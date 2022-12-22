ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Parade

What Is Epiphany? The Meaning of Epiphany, How To Celebrate and When To Mark the 12th Day of Christmas

Epiphany is a meaningful time for many Christians. One of the very first holidays (also called feast days) of the year, Epiphany comes on the heels of Christmas celebrations and is a time of joy and faith. While the biblical origins of Epiphany remain relatively consistent among believers, the actual holiday itself, from the date to its name to its length, actually varies greatly. What is Epiphany and what happens on Epiphany? Find out!
WBEC AM

The Top 3 X-Mas Movies In Massachusetts

Tis the season for breaking out your favorite holiday movies on DVD or Blue Ray. Anybody STILL has their ol' reliable VCR? The answer is obvious with me: YES. Or maybe, you'll tune in on your "big screen" TV to share some yuletide cheer with your family. So, without further ado, here are the three most popular Christmas films that put a smile to those from the beautiful Berkshires to Boston. Let's start with number 3 and work our way to the top spot:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Philly

Hundreds of people attend Christmas Eve masses in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Hundreds of people attended one of two Christmas Eve masses at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Center City Saturday evening.Father Dennis Gill said he hoped families will continue to brave the cold temperatures to participate in prayers, including Midnight Mass."Just seeing all the people coming together to worship God, with the lord Jesus and the Eucharist, that thrills me," Father Gill said. Though a thrilling Eagles game was happening during the 5 p.m. Christmas Eve mass, it didn't stop Connie Winters from coming to the Basilica. "We're recording the game, and my one son is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBEC AM

Is It Illegal in Massachusetts to Hang Christmas Lights on Your Car?

The holiday season is in full force. Whether your holiday shopping, drinking Eggnog or Hot Cocoa, watching holiday movies by a warm fire, or most importantly, decorating your home for our Light Up the Berkshires contest. But how about decorating your car? I know I've seen deer antlers and red noses on people's vehicles but what about actual Christmas lights?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

How Do You Pronounce Whatever This Massachusetts Lake’s Crazy Name Is?

There are just some things in Massachusetts that we will never know. Like why certain town names throughout the Bay State don't make sense. Or what certain signs mean in this state. You also might wonder why certain towns have the strangest names ever. While those still all remain unanswered, can someone answer this: How do you pronounce the name of a certain Massachusetts lake?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts

Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
BOSTON, MA
WBEC AM

The 20 Most Common First Names In Massachusetts

I'm a guy that goes by his middle name. Yeah, I'm one of those people, but it's not my fault. I'm a junior, so to avoid confusion with my father growing up, my folks called me by my middle name. I'm sure this happens a lot; however, some people may just prefer their middle name.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Can Passengers Drink Alcohol On An RV In Massachusetts?

I have super fond memories of our trip to Yellowstone National Park back in June, even though we got kicked out!. No, not for drinking alcohol (the title to this post), but due to unprecedented severe weather. Flooding literally closed the iconic U.S. destination for almost a week, and it started the day we got there.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Man Destroys Joey Chestnut in Shrimp Eating Competition

Move over, Joey Chestnut! There's a new eating champion on the block! This past weekend, the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship took place in Indianapolis, IN. The winner for the previous eight years had been the world's number one ranked eater, Joey Chestnut. However, a new champion has been crowned as Chestnut has been out-seafood...ingested. The new champion of the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship is Geoffrey Esper, and he happens to be from Massachusetts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
winemag.com

From Weddings to Riots, Everything to Know About Eggnog’s History

It’s that time of year again, when streets are lined with twinkling lights and supermarket shelves are stacked with brightly decorated cartons of eggnog. How eggnog landed on supermarket shelves, synonymous with the winter holidays, is a story as rich as the creamy, spiced, egg-laden drink itself. While eggnog’s roots are in Europe, American history is to thank for the drink we know and love today.
VIRGINIA STATE
