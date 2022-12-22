ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: Freezing temperatures create 'ice palace' in Central Florida backyard

A cold blast from a major winter storm brought freezing temperatures to Central Florida on Christmas Eve. Sherry Werner in DeLand shared video with FOX 35 of "ice trees" that she helped create by setting up an oscillating sprinkler to run overnight as temperatures dropped – which turned her backyard into an enchanting ice palace on Christmas Eve!
Central Florida freeze: Preparing your pipes for the cold

When freezing temperatures make it all the way to Central Florida, the last thing you want to be dealing with is a busted pipe. Plumbers say you can keep water running at a light trickle, but they also advise insulating outdoor pipes of valves.
Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
Wind chill, freeze alerts expand ahead of bitterly cold holiday weekend

Cold weather alerts are in place across much of Florida ahead of the arrival of plunging temperatures in time for the holiday weekend. A powerful cold front is sending much of the nation into a deep freeze Thursday afternoon and that front has the Sunshine State in its path. While wind-whipped snow may not be an issue Floridians have to deal with, a plunge in temperatures could lead to burst pipes and dangerously low wind chills in parts of North Florida and the Panhandle. Before the winter chill settles in for the holiday weekend, a few stray showers are possible Thursday into Friday. First in line for a few stray showers Thursday into Thursday night are the Panhandle and North Florida. As the cold front advances south and east through the night Thursday, the risk for rain will push closer to the I-4 corridor. Limited moisture will result in only isolated shower chances. As the cold front moves into South Florida Friday, a stray shower or storm is forecast in the West Palm Beach and Miami area. Rain chances should quickly diminish as the cold front passes, and a rush of Arctic air pushes in from Canada.
Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The blast of Arctic air poised to move into Central Florida on Friday will cause problems. The main issue will be with crops and plants that are sensitive to the cold weather. The other issue, however, will be frozen pipes. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
UF IFAS expert on how to protect your plants from a hard freeze

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tom Wichman is an expert at UF IFAS and assistant director of Florida Friendly Landscaping. He said a hard freeze is whenever temperatures are below 28 degrees for multiple hours. These are conditions that we will experience here in North Central Florida this weekend. The type...
How Gatorland is preparing for chilly Florida temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland, the “Alligator Capitol of the World,” is preparing for the frigid temperatures heading to Central Florida. A strong cold front is expected to move through Central Florida Friday, sending temperatures into a nosedive. By Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to bottom out in the 20s and 30s, and one of the coldest Christmas’ on record is also likely.
