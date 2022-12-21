ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NORAD Tracks Santa Program is on Schedule For December 24, 2022

Did you know that YOU can track Santa? Your kids will be soooo excited to know they can follow him too! Here is everything you need to track the "big guy" this year. For their 67th year the North American Aerospace Defense Command is gearing up to track Santa’s yuletide journey around the globe!
Bring the Magic Alive With a FREE Personalized Letter From Santa!

Macaroni KID Tacoma & South Sound is so excited that Santa asked us to be his helper!. We are helping Santa out by sending FREE personalized letters to kids this Christmas!. The letter will come right to your email inbox as a PDF that you can print out. All you...
Cookies and Milk Fudge: A Yummy Twist on a Holiday Tradition

Every Christmas Eve we set out milk and cookies for Santa, carrots for the reindeer, and we say goodbye to our Elf. It's a tradition we have done every year since our kids were born, much like decorating the house and sending Christmas cards. We even have fun holiday mailboxes we leave the cookies and carrots in, right next to the fireplace.

