stillrealtous.com
More Details On William Regal Getting Out Of His AEW Contract
WWE decided to let William Regal go earlier this year and it didn’t take long for Regal to make his way to All Elite Wrestling. However, Regal is already done with AEW and he’s expected to return to WWE next month. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that William...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW DYNAMITE NEW YEAR'S SMASH LINEUP
The updated lineup for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash from Broomfield, Colorado at the 1stBank Center on TBS:. *AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: Match Six in Seven Match Series. *Jon Moxley & ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE - HOLIDAY BASH PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Rampage - Holiday Bash on TNT:. *AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens & Billy Gunn vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal with Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh. *$300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Battle Royal. *AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Vert Vixen (Non-Title) *Eddie Kingston...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Comments On Sasha Banks Potentially Wrestling In AEW
There's been a great deal of speculation about the future of Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) ever since "The Boss" reportedly walked out of "WWE Raw" with Naomi in May over creative differences involving the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Answers eventually arrived when it emerged that the five-time "Raw" Women's Champion, apparently no longer under contract with WWE, would be attending New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome; it's currently unknown what the 30-year-old's role will be. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has now commented on the significance of Varnado potentially wrestling for All Elite Wrestling in the future.
bodyslam.net
Backstage Reaction To Jamie Hayter’s AEW Championship Reign
This past Wednesday, Jamie Hayter made her first defense of the AEW Women’s Championship against Hikaru Shida in a killer main event. She previously won the title against Toni Storm, in what was also a great championship match. Hayter has been getting unanimous praise from fans world wide and that’s seemingly the same sentiment in AEW, too. Fightful Select reported on the backstage reaction for h Jamie Hayter’s reign this far and it’s a positive one. Plus, it was noted that BJ Whitmer produced the match on Wednesday.
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW Would Be A Step Down For Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE was nothing short of remarkable, as Rose truly established herself as a massive star being the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose silenced all of her haters thanks to all the hard work she put into her career, but that is all in the past now as Rose was released by WWE last week due to her premium subscription service. While many believe Rose should go to AEW, Eric Bischoff doesn’t think that would be the best for Rose.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW AEW MERCH, DAX GETS A PODCAST AND MORE
Shop AEW has new T-shirts for Ricky Starks, Wardlow, Eddie Kingston, Swerve Strickland's new group Mogul Affiliates, Kenny Omega and Young Bucks. There is also an Elite zip up hooded sweatshirt and a preorder for a Powerhouse Hobbs Micro Brawler that is available until January 4. This week's AEW Unrestricted...
Pro Wrestling Insider
12/21 AEW DYNAMITE VIDEOS
Did The Elite Stave Off Elimination to Force a Match 6? | AEW Holiday Bash, 12/21/22. Jamie Hayter Outlasts Shida to Retain the AEW Women's World Title | AEW Holiday Bash, 12/21/22. Chris Jericho Thinks Ricky Starks Would be an Absolute Star in the JAS | AEW Holiday Bash, 12/21/22.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE AUDIENCE UP, DEMO DOWN
The 12/21 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS brought in 957,00 overnight viewers, up from last week's 950,000 overnight viewers. In the 18-49 demo, AEW scored a 0.30, down from last week's 0.33. Date Audience AEW People 18-49 Demo. 12/21/22 - Hayter vs. Shida 957, 000 0.30. 12/14/22 - MJF...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FLAIR DOCUMENTARY PREMIERES MONDAY, WWE RETURNS TO MSG, CAGE MATCH HEADLINES COLUMBUS
NYC - Madison Square Garden:. *Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman vs. The Usos with Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar - Ladder Match. *Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Liv Morgan, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Hit Row to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT HAPPENED AFTER AEW FINISHED TAPING, THUNDER ROSA AND MORE AEW NOTES
Former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa was backstage at tonight's Dynamite taping in San Antonio, Texas, where she resides. The word making the rounds this week was that she wouldn't returning to the ring until after The New Year, possibly February or March. She's been out for several months with back issues, as she has documented on Busted Open and her social media.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING WRESTLEKINGDOM BROADCAST UPDATE
Since we have had a number of readers asking about this, the New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 17 event at the Tokyo Dome will be airing exclusively on the New Japan World app. Unless there is a last minute change of plans, the show will not be streaming on...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE AEW RAMPAGE HOLIDAY BASH REPORT
It is Friday and tonight’s Rampage was recorded on Wednesday after AEW Dynamite. They are still in the Freeman Colosseum in San Antonio Texas, and this one is called the Holiday Bash. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone. The $300,000 Three Kings Holiday...
wrestlinginc.com
Impact Wrestling Star Says He Has Unfinished Business With Kenny Omega
One former Impact World Champion is still waiting for a rematch with the man who defeated him for his title. On the latest episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet", Rich Swann opened up about his career bucket list and said he's still wants a rematch with AEW star Kenny Omega. Omega defeated Swann at Impact's Rebellion pay-per-view in 2021 to become the Impact World Champion, while also holding the AEW World Championship. The title-for-title match was one of AEW's first cross-promotional matches, before officially knocking down pro wrestling's "forbidden door" this summer with the historic AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door event.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV THIS WEEKEND TO FOCUS ON CLEARWATER VS. LIMELIGHT TITLE BOUT
The United Wrestling Network issued the following:. This week's episode of United Wrestling Network's Championship Wrestling will feature UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater putting the Title on the line against #1 Contender Danny Limelight. The entire episode will be dedicated to the World Title match, featuring interviews with both Champion and challenger, a history package of their feud, and the Title Match itself.
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS FOR FRIDAY
Jim Ross and Chris Jericho are out for commentary. Rampage opens up with the Trios Royal. Teams Competing:. *Rush & Dralistico & Preston Vance. *Kip Sabian & The Butcher & The Blade. *Best Friends & Orange Cassidy. *The Blackpool Combat Club. *The Dark Order. *The Spanish Announce Project. *Ari Daivari...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SAMI TALKS BLOODLINE AND MORE
Sami Zayn spoke with Sports Illustrated about his story with The Bloodline. Watch "Battle of the Brands 2K22: Raw & SmackDown present HELL IN A CELL!. Ronda Rousey’s best moments of 2022: WWE Top 10, Dec. 22, 2022. Best moment from every month this year: WWE Playlist. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BIG STIPULATION ADDED TO IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL PPV, UPDATED LINEUP
The main event of the 1/13/23 Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV in Atlanta will be Impact Champion Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match with Tables, Ladders, Chairs and Chains all legal. The updated lineup for the PPV, from Center Stage, features:. *Impact Wrestling Knockouts...
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Invites Bayley To A Drinking Session
It appears AEW star Dax Harwood's new podcast won't be devoid of drunken rants. WWE superstar Bayley, among the many wrestlers who reacted to the news of Harwood's podcast, has been invited by the FTR member for a live drinking session once the show hits the airwaves. "You should be...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SOLO SIKOA TALKS MSG DEBUT, UPDATE ON WWE RETURN TO INDIA, TEDDY LONG SAYS VINCE MCMAHON SHOULD RETURN IF HE WANTS AND MORE
With Drew McIntyre missing next week's live events, there is no word when he will now be returning. A WWE source stated that while McIntyre probably could have wrestled, the company is erring on the side of caution so he's "beyond 100%" ready to go when they do clear him.
