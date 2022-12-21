ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Greenfield officials monitoring flooding concerns

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Greenfield are monitoring flooding concerns brought on by the heavy rain from Friday’s storm. Greenfield Police said the Colrain Street and the Nashes Mill Road bridges are closed to vehicles due to possible flooding by the Green River. They urged the public to obey any road closure signs, even though the bridge may look clear.
GREENFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Project is Transforming Westfield’s Historic Lambson Building

Gene Borowski has a keen sense of history. So he was especially intrigued by an old hydraulic elevator in the former Lambson Furniture building in downtown Westfield, which was manufactured at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the late 1800s and installed in the furniture business around 1896. It was still operable,...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke Gas and Electric offers 10% prompt payment discount

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Gas and Electric customers can expect a holiday surprise. The utility’s commission approved an additional 10% prompt payment discount on energy bills. In 2021, the discount was 15%. The HG&E Commission introduced the discount in 1992, and it has remained a holiday tradition since. The...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

3 people displaced after tree falls on Springfield house

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, a tree landed on a house on Emerson Street due to storm conditions. Crews from the Springfield Fire Department responded to the scene and reported there were no injuries but the home took heavy structural damage. The 3 residents have been displaced by...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Agawam to borrow $3.28M to rehabilitate former Tuckahoe Turf Farm

AGAWAM — Town Council put into motion this week plans to create opportunities for passive recreation at the former Tuckahoe Turf Farm in Feeding Hills. In a meeting Dec. 19, the Town Council voted to designate portions of the 292-acre Tuckahoe parcel for park and recreation purposes and to borrow about $3.28 million for improvements.
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Storm damage causes closures of area roads

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Fallen power lines across western Mass have caused many roads to close. West Springfield Police said that the northbound side of Riverdale Street is closed near Wayside Avenue until further notice because of a tree that has come down onto power lines. The Monson Police Department says 3...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Holiday freeze: Several customers in Worcester County still without power

Brookfield, East Brookfield, Hubbardston, New Braintree and Spencer are some of the Worcester County communities still feeling the effects of Friday's winter storm that brought high winds, rain and snow to the region. More than 1,300 customers in those areas remain without power as 7 a.m. Saturday, according the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Multiple reports of storm damage, electrical outages in Berkshire area

Berkshire County — According to National Grid, due to a storm that hit the area overnight into the morning, as of 10:30 a.m. 106 electric customers are without power. Through its Facebook page, the Great Barrington Police Department is reporting that it anticipates power outages to go on throughout the day. The department asks that if you or someone you know is in need of a warm shelter call 413-528-0306.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Arraignment held for Chicopee hit-and-run suspect

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers after a hit-and-run suspect has turned himself in after allegedly hitting and killing a man last month on Chicopee Street in Chicopee. Eric St. Andre of Springfield faced a judge on Thursday. He is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old man...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield announces new round of ARPA funding awards

Holyoke behavioral health center helps give gift of warmth to local homeless. With the rise of homelessness and the temperatures dropping, we’re getting answers from two local organizations working together to help those in need. Updated: 6 hours ago. This month, we’re celebrating an educator at Ludlow High School...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

