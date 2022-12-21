RSV was associated with significant morbidity among children and adults, and clinicians ‘should not underestimate’ the burden of RSV, according to a new study. “RSV is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide in children aged under 5,” Francesca Knapper, MBBS, BSc, and colleagues wrote. “Children are predominately affected, with the greatest burden of disease in [children younger than 1]. … In adults, the burden of disease is less well understood.”

