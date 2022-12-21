Winter Weather Operations Update, December 21

A Snow & Parking Emergency has been declared in Kansas City, Kansas until December 23 at 11:59 PM, and the National Weather Service has placed the metro under Winter Storm and Wind Chill Warnings.

According to the latest forecast, temperatures will hover around freezing on December 21. Snow (2”-4”) and strong winds are expected to develop across the area tonight into Thursday, December 22, creating near-blizzard conditions. Temperatures will fall below zero and wind chills are expected to reach -25 to -35 degrees Fahrenheit with gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour on Thursday.

If you do not have to travel on Thursday, December 22, please stay home.

The Snow Crew has transitioned to 12-hour shifts and will remain on duty until at least this weekend. They are monitoring conditions tonight and will respond as needed. Extremely low temperatures and gusting winds make this storm especially challenging and dangerous. Salt treatments are exponentially less effective when temperatures fall below 15 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning local roads risk becoming extremely slick throughout this storm.

Keep your eyes on the Unified Government's Facebook, Nextdoor, and website for updates as the storm passes through.

If you are out, please remember to slow down, drive cautiously, and give the Snow Crew plenty of room to work safely.

To learn more about winter weather operations, view frequently asked questions, and read Public Works’ Snow & Ice Removal policy, visit wycokck.org/Snow.

To report a service issue, dial 3-1-1 or visit mywyco.wycokck.org.

More important information:

The Goal is to Return Traction to Streets

The purpose of winter weather operations isn't to clean and clear streets. The goal is to restore traction to streets so that motorists can be as safe as possible. Restoring traction to streets can be a tricky business, but there are generally four ways traction can be restored to streets during winter weather:

Restoring traction by plowing Restoring traction by using salt Restoring traction by using sand Restoring traction by using a combination of plowing, salting, and sanding.

When temperatures fall below 15-degrees Fahrenheit, the salt melts ice and snow more slowly. The colder it is outside, the longer it takes salt to do its work, which impacts winter weather operations. During some storms, traction can be restored by moving snow away from roads with plows, and in other storms, traction can be restored by using only a salt treatment. In other cases, plowing a street may reduce traction - especially in neighborhoods.

When snow becomes tightly packed, ice forms underneath. In these instances, drivers may not plow because removing the top layer of snowpack would leave a solid sheet of ice that salt treatment cannot melt quickly or efficiently. Although it seems counterintuitive, a small amount of snowpack can increase traction and keep motorists safer than they may otherwise be.

How Much Salt Melts 1 lb of Ice?

Salt is one of the many tools the Snow Crew uses to return traction to streets. Unfortunately, it becomes less effective the colder it is outside.

As temperatures decline below 15-degrees Fahrenheit, salt treatment works more slowly. The following chart illustrates how much ice one pound of salt can melt, depending on the temperature:

When temperatures are extremely low, you may not see much melting, but that doesn't mean the salt isn't there. Remember to be patient and slow down if you're out.

Avoid Parking on the Street

Don’t park in the street whenever possible. It is dangerous and difficult to plow streets congested with parked vehicles. Some streets may not be plowed if plows cannot safely maneuver them.

The most helpful thing residents can do to facilitate snow removal is to get their cars off the street and encourage others to do the same. Residents with no other option other than on-street parking should park as close to the curb as possible.

Help Keep Snow Out of Your Driveway

One of the most frequent concerns in the removal of snow from public streets is snow being pushed back into driveways during plowing operations. As plows travel along streets, the snow accumulated on the plow blade has no place to go but on the adjacent streets and in driveways. The more snow that has fallen, the greater the problem will be.

Residents can reduce the likelihood of snow blocking their driveway by shoveling snow to the right while facing the street. Doing this will help snowplow drivers avoid carrying piles from the “upstream” side back across driveways.

In addition, shoving or blowing snow/ice into streets may cause hazardous conditions to other drivers. Residents and property owners are encouraged to follow the directions above in both commercial and residential areas.

More Winter Weather Tips

For more tips, view or download Public Works’ Helpful Tips for the Winter Season PDF.