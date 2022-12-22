Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE was nothing short of remarkable, as Rose truly established herself as a massive star being the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose silenced all of her haters thanks to all the hard work she put into her career, but that is all in the past now as Rose was released by WWE last week due to her premium subscription service. While many believe Rose should go to AEW, Eric Bischoff doesn’t think that would be the best for Rose.

14 HOURS AGO