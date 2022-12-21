When you've lived in a state for your entire life, it's sometimes jarring to find out something about its history that you had absolutely no idea about. My family and I had been discussing cool spots for day trips here in Illinois, rather than taking a week to vacation in just one spot. There's certainly no shortage of must-see attractions, and I was taking my time checking out a few different possibilities when I stumbled upon some information that was pretty shocking to me.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO