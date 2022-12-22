Read full article on original website
WATCH: Freezing temperatures create 'ice palace' in Central Florida backyard
A cold blast from a major winter storm brought freezing temperatures to Central Florida on Christmas Eve. Sherry Werner in DeLand shared video with FOX 35 of "ice trees" that she helped create by setting up an oscillating sprinkler to run overnight as temperatures dropped – which turned her backyard into an enchanting ice palace on Christmas Eve!
Central Florida is waking up to freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The arctic cold front has arrived in Central Florida. Temperatures dropped more than 30 degrees in some spots around Central Florida overnight. Many Floridians are waking up to the first freezing temperatures they have seen in Florida in almost a decade. Saturday and Sunday have both...
Central Florida gets cold weather, but does it get snow?
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold Christmas is unfolding this year in Central Florida, but not a white one. Still, we wanted to take a look at some of the very rare instances of snow in Central Florida. Yes, it can happen, but not very often. January 1977 — Not...
Freeze warnings, watches in Central Florida as winter storm threatens to bring Christmas cold front
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 68 degrees. Rain: Only very isolated showers today-rain chance before noon around 10%. Main concerns today will be the abrupt drop in temperatures across the viewing area. BEACHES:. The beaches will see fluctuation cloud cover and a rise through the 60s for early high temps...
Steps to prepare your home for the cold, winter weather in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - As temperatures are expected to drop to the 20s and 30s in Central Florida, many are getting their homes ready. At ACE Hardware, customers like Patrick Lang prepare for the chilly weather. "I would say I’m kind of happy to have a cold Christmas." Patrick works...
Central Florida freeze: Preparing your pipes for the cold
When freezing temperatures make it all the way to Central Florida, the last thing you want to be dealing with is a busted pipe. Plumbers say you can keep water running at a light trickle, but they also advise insulating outdoor pipes of valves.
Central Florida farmers prepare to protect crops from freezing temperatures
LAKE COUNTY, Fla - As we prepare for frigid temperatures to bring one of the coldest Christmas holidays Central Florida has seen in three decades, farmers are now preparing to protect their crops. On Friday morning we visited with Harry Stauderman at Oak Haven Farms in Sorrento, where we found...
Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
Snow fell in Florida earlier this year: Will it happen during the cold Christmas weekend?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Freezing temperatures are forecasted for this holiday weekend in Florida, bringing what could possibly be the coldest Christmas in more than 30 years! With temperatures expected to drop into the 20s and 30s in most areas, could we see a ‘White Christmas’ in the Sunshine State?
Wind chill, freeze alerts expand ahead of bitterly cold holiday weekend
Cold weather alerts are in place across much of Florida ahead of the arrival of plunging temperatures in time for the holiday weekend. A powerful cold front is sending much of the nation into a deep freeze Thursday afternoon and that front has the Sunshine State in its path. While wind-whipped snow may not be an issue Floridians have to deal with, a plunge in temperatures could lead to burst pipes and dangerously low wind chills in parts of North Florida and the Panhandle. Before the winter chill settles in for the holiday weekend, a few stray showers are possible Thursday into Friday. First in line for a few stray showers Thursday into Thursday night are the Panhandle and North Florida. As the cold front advances south and east through the night Thursday, the risk for rain will push closer to the I-4 corridor. Limited moisture will result in only isolated shower chances. As the cold front moves into South Florida Friday, a stray shower or storm is forecast in the West Palm Beach and Miami area. Rain chances should quickly diminish as the cold front passes, and a rush of Arctic air pushes in from Canada.
Central Florida landscaper explains what you can do to save your landscape
The message is simple when it comes to protecting your plants from the bitter cold: keep them covered. An expert explains what you can do to save your landscape. "This is a time to go all out, and cover, don't wait. Don't say, 'should I do it? Should I not do it?' Just do it,” Robert Vincent Sims said.
Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze?
ORLANDO, Fla. – The blast of Arctic air poised to move into Central Florida on Friday will cause problems. The main issue will be with crops and plants that are sensitive to the cold weather. The other issue, however, will be frozen pipes. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
UF IFAS expert on how to protect your plants from a hard freeze
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tom Wichman is an expert at UF IFAS and assistant director of Florida Friendly Landscaping. He said a hard freeze is whenever temperatures are below 28 degrees for multiple hours. These are conditions that we will experience here in North Central Florida this weekend. The type...
How Gatorland is preparing for chilly Florida temperatures
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland, the “Alligator Capitol of the World,” is preparing for the frigid temperatures heading to Central Florida. A strong cold front is expected to move through Central Florida Friday, sending temperatures into a nosedive. By Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to bottom out in the 20s and 30s, and one of the coldest Christmas’ on record is also likely.
How to protect your plants as Florida temperatures drop
Florida is having winter weather, so here's what to know to protect your plants.
Florida Christmas Traditions that are Different from Other States, According to Southern Living
Photo byState Library and Archives of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. If you've lived in or visited Florida during the winter holidays, then you probably already know that Christmas is a little different here. Florida doesn't typically have snow. It has sand. And the chestnuts roasting by an open fire might actually happen outside.
When should Central Floridians turn on the heat ahead of Arctic cold blast? Experts explain
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida braces for freezing temperatures Christmas week, experts with Del-Air suggest homeowners turn on the heat sooner rather than later. Ken Veneziano, president of Del-Air, said homeowners shouldn’t wait until the cold weather arrives to turn on the heat. “Go to your thermostat,...
How to prevent freezing pipes during freezing temperatures
Freezing temperatures mean freezing pipes, especially for Florida plumbing that isn't prepared for what's coming. That means you have to prepare instead.
