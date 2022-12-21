Read full article on original website
Related
88 of Illinois' 102 Counties at an Elevated COVID-19 Community Level as Cases Stay Mostly Stagnant
With many Illinois families preparing for holiday celebrations, cases of COVID-19 remain at elevated levels across the state, with three Chicago-area counties now at a "high" COVID-19 community level, according to the CDC. CDC data shows that 88 of Illinois' 102 counties are currently at a "high" or "medium" community...
3,225 new Illinois COVID cases, 18 new deaths reported
Illinois reported 3,225 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths Thursday.
Patients Went to This Isolated Facility for Treatment. Instead, Nearly Two Dozen Were Charged With Crimes.
For years, residents at the Illinois facility received scant treatment for their developmental disabilities and mental illnesses, then faced felonies for lashing out at staff.
nprillinois.org
Statewide: Challenges for rural hospitals
Many rural hospitals are on track to experience their worst financial year in decades. Lawmakers say a new federal designation could be a lifeline. But others aren't so sure. Listen to this week's Statewide. Our lineup:. * Dave McKinney reflects on the life and career of outgoing Illinois Secretary of...
3 Chicago-Area Counties Reach ‘High' COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended
Three Chicago-area counties are at a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining dozens of other counties across Illinois in reaching the highest community level, which dictates that masks are recommended for all public indoor spaces. DuPage and Kendall counties reached the designation in...
Expanded bereavement leave rights in Illinois take effect on Jan. 1
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Family Bereavement Leave Act will go into effect in Illinois on Jan. 1, 2023, expanding unpaid leave rights for employees across the state. The Family Bereavement Leave Act (FBLA) is an amendment to the Child Bereavement Leave Act (CBLA) which expands leave time requirements to cover pregnancy loss, failed adoptions […]
When People Move From Illinois, Here’s Where They’re Going
We've been hearing for years about how Illinois has been hemorrhaging so many residents that we lead the entire Midwest in "outbound migration," and are one of the top three states in the entire country when it comes to population loss. There's really no disputing the numbers, but like me,...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
Residents Of This Illinois City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Northwestern Memorial Hospital workers call for more staffing, better wages in new labor contract
The union said their biggest concern is staffing shortages that are leading to delays for patients and fewer people to care for them.
Illinois has the 8th Highest Sales Taxes on Presents
Merry Christmas... If you did all your Christmas shopping in Illinois this year, you paid more than almost anywhere else in the country in taxes. Let us take a look at the nauseating numbers... According to illinoispolicy.org... "Illinois holiday shoppers will pay an average 8.81% in combined sales taxes on...
947wls.com
New 2023 Illinois Law could mean for you a $100 Fine if your Smoke Alarms are over 10 Years Old
How old are your smoke alarms? If they were made before 2013, you might want to invest in some new ones…. Starting January 1st, a new Illinois law will require state residents to have newer smoke alarms in their homes. Those with fire alarms older than 10 years old will need to update or could face a $100 fine.
edglentoday.com
Over 5.1 Million Illinoisans Have Received Anticipated Income and Property Tax Rebates
CHICAGO – Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Revenue announced that income and property tax rebates have been issued to over 5.1 million qualified taxpayers, totaling $1.042 billion. The rebates were the result of Gov. Pritzker’s Illinois Family Relief Plan, passed by the General Assembly, which also provided grocery, gas, and school supply tax savings.
Effingham Radio
Illinois High School Equivalency Certificate Renamed in 2023 to Accurately Recognize Equal Value for Graduates
Certificate will be known as the State of Illinois High School Diploma starting January 1st. A new law in 2023 will remove a long-standing stigma for people that earn an Illinois High School Equivalency Certificate. Starting January 1, 2023, that certificate will become the State of Illinois High School Diploma to more accurately reflect the equal value of that diploma and traditional diplomas earned at high schools across Illinois.
Report: Illinois school absences at alarming rates
(WTVO) — Chronic absenteeism at Illinois schools is hitting alarming levels. “Chalkbeat Chicago” reported that one in three students missed at least a month’s worth of classes last year. Some districts had an average absenteeism rate as high as 80%. Districts are taking key steps to combat the problem, creating outreach programs and adding truancy […]
Horrifying Illinois: How Starved Rock State Park Got Its Name
When you've lived in a state for your entire life, it's sometimes jarring to find out something about its history that you had absolutely no idea about. My family and I had been discussing cool spots for day trips here in Illinois, rather than taking a week to vacation in just one spot. There's certainly no shortage of must-see attractions, and I was taking my time checking out a few different possibilities when I stumbled upon some information that was pretty shocking to me.
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
As temperatures drop, experts warn of carbon monoxide and fire dangers
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As Central Illinois plunges into freezing temperatures, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urging people to protect themselves against carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, fires, and other storm hazards with some safety tips. CPSC said consumers need to be careful when storms knock out electrical power as portable generators create […]
wdbr.com
Safe or racist?
The red-shirted forces of Moms Demand Action gave State Rep. Denyse (cq) Wang Stoneback (D-Skokie) a standing ovation Tuesday, when she summed up her opinion of the National Rifle Association:. “A money-making operation from gun manufacturers based on half of the text of the Second Amendment,” she said during a...
Belvidere Assembly Plant to Close Indefinitely, Affecting Hundreds of Workers
After over 60+ years, the Belvidere Assembly Plant will be closing its doors indefinitely on February 28th, 2023, leaving hundreds of employees without jobs. This news has come as a shock to many, as the plant has been a staple in the area for decades. The plant is currently owned by Stellantis, responsible for the production of the Jeep Cherokee.
Comments / 0