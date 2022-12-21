Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating Reverend’s Daughter to Death with a Garden Tool and Hiding Body Under Church Steps
A 29-year-old man in Ohio may spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering a pastor’s 31-year-old daughter by beating the victim to death four years ago. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner on Thursday ordered Jamal Kukla to serve a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years for the slaying of Jasmine Washington, authorities announced.
NOLA.com
Woman who drugged, robbed men, killing one, is sentenced to prison
A woman who pleaded guilty in federal court for her part in a sweeping cross-country scheme in which she drugged and robbed men, leaving one Metairie resident dead in 2017, was sentenced Thursday to 45 months in prison. Before U.S. District Court Judge Eldon Fallon issued her sentence, Dominique Berry...
Ohio Supreme Court Upholds Death Sentence for Man Convicted of Murdering Ex and 4-Year-Old Daughter
The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the death sentence of 29-year-old Kristofer Garrett, who was found guilty on two counts of aggravated murder for killing his ex-girlfriend and their 4-year-old daughter in 2018 by stabbing each in the head multiple times. While the court unanimously voted to uphold Garrett’s...
Complex
Woman Who Watched Her Boyfriend Kill Six of His Family Members Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison
A woman who watched her boyfriend murder six members of his own family in February 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Chicago-Sun Times reports. 25-year-old Jafeth Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in connection with the 2016 killings, which were committed by her former boyfriend Diego Uribe. She admitted that she accompanied Urbe to his aunt Maria Martinez’s home in 2016, where he fatally shot her after demanding money. Uribe also beat her brother Noe Martinez Jr. to death, fatally stabbed their mother Rosaura Martinez, killed their 10-year-old and 13-year-old children, and killed Noe Martinez Sr. when he returned home. Ramos and Uribe were arrested in May 2016.
He was 19 when he was sentenced to death row. Now, his 19-year-old daughter is suing to attend his execution after a judge ruled she's too young to observe.
Kevin Johnson's 19-year-old daughter can't see his execution due to her age. Johnson was 19 when he committed the crime that led to his sentence.
toofab.com
Indiana Murderer Inspired By Serial Killers Who Brutally Slayed Two Avoids Death Penalty
She worked at the Indiana Department of Corrections ... and left a hat with the department's insignia and her name on it at the crime scene. Kristen Wolf will spend the rest of her life behind bars for the grisly murders of two people during an attack in 2020, avoiding the death penalty as part of a plea deal.
Daily Beast
Face-Eating Killer Avoids Jail Time With Insanity Plea Deal
A hearing Monday morning in the murder trial of 25-year-old Austin Harrouff—the infamous Florida “face eater” accused of fatally stabbing a random couple and attacking another stranger in 2016—was over in minutes after a judge accepted a last-second plea deal. Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason...
Clemency denied to death row inmate convicted in slayings of Oklahoma elderly couple
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 on Wednesday to deny clemency to convicted killer Scott Eizember. Eizember, 61, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection Jan. 12 for the 2003 slayings of A.J. and Patsy Cantrell in Depew. Eizember was sentenced to death for the fatal bludgeoning of A.J. Cantrell, 76, and...
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court tosses conviction, 32-year sentence after trial judge violated speedy trial right
Colorado's second-highest court has overturned a man's convictions for attempted murder and other offenses, and permanently barred prosecutors from retrying him because a Denver judge violated his right to a speedy trial. The U.S. and Colorado constitutions guarantee criminal defendants the right to a speedy trial, which Colorado law mandates...
mageenews.com
Two Former Mississippi Department of Corrections Officials Indicted for Excessive Force Against an Inmate
WASHINGTON – A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Mississippi returned an indictment that was unsealed yesterday charging two former Mississippi Department of Corrections officials with deprivation of rights under color of law. According to court documents, both Jessica Hill, a correctional officer at the Central Mississippi...
Click10.com
Austin Harrouff committed to mental hospital after judge accepts insanity plea in double murder, face-biting case
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A judge has accepted a plea deal for a man who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face. Twenty-five-year-old Austin Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts of first-degree murder and other charges for the 2016 slayings of 59-year-old John Stevens and his wife, 53-year-old Michelle Mishcon Stevens.
Nebraska Man to Serve Prison Time for Leaving a Noose on Black Coworker's Seat
Bruce Quinn, 66, was sentenced to four months in prison and one year of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to a federal civil rights violation A Nebraska man will serve prison time after he left a noose on a Black coworker's equipment chair. Bruce Quinn, a 66-year-old former employee at the Oriental Trading Co. who previously pled guilty to a federal civil rights violation in September, was sentenced to four months in prison and one year of supervised release, according to the Nebraska U.S. Attorney's office. The...
freightwaves.com
Louisiana staged truck accident case back in court; 2 more plead guilty
Remember the Louisiana staged accident scam and investigation? It’s kicking into gear again. After months of no news regarding indictments, guilty pleas or sentencings, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced this week two recent guilty pleas. But neither were for what is still expected to...
Howard Atkins was sentenced to life at age 16; a TN Supreme Court ruling could soon free him
Howard Atkins first got the news that may soon change his life from a fellow inmate inside Tennessee’s Northwest Correctional Complex, who appeared at the front door of his unit, called him out then started jumping up and down, saying “have you heard?” It was the Friday before Thanksgiving and the Tennessee Supreme Court had […] The post Howard Atkins was sentenced to life at age 16; a TN Supreme Court ruling could soon free him appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Appeals court rules that the son of a prisoner with schizophrenia held in solitary confinement is allowed to sue Delaware
The family of a Delaware man with schizophrenia who was placed in solitary confinement for seven months in 2016 can go back to federal court to pursue a claim that he was unconstitutionally subjected to cruel and unusual punishment. That was the ruling this week by the 3rd U.S. Circuit...
Idaho cancels execution because of failure to obtain lethal drugs
The state of Idaho has been forced to cancel an execution it had planned for December 15 because it failed to get the lethal drugs it needed to carry it out. Idaho was set to execute Gerard Pizzuto by lethal injection, but the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) informed the state’s Board of Correction earlier this week that the death warrant for Mr. Pizzuto recieved on November 16 should be allowed to expire. “While our efforts to secure chemicals remain ongoing, I have no reason to believe our status will change prior to the scheduled execution on December 15,...
denver7.com
The death penalty process is becoming more drawn-out
Currently, 27 states and the U.S. territory American Samoa have capital punishment, and while some states have statutes where it can be used for convictions other than murder, it's almost used exclusively for those cases, and to ensure a lawful execution, each state has a process. But said process, can...
Comments / 0