ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Upstate temperatures reach record low for Christmas Eve

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service confirmed that temperatures reached a record low this morning for Christmas Eve in the Upstate. Officials said temperatures got all the way down to 7 degrees at Greenville-Spartanburg. This low beat the previous record, which was set in 1983. Temperatures remain...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Thousands without power amid cold temperatures on Christmas Eve

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says thousands of customers across the area are without power this morning as cold temperatures continue to put a strain on energy companies. According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, a total of 484,987 customers in the Carolinas are currently experiencing outages. Here...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Santa visits at FOX Carolina

Health experts are giving tips on how to protect your family during cold weather. Meteorologist Bryan Bachman is breaking down the science behind snowflakes in this moment of science. Crash on I-85NB causes backup in Greenville. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two lanes were blocked on I-85 north near Pelham...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Freezing temperatures in the Upstate

Two lanes were blocked on I-85 north near Pelham Road on Friday afternoon, causing a traffic jam for holiday travelers. New details emerge in court after a boy was arrested for a deadly shooting at Tanglewood Middle School. Greenville business owner offers coats to homeless. Updated: 46 minutes ago. |
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Grenade launcher, fake police badges found in Upstate home

Donations are needed to help Upstate people experiencing homelessness. Duke Energy reported more than 12,000 customers in downtown Greenville without power on Friday night. Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville Needs Your Help. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Salvation Army of Greenville needs...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning. Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woodruff Road busy, as last-minute shoppers scramble before Christmas

With temps going below the freezing mark, there are additional preventative steps residents should take. Dispatchers said SWAT officers were on scene serving a warrant on Hunts Bridge Road. Western NC braces for bitter cold temps. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. Bomb squad...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville business owner offers coats to homeless

Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville needs your help because of the freezing temperatures they've opened their cold shelter until Monday and they're asking for donations to keep everything running. Protecting Yourself From Cold. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Health experts are giving tips...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville mayor urges community to prepare for winter weather

With temps going below the freezing mark, there are additional preventative steps residents should take. Dispatchers said SWAT officers were on scene serving a warrant on Hunts Bridge Road. Western NC braces for bitter cold temps. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. Bomb squad...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Multiple departments respond to overnight house fire in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire near Connecticut Avenue on Saturday morning. Officials said crews responded to the scene and got the fire under control. Thankfully, no injuries were reported following the fire. According to officials, the Fire Marshal’s Office...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Winter storm, high winds causes damage in Upstate

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Strong winds from Friday morning’s winter storm caused downed trees across the Upstate. Thousands in the area woke up to power outages and trees down in their front yards. FOX Carolina has received reports of trees down in Simpsonville, Cowpens and Welford. Tree uprooted...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Prepare for the ‘artic blast’ and when to call a professional

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been a busy few days for people in heating and plumbing. According to a half-dozen companies we spoke with calls of service increased this week as people prepped for the artic blast, and one company plans to have their workers on stand-by all weekend.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Zoo closing due to subfreezing temperatures

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo will be closed on Friday as the area braces for bitterly cold weather. Temperatures with wind chill are expected to drop as low as single digits in the Upstate. City officials said the animals will be kept indoors. Holidays at the Zoo...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Fire Safety Tips

Donations are needed to help Upstate people experiencing homelessness. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a grenade launcher and explosives were found in a home in the Simpsonville area. Power restored for thousands in downtown Greenville. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Duke Energy reported more than 12,000 customers in downtown...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SWAT, deputies called to scene in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was serving a warrant in the Berea area on Thursday night. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large law enforcement presence in the 500 block of Hunts Bridge Road. SWAT was activated for the call...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Western NC braces for bitter cold temperatures

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Preparations for a cold Christmas weekend are underway in Buncombe County. At NCDOT, crews are working 12-hour shifts and in Buncombe County 50 trucks and plows are ready to hit the streets with ice as a big concern. “If it is a rain event and...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Possum creates art

Police say a woman was shot to death in her apartment bedroom. FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett talks to Greenville Mayor Knox White about his message to the community as we brace for arctic cold. Last Minute Holiday Shopping. Updated: 49 minutes ago. |. We're only days away from Christmas and...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy