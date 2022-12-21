ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
nprillinois.org

Statewide: Challenges for rural hospitals

Many rural hospitals are on track to experience their worst financial year in decades. Lawmakers say a new federal designation could be a lifeline. But others aren't so sure. Listen to this week's Statewide. Our lineup:. * Dave McKinney reflects on the life and career of outgoing Illinois Secretary of...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Expanded bereavement leave rights in Illinois take effect on Jan. 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Family Bereavement Leave Act will go into effect in Illinois on Jan. 1, 2023, expanding unpaid leave rights for employees across the state. The Family Bereavement Leave Act (FBLA) is an amendment to the Child Bereavement Leave Act (CBLA) which expands leave time requirements to cover pregnancy loss, failed adoptions […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23

WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
PEORIA, IL
KICK AM 1530

Illinois has the 8th Highest Sales Taxes on Presents

Merry Christmas... If you did all your Christmas shopping in Illinois this year, you paid more than almost anywhere else in the country in taxes. Let us take a look at the nauseating numbers... According to illinoispolicy.org... "Illinois holiday shoppers will pay an average 8.81% in combined sales taxes on...
ILLINOIS STATE
edglentoday.com

Over 5.1 Million Illinoisans Have Received Anticipated Income and Property Tax Rebates

CHICAGO – Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Revenue announced that income and property tax rebates have been issued to over 5.1 million qualified taxpayers, totaling $1.042 billion. The rebates were the result of Gov. Pritzker’s Illinois Family Relief Plan, passed by the General Assembly, which also provided grocery, gas, and school supply tax savings.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Illinois High School Equivalency Certificate Renamed in 2023 to Accurately Recognize Equal Value for Graduates

Certificate will be known as the State of Illinois High School Diploma starting January 1st. A new law in 2023 will remove a long-standing stigma for people that earn an Illinois High School Equivalency Certificate. Starting January 1, 2023, that certificate will become the State of Illinois High School Diploma to more accurately reflect the equal value of that diploma and traditional diplomas earned at high schools across Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Report: Illinois school absences at alarming rates

(WTVO) — Chronic absenteeism at Illinois schools is hitting alarming levels. “Chalkbeat Chicago” reported that one in three students missed at least a month’s worth of classes last year. Some districts had an average absenteeism rate as high as 80%. Districts are taking key steps to combat the problem, creating outreach programs and adding truancy […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Horrifying Illinois: How Starved Rock State Park Got Its Name

When you've lived in a state for your entire life, it's sometimes jarring to find out something about its history that you had absolutely no idea about. My family and I had been discussing cool spots for day trips here in Illinois, rather than taking a week to vacation in just one spot. There's certainly no shortage of must-see attractions, and I was taking my time checking out a few different possibilities when I stumbled upon some information that was pretty shocking to me.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

As temperatures drop, experts warn of carbon monoxide and fire dangers

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As Central Illinois plunges into freezing temperatures, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urging people to protect themselves against carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, fires, and other storm hazards with some safety tips. CPSC said consumers need to be careful when storms knock out electrical power as portable generators create […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wdbr.com

Safe or racist?

The red-shirted forces of Moms Demand Action gave State Rep. Denyse (cq) Wang Stoneback (D-Skokie) a standing ovation Tuesday, when she summed up her opinion of the National Rifle Association:. “A money-making operation from gun manufacturers based on half of the text of the Second Amendment,” she said during a...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy