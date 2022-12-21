Read full article on original website
Hawaii Bowl: Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State odds, picks and predictions
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-5) and San Diego State Aztecs (7-5) meet Saturday for the Hawaii Bowl. Kickoff at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu will be at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego Stateodds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
Explore Tennessee: Stinging Fork Falls
We continue our Tennessee Waterfall Explorations at Stinging Fork Falls State Natural Area located in Rhea County. Stinging Fork Falls is a beautiful cascading waterfall that is about a mile to reach from the small parking area. Don't let the short distance fool you though, the last section of the trail can be moderate to strenuous depending on your hiking abilities.
HealthVerve Food Manufacturing to Establish Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and HealthVerve Food Manufacturing USA Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $2.2 million to expand its California-based operations and locate new manufacturing operations in Livingston. HealthVerve will create 212 new jobs in...
Murfreesboro Man Reported as Missing
(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police are helping a family locate their missing father. 60-Year-old Edkra Barnes was reported missing by his daughter on December 22, 2022. The daughter told authorities that her father took her vehicle around 7:30 in the evening to run an errand, but never returned. Barnes was last...
MPD: Murfreesboro Roads have Black Ice in Spots
(MURFREESBORO, TN) MPD officers have been a little busy today responding to several property damage crashes because of slick roads. One driver slid into a light pole on Penny Lane at 8 a.m. Thankfully, he was not injury. The main streets in the city are passable, thanks to the street...
Weather Related Closings for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
WGNS is keeping you up-to-date with cold weather closings on this chilly Friday, December 23, 2022. The closings are due to icy road conditions in several areas and the ongoing wind chill, which shows the windchill could be as low as -20 degrees below 0 in some areas of Rutherford County and several surrounding counties in Tennessee.
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
City of Murfreesboro finds new contamination site on East Fork Stones River, blames Middle Point Landfill
Continuing the saga between Middle Point Landfill and the City of Murfreesboro, the city now says it has identified a new, third contamination site on the East Fork Stones River.
Murfreesboro closes on $3.26 million sale of land for Notes Live Development: Sunset on the Stones River Amphitheater, Boot Barn Hall, Bourbon Brother Smokehouse and Tavern
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The City of Murfreesboro finalized the closing Wednesday (Dec. 21) with Sunset on the Stones River LLC on property along Medical Center Parkway for development of Bourbon Brothers venues. “We are pleased to close on the transfer of land for this exciting agreement to bring high-quality...
Winter Storm Elliott – What We Know This Morning
Good Morning. We are hoping you are bundled up and staying warm. Here is what we know this morning after last night’s Winter Storm Elliott:. Widespread Power Outages- We are seeing the biggest problems in Davidson, Williamson and Rutherford. But the numbers are lower than expected with NES leading the way with 1600+ outages.
