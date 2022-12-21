Read full article on original website
In Wichita, mother accused of leaving children home alone to go shopping for Christmas presentsEdy ZooWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Longstanding UPS Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWichita, KS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
sumnernewscow.com
Betty Jean Bates, 95, Wellington: June 17, 1927 – Dec. 20, 2022
Betty Jean Bates of Wellington, a lifelong Sumner County resident, died December 20, 2022, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita. Betty was born the daughter of William Wolf and Olga Helena (Welsch) Wolf on June 17, 1927, on a farm near Portland. She grew up on the farm, attended...
sumnernewscow.com
John Russell DeJarnett, Jr., 67, Wellington: March 8, 1955 – Dec. 18, 2022
John Russell “Rusty” DeJarnett, Jr., age 67, died at Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas, on December 18, 2022. He worked as a construction heavy equipment operator for most of his life, incredibly skilled in his craft. “Rusty” was born on March 8, 1955, in...
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Dec. 23, 2022
Wellington Police notes: Thursday, December 23, 2022. •8:33 a.m. Officers investigated a hit-and-run accident in the 300 block W. Harvey Ave, Wellington. •10:20 a.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 1400 block N. Blaine St, Wellington. •1:42 p.m. Officers investigated a missing person in the 200 block N. C...
sumnernewscow.com
City of Wellington offices are now closed for the holiday
Sumner Newscow report — City of Wellington offices closed at noon today and will remain closed all day on Monday, December 26 for the Christmas holiday. City offices will also be closed all day on Monday, January 2, 2023 for the New Year holiday. As always if there is...
sumnernewscow.com
Renley Kaye Ann Diericks, day 1, Oxford: Dec. 20, 2022
Renley Kaye Ann Diericks was born Tuesday, December 20, 2022, and spent her life in the arms of her loving family. She is survived by her parents, Rob and Cheyenne (Dye) Diericks of Oxford, siblings: Reese Diericks of Des Moines, Caeden Diericks of Oxford, Coben Joseph of Wellington, Braxtyn Diericks of Oxford, and Jayde Diericks of Oxford; paternal grandmother Patricia Kent of Moline, IL; paternal great-grandmother Carol Huettman of Sherrard, IL; maternal grandparents Tammy and Marcus Dye of Arkansas City; and maternal great-grandmother Vicky Lewis of Arkansas City; and the amazing medical staff at William Newton Hospital.
sumnernewscow.com
Detached garage catches on fire at 316 N. Blaine in Wellington Thursday evening
Sumner Newscow report — A detached garage at 316 N. Blaine in Wellington was partially destroyed due to a fire Thursday evening. There were no injuries. The garage, owned by Ken Hilthon, received $20,000 worth of damage when it caught fire at 6:37 p.m. yesterday. Wellington firefighters were en route when they could see a glow and smoke coming across 8th Street. Upon arrival they found the 20-by-30-foot structure involved in flames. Firefighters used two hose lines to extinguish the fire.
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Humane Society Pet of the Week: Cooper, the dog
If you haven’t seen the story yet, Cooper is one of four dogs brought in from the county that was dumped. He and his brothers were starving and full of parasites! There was a fifth dog, but sadly it had been hit by a car and passed away before help arrived. We believe Cooper had been injured, most likely hit by a car around a month ago, leaving him with a shattered leg. This poor guy limped along with his brothers until a good samaritan found them.
