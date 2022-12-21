Read full article on original website
Road open after fire on River Street in West Springfield
West Springfield firefighters are working to put out a fire on River Street Friday evening.
Flooding starting to reduce in Greenfield, roads still closed
Rising waters have caused bridge closings in Greenfield.
westernmassnews.com
Greenfield officials monitoring flooding concerns
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Greenfield are monitoring flooding concerns brought on by the heavy rain from Friday’s storm. Greenfield Police said the Colrain Street and the Nashes Mill Road bridges are closed to vehicles due to possible flooding by the Green River. They urged the public to obey any road closure signs, even though the bridge may look clear.
Tree fell on Springfield house; 1 injured, 4 forced from home
One person was injured and four people are without a place to live after a tree came down on their Springfield home Friday morning.
Springfield awards $4.9 million in ARPA funds in eighth round of distributions
SPRINGFIELD — Christmas came early for Donald Mitchell, director of DM Renaissance Development, who received a $2.1 million Build Back Springfield grant from the city. “This is one of the best Christmas gifts I’ve got in a long time,” Mitchell said on Wednesday. This funding will allow...
Damage reports from strong winds in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with storm damage across western Massachusetts Friday morning due to the damaging winds.
businesswest.com
Project is Transforming Westfield’s Historic Lambson Building
Gene Borowski has a keen sense of history. So he was especially intrigued by an old hydraulic elevator in the former Lambson Furniture building in downtown Westfield, which was manufactured at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the late 1800s and installed in the furniture business around 1896. It was still operable,...
Holyoke Gas and Electric offers 10% prompt payment discount
HOLYOKE — Holyoke Gas and Electric customers can expect a holiday surprise. The utility’s commission approved an additional 10% prompt payment discount on energy bills. In 2021, the discount was 15%. The HG&E Commission introduced the discount in 1992, and it has remained a holiday tradition since. The...
westernmassnews.com
3 people displaced after tree falls on Springfield house
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, a tree landed on a house on Emerson Street due to storm conditions. Crews from the Springfield Fire Department responded to the scene and reported there were no injuries but the home took heavy structural damage. The 3 residents have been displaced by...
Agawam to borrow $3.28M to rehabilitate former Tuckahoe Turf Farm
AGAWAM — Town Council put into motion this week plans to create opportunities for passive recreation at the former Tuckahoe Turf Farm in Feeding Hills. In a meeting Dec. 19, the Town Council voted to designate portions of the 292-acre Tuckahoe parcel for park and recreation purposes and to borrow about $3.28 million for improvements.
westernmassnews.com
Storm damage causes closures of area roads
(WGGB/WSHM) -- Fallen power lines across western Mass have caused many roads to close. West Springfield Police said that the northbound side of Riverdale Street is closed near Wayside Avenue until further notice because of a tree that has come down onto power lines. The Monson Police Department says 3...
Holiday freeze: Several customers in Worcester County still without power
Brookfield, East Brookfield, Hubbardston, New Braintree and Spencer are some of the Worcester County communities still feeling the effects of Friday's winter storm that brought high winds, rain and snow to the region. More than 1,300 customers in those areas remain without power as 7 a.m. Saturday, according the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency...
theberkshireedge.com
Multiple reports of storm damage, electrical outages in Berkshire area
Berkshire County — According to National Grid, due to a storm that hit the area overnight into the morning, as of 10:30 a.m. 106 electric customers are without power. Through its Facebook page, the Great Barrington Police Department is reporting that it anticipates power outages to go on throughout the day. The department asks that if you or someone you know is in need of a warm shelter call 413-528-0306.
Polar Park contractor will pay $1.9 million for allegedly deceiving Worcester officials
WORCESTER — The company in charge of constructing Polar Park has agreed to pay $1.9 million for allegedly falsifying its efforts to hire woman- and minority-owned businesses as subcontractors on the multimillion-dollar ballpark project. The penalty against Gilbane/Hunt was filed Wednesday in Suffolk Superior Court by the office of...
Tickets available for Westfield International Air Show parking and VIP
The Westfield International Air Show announced parking passes and VIP tickets available for the 2023 event at Barnes Air National Guard Base.
Traffic alert: Tractor-trailer wedges underneath railroad bridge in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH, Ma — Officials are warning travelers in the Metro West area to expect heavy delays after a tractor-trailer struck and wedged itself underneath a railroad bridge on Route 30 in Westborough Thursday morning. According to the Westborough Fire Department, Willow Street was reduced to one lane as crews...
Multifamily home damaged in Ludlow fire
The Ludlow Fire Department put out a fire on Rogers Ave. Thursday night.
westernmassnews.com
Arraignment held for Chicopee hit-and-run suspect
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers after a hit-and-run suspect has turned himself in after allegedly hitting and killing a man last month on Chicopee Street in Chicopee. Eric St. Andre of Springfield faced a judge on Thursday. He is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old man...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield announces new round of ARPA funding awards
Holyoke behavioral health center helps give gift of warmth to local homeless. With the rise of homelessness and the temperatures dropping, we’re getting answers from two local organizations working together to help those in need. Updated: 6 hours ago. This month, we’re celebrating an educator at Ludlow High School...
Two suspects wanted in West Springfield for grocery store theft
The West Springfield Police Department is looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.
