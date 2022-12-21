ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HometownLife.com

Hawaii Bowl: Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State odds, picks and predictions

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-5) and San Diego State Aztecs (7-5) meet Saturday for the Hawaii Bowl. Kickoff at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu will be at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego Stateodds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
MURFREESBORO, TN
KAT Adventures

Explore Tennessee: Stinging Fork Falls

We continue our Tennessee Waterfall Explorations at Stinging Fork Falls State Natural Area located in Rhea County. Stinging Fork Falls is a beautiful cascading waterfall that is about a mile to reach from the small parking area. Don't let the short distance fool you though, the last section of the trail can be moderate to strenuous depending on your hiking abilities.
RHEA COUNTY, TN
foodmanufacturing.com

HealthVerve Food Manufacturing to Establish Tennessee Plant

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and HealthVerve Food Manufacturing USA Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $2.2 million to expand its California-based operations and locate new manufacturing operations in Livingston. HealthVerve will create 212 new jobs in...
LIVINGSTON, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Man Reported as Missing

(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police are helping a family locate their missing father. 60-Year-old Edkra Barnes was reported missing by his daughter on December 22, 2022. The daughter told authorities that her father took her vehicle around 7:30 in the evening to run an errand, but never returned. Barnes was last...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

MPD: Murfreesboro Roads have Black Ice in Spots

(MURFREESBORO, TN) MPD officers have been a little busy today responding to several property damage crashes because of slick roads. One driver slid into a light pole on Penny Lane at 8 a.m. Thankfully, he was not injury. The main streets in the city are passable, thanks to the street...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Weather Related Closings for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

WGNS is keeping you up-to-date with cold weather closings on this chilly Friday, December 23, 2022. The closings are due to icy road conditions in several areas and the ongoing wind chill, which shows the windchill could be as low as -20 degrees below 0 in some areas of Rutherford County and several surrounding counties in Tennessee.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro closes on $3.26 million sale of land for Notes Live Development: Sunset on the Stones River Amphitheater, Boot Barn Hall, Bourbon Brother Smokehouse and Tavern

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The City of Murfreesboro finalized the closing Wednesday (Dec. 21) with Sunset on the Stones River LLC on property along Medical Center Parkway for development of Bourbon Brothers venues. “We are pleased to close on the transfer of land for this exciting agreement to bring high-quality...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy