well coated. Cook over medium-high heat for 20 more minutes.
Ravioli Lasagna Skillet Part 1
1 (24 ounce) package frozen or refrigerated cheese ravioli. Preheat broiler. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook ravioli according to package directions; drain and set aside. Meanwhile, cook ground beef in a large cast-iron or oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat until cooked through, 4 to 5...
Honey roasted shrimp, spinach artichoke bites
2 lbs. extra large shrimp, peeled, deveined, and patted dry. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together the honey, melted butter, paprika, cayenne, salt, pepper, and garlic. Add the shrimp and toss to coat. Divide onto two large baking sheets and roast for 6-8 minutes, until shrimp are pink and cooked through. They will continue to cook as they rest or sit on the hot sheet pan, so be careful not to overcook.
BAKED GARLIC PARMESAN POTATO WEDGES
Optional: fresh parsley (or cilantro), ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping$. Preheat oven to 375. Lightly grease a large baking sheet and set aside. Place potato wedges in a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat. In a small bowl whisk together salt, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning. Sprinkle potato wedges with the shredded cheese, tossing to coat, then sprinkle with the seasoning mixture.
Slow-Cooker Creamy Lemon Herb Chicken
The beauty of firing up your slow cooker is the aroma you’re hit with when you walk in the door at the end of a long day. A smell that says “dinner is ready!” This slow-cooker creamy lemon herb chicken spends all day bubbling along and results in everything you want in a meal: delicious, comforting, and easy. By cooking low and slow, the humble chicken breast is transformed into something that melts in your mouth. Lemon, herbs, and garlic infuse the chicken with loads of flavor with some cream at the end to round out the sauce.
Bistro Classics: Loaded Potato Soup With Cheese And Bacon, Simple Comfort Food
If you are looking for a new comfort food or soup recipe, or you just want to try something new and different, this Cheesy Loaded Potato Soup recipe is what you've been looking for.
Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
We all love classic buffalo wings on game day, but sometimes we crave something a little bit more creative than the staple app, with the same buffalo flavors we know and love. Enter: Buffalo chicken meatballs. Ground chicken is formed into meatballs with breadcrumbs and plenty of seasoning, before being drenched in the signature hot buffalo sauce (we even added crumbled blue cheese to ours for a little extra oomph 😎). Ready in 30 minutes, these meatballs are a flavor-packed app you can have ready in no time, so you don't have to miss any of the big game.
Easy Creamy Alfredo Sauce
Alfredo SaucePhoto byeaterscollective (unsplash)onUnsplash. Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a sauce recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Easy Creamy Alfredo Sauce.
Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas
Eating your veggies never tasted so good. I have very few memories of my dad cooking dinner for our family when I was young (in his defense, my mother loves to cook), but there is one meal that’s always been the exception: enchiladas. As far as I can recall, anytime my mom was out for the evening that is what dad made us for dinner. Not sure how this became his meal of choice, but he was steadfast in his devotion to the dish. Luckily for us, he made some pretty tasty enchiladas.
