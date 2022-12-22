Read full article on original website
AEW RAMPAGE - HOLIDAY BASH PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Rampage - Holiday Bash on TNT:. *AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens & Billy Gunn vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal with Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh. *$300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Battle Royal. *AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Vert Vixen (Non-Title) *Eddie Kingston...
WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Tonight’s Show 12/23/2022
Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX episode was taped last Friday from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Be sure to join us tonight at 8pm ET for full coverage of the taped broadcast. Below are full spoilers for tonight's SmackDown:. * Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet to become the...
Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW Would Be A Step Down For Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE was nothing short of remarkable, as Rose truly established herself as a massive star being the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose silenced all of her haters thanks to all the hard work she put into her career, but that is all in the past now as Rose was released by WWE last week due to her premium subscription service. While many believe Rose should go to AEW, Eric Bischoff doesn’t think that would be the best for Rose.
AEW Rampage spoilers for the December 23rd 2022 edition
After the December 21st 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the December 23rd 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of Bodyslam.net's Brady Alexander…. * Top Flight wins the $300,000 Casino Trios Battle Royal: Best Friends, LFI, Butcher, Blade and Kip Sabian kicked...
WHAT HAPPENED AFTER AEW FINISHED TAPING, THUNDER ROSA AND MORE AEW NOTES
Former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa was backstage at tonight's Dynamite taping in San Antonio, Texas, where she resides. The word making the rounds this week was that she wouldn't returning to the ring until after The New Year, possibly February or March. She's been out for several months with back issues, as she has documented on Busted Open and her social media.
THE AEW RAMPAGE HOLIDAY BASH REPORT
It is Friday and tonight's Rampage was recorded on Wednesday after AEW Dynamite. They are still in the Freeman Colosseum in San Antonio Texas, and this one is called the Holiday Bash. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone. The $300,000 Three Kings Holiday...
NEW AEW MERCH, DAX GETS A PODCAST AND MORE
Shop AEW has new T-shirts for Ricky Starks, Wardlow, Eddie Kingston, Swerve Strickland's new group Mogul Affiliates, Kenny Omega and Young Bucks. There is also an Elite zip up hooded sweatshirt and a preorder for a Powerhouse Hobbs Micro Brawler that is available until January 4. This week's AEW Unrestricted...
Ricky Starks Gives His Goals For 2023, Including Winning The AEW TNT Championship
Ricky Starks has capped off his 2022 with a main event match for the AEW World Title against MJF and a promo segment with Chris Jericho. He is in line to face Jericho in 2023, and his goals extend beyond going one-on-one with The Ocho. Speaking on Casual Conversations, Starks...
MLW FUSION ON PRO WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Lady Flammer. *Tables Match: Mads Kruger vs. Mance Warner. *The Peach State Prize Fight featuring Alex Kane. For more, visit www.MLW.com.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on the WWE Network and Peacock:. *Hank Walker vs.Trick Williams. *Myles Borne vs. Charlie Dempsey. *Sol Ruca vs. Dani Palmer.
NWA ANNOUNCES NWA USA CHRISTMAS EVE SPECIAL LINEUP
The National Wrestling Alliance announced the following lineup for tomorrow's Christmas Eve special edition of NWA USA:. *JR Kratos vs. Blake Troop. *NWA US Tag Team Champions The Fixers in tag team action. *Eric Jackson vs. Soda Pop. *The Freeman Brothers, Rush and Rolando vs. AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews.
12/21 AEW DYNAMITE VIDEOS
Did The Elite Stave Off Elimination to Force a Match 6? | AEW Holiday Bash, 12/21/22. Jamie Hayter Outlasts Shida to Retain the AEW Women's World Title | AEW Holiday Bash, 12/21/22. Chris Jericho Thinks Ricky Starks Would be an Absolute Star in the JAS | AEW Holiday Bash, 12/21/22.
BIG STIPULATION ADDED TO IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL PPV, UPDATED LINEUP
The main event of the 1/13/23 Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV in Atlanta will be Impact Champion Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match with Tables, Ladders, Chairs and Chains all legal. The updated lineup for the PPV, from Center Stage, features:. *Impact Wrestling Knockouts...
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Alex Shelley in 2022. *Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Gisele Shaw. *Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace & Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans. *Speedball...
WWE STAR GETS STITCHES AFTER SMACKDOWN STREET FIGHT AND MORE
Ricochet received six stitches in the back of his head following the Street Fight that aired on Smackdown last night:
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT: DEMPSEY VS BORNE, AND MORE
Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Wade Barrett. Match Number One: Charlie Dempsey versus Myles Borne. They lock up and go to a stalemate. They lock up again and Dempsey with a wrist lock. Borne with a waist lock take down. Dempsey with a reversal and Borne with a reversal. Dempsey and Borne with reversals and Borne with a hammer lock. Dempsey with a wrist lock and reversal. Dempsey with a bridge and a reversal. Borne with a side head lock. Dempsey with a side head lock into a wrist lock but Borne with a reversal. Dempsey with a forearm and Borne with an arm drag and drop kick. Dempsey with a hip lock take down into a head scissors. Borne escapes but Dempsey returns to the head scissors. Dempsey with an arm bar and he adds more damage to the arm as he circles Borne. Dempsey with a double wrist lock. Borne with a top wrist lock and he takes Dempsey to the mat but Dempsey with a bridge and he gets back to his feet. Dempsey with a head scissors take down.
FLAIR DOCUMENTARY PREMIERES MONDAY, WWE RETURNS TO MSG, CAGE MATCH HEADLINES COLUMBUS
NYC - Madison Square Garden:. *Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman vs. The Usos with Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar - Ladder Match. *Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Liv Morgan, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Hit Row to...
THIS WEEKEND'S WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING PREVIEW
Scheduled for this weekend's edition of WOW - Women of Wrestling:. *BK Rhythm vs. Americana. *Keta Rush vs. Robbie Rockette. *Holidead vs. Kandi Krush. *Vickie Lynn McCoy and Penelope Pink vs. Foxxy Fierce and Tiki Chamorro. For more, visit www.WOWE.com.
NXT CALL UPS?, IS EY UNCLE HOWDY?, VINCE'S ALPHA ENTERTAINMENT AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. There were rumblings right after Pretty Deadly lost the WWE NXT Tag Team titles that they could be getting a look and working some house shows in January, but beyond that, nothing that I am aware of. I've really enjoyed...
AEW DYNAMITE AUDIENCE UP, DEMO DOWN
The 12/21 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS brought in 957,00 overnight viewers, up from last week's 950,000 overnight viewers. In the 18-49 demo, AEW scored a 0.30, down from last week's 0.33. Date Audience AEW People 18-49 Demo. 12/21/22 - Hayter vs. Shida 957, 000 0.30. 12/14/22 - MJF...
