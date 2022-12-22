Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
How wokeness turned New York into Weed City
New York City is being overrun with unlicensed marijuana retailers. It seemed to happen almost overnight. Suddenly there were signs in front of smoke shops advertising pre-roll THC joints; there are edibles at many bodegas. Gotham is awash in weed. How did this happen? Wokeness. Allow me to explain. Twenty...
pix11.com
One-on-one with NYPD Commissioner Sewell as she wraps 1st year as top cop
PIX11 News sat down for an exclusive, one-on-one interview with NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell as she wraps up a very busy year and takes a fresh look at what's ahead for the New Year.
proclaimerscv.com
New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps
NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
pix11.com
Last-minute holiday shoppers brave freezing cold in New York
Layer-laden holiday shoppers braved frigid cold temperatures Friday and Saturday to pick up last-minute must-haves, as the aftermath of the recent winter storm left much of the New York City area in a deep chill.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Four New York City residents cuffed for selling psychedelic mushrooms out of East Village storefronts
Four New Yorkers were arrested for allegedly selling psychedelic mushroom products out of two different East Village storefronts, prosecutors announced Thursday. It was announced that 33-year-old Brooklyn resident Steven Phan, the alleged owner of Come Back Daily, located at 516 East 11th St., and 44-year-old Brooklyn resident Mohamed Ahir, the alleged owner of City Clouds, located at 120 East 7th St., were both charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth degree. Additionally, 24-year-old Queens resident William Brako and 22-year-old Manhattan resident Nina Fink were both charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Start of Adult-Use Cannabis Retail Sales
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that sales of legal, regulated adult-use cannabis will start on December 29 at a dispensary in Manhattan, operated by Housing Works, the nation's largest minority-controlled HIV/AIDS service organization and largest community-based HIV/AIDS service organization. The non-profit, based in New York City, operates a range of direct and support services for people living with HIV/AIDS, the homeless, formerly incarcerated, and justice involved individuals. It also operates a network of charitable retail storefronts.
pix11.com
Intense winter storm hampers holiday travel in NY, NJ
Intense winter weather sweeping across the country made its impact on the New York City area overnight Thursday into Friday, as a slew of flights were canceled and roads left slick with rain ahead of an expected flash freeze.
NBC Philadelphia
Marijuana's Black Market Is Undercutting Legal Businesses
Legal weed markets across the country are struggling to compete with nontaxed, illicit businesses, where consumers get better deals, despite potential health risks. In New York City, crackdowns are beginning to contain the "tens of thousands" illicit businesses contending with the state's newly launched legal market. Cannabis company executives are...
pix11.com
Highly disruptive storm making holiday travel difficult
This storm will bring everything from heavy rain to strong gusty winds and coastal flooding. Behind it, an arctic cold front will get a frigid airmass where temperatures essentially take a nosedive.
New York legal weed sales to begin next week: Find out where
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Adult-use cannabis sales in New York will begin before the year’s end, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. On Dec. 29, a dispensary in Manhattan, operated by Housing Works, will be the first dispensary to sell cannabis in the state since the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act was signed into law by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in March 2021.
pix11.com
Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings
Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx.
Housing Works to open 1st legal cannabis dispensary in New York state December 29
The first legal sales of cannabis in New York state will begin December 29 and a local New York City nonprofit will do the honors of initiating the first sales.
pix11.com
Hundreds of NYC-area flights canceled, delayed due to storm
Hundreds of flights were canceled in the New York City area due to a strong storm that hit just days before Christmas.
pix11.com
Domino Sugar sign returns to Brooklyn waterfront
A Domino Sugar sign is back and bright on top of a building on the Brooklyn waterfront. The new permanent replica has been installed and is now visible night and day along the East River.
NYC DEEP FREEZE: Gusts may hit 60 mph before arctic air plunges RealFeels below zero
The worst of the rain was out by Friday morning, but the worst of the storm was yet to arrive—60 mph wind gusts and an arctic blast ushers in a dramatic drop in temperatures.
pix11.com
Simple and delicious holiday snacks
Chef George Duncan stopped by New York Living to share some easy eats to serve during the holidays.
californiaexaminer.net
New York Declares A State Of Emergency Before The Christmas Bomb Cyclone
The majority of New York will experience a miserable Christmas holiday. To prepare for the enormous storm that is anticipated to batter the northeast during the holiday weekend, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an emergency declaration for the whole state of New York on Thursday. The action will take place at...
pix11.com
Sneak peek at the the holiday shops at Bryant Park
PIX11's Alex Lee gets an inside look at several shops at the Holiday Market in Bryant Park.
wdkx.com
NY Minimum Wage Increase For 2023
It’s almost the end of 2022, and with that comes the minimum wage increase! Governor Kathy Hochul’s mission to have minimum wage phase into $15 an hour continues, as workers outside New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20, as of Dec. 31.
pix11.com
Winter storm causes holiday travel delays
Travelers have been anxiously watching the forecast for days in anticipation of a winter storm that's already impacting millions of people across the United States ahead of the holiday weekend.
