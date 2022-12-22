Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Despite the blizzard, food delivery workers take to the streets
ELKHART, Ind.-- Even though there’s a travel watch Friday night in Elkhart County, people still need to eat. Some food service workers were still out delivering food to hungry customers, braving the terrible road conditions. For pizza delivery drivers, like at Saylor's Pizza in Elkhart, the slick and snowy...
max983.net
Argos Business Owner Addresses Parking Ordinance with Town Council
Article submitted by James Master, Managing Editor of The Pilot News. The owner of a business in downtown Argos addressed the parking ordinance, specifically parking time restrictions. Jill Houin, owner of The Breakroom Pub and Grill, said a police officer said he was going to start ticketing patrons even during...
WNDU
2 arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit spans from Elkhart to Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are behind bars in Cass County after a two-state pursuit in a stolen vehicle early Thursday afternoon. According to the Elkhart Police Department, the chase started just before 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Main Street in Elkhart. The pursuit went...
abc57.com
Local woman hoping to make it to family for the holiday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A local woman is hoping to make it to her family for the holidays and arrived at the South Bend International Airport three days before her flight to do just that. Janet Smith ended up sleeping at the airport after she got stuck there due to...
abc57.com
City of South Bend announces holiday trash pickup schedule
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend announced its holiday pickup schedule beginning Monday. For the week of December 26, the trash pickup schedule will be as follows:. Monday, December 26: Christmas Day observed, no trash pickup. Tuesday, December 27: Areas normally serviced on Monday. Wednesday, December 28:...
95.3 MNC
One person shot at Holiday Inn Express on Dixie Way in Roseland
One person was shot at the Holiday Inn Express along Dixie Way in Roseland in South Bend. Officers were called around 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, to the hotel. The Roseland Police Department sent the following information to 95.3 MNC:. On 12/22/2022 at approx. 0320, officers from the Roseland...
hometownnewsnow.com
Dermody Top Bell Ringer Again
(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody has scored his third straight victory in raising funds for the Salvation Army. The win came in the bell-ringing contest Tuesday against Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry. Just over $2,700 was dropped into kettles manned by Dermody and his team...
WNDU
Elkhart teen dies in crash involving car, semi
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old girl is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck Thursday night in Elkhart County. Officers were called just after 9 p.m. to the 25000 block of County Road 18 in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Police say a 20-year-old Elkhart...
WISH-TV
Whitley County: Too cold to plow snow
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Whitley County officials on Friday morning pulled their snowplowing trucks off the roads because it’s too cold. A Facebook post from the Whitley County Highway Department said, “It’s a tough call, but with the sustained 30mph wind, we aren’t making progress at all and -35 degree wind temps are just ridiculous.”
News Now Warsaw
Websites offer road condition updates
WARSAW — Indiana State Police are urging people not to call local police for road conditions during the winter storm. Doing so could end up tying up dispatch phone lines and prevent someone from getting help during an emergency, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Instead, police...
abc57.com
Two people arrested after allegedly leading chase from Elkhart into Michigan
ELKHART, Ind. - Two people were arrested in Michigan after allegedly leading police on a chase from Elkhart in a stolen vehicle, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 12:24 p.m. Thursday afternoon, dispatch received a call about a vehicle being stolen in the 100 block of S. Main St.
WANE-TV
Traffic flowing again on U.S. 30 after crash
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A crash disrupted traffic on U.S. 30 in extreme eastern Whitley County near the Allen County line for several hours Thursday morning. Traffic. INDOT Northeast tweeted that the crash involving a semi and another took place between County Line Road and Butt Road in Allen County. No word on whether anyone was hurt.
abc57.com
Power restored to South Bend I&M customers after transformer fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Power is back for customers in the River Park neighborhood after an I&M transformer caught on fire. St. Joseph County dispatch confirms to ABC57 News that fire crews were called to the 500 block of South 31st Street in South Bend, just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
WNDU
10 pigs die in LaPorte County barn fire
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 10 pigs are dead after a barn caught on fire late Tuesday night in LaPorte County. Emergency crews were called just after 11:10 p.m. to the 6800 east block of County Road 300 North. According to Kankakee Twp. Fire Chief Chip Winters, the scene was cleared just before 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.
abc57.com
Westbound lanes of Indiana Toll Road closed near exit 72
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road are closed for a crash west of the South Bend exit, exit 72. According to Indiana State Police, the incident involves two semis blocking the westbound lanes. No injuries have been reported.
News Now Warsaw
Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm
WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
YAHOO!
Osceola man found not guilty of 2020 Mishawaka murder
A St. Joseph County jury on Thursday acquitted an Osceola man of murder in connection to the fatal 2020 shooting of 28-year-old Ryan Serafino. The jury deliberated for approximately 90 minutes before finding Brandon Stahl, 29, not guilty. Court documents in the case say Stahl and Serafino exchanged gunfire in the basement of a Mishawaka house in a dispute over a woman who apparently had a relationship with both men.
WNDU
Man arrested after driving recklessly, causing 2 accidents during police pursuit
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was arrested after leading officers on a pursuit that resulted in multiple accidents and injuries. According to the Goshen Police Department, Donnie Kao-Mixay, 33, of Elkhart, was arrested after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East.
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry cancels WANE 15 end-of-year interview
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For the first time since at least 2012, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will not participate in an end-of-year interview with WANE 15. The mayor’s office told WANE 15 Wednesday morning the mayor canceled the interview and that it will likely not be rescheduled.
95.3 MNC
One person shot outside Holiday Inn Express on SR 933
One person was shot at the Holiday Inn Express along State Road 933 in South Bend. Police were called around 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, to the hotel. They were seen investigating around a car parked in the lot. So far, no word about the extent of the victim’s...
