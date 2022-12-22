ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

Developing Story: A second AFD Safety Committee member resigns; Nelson calls 5pm press conference to respond

By Reggie Connell, Managing Editor
theapopkavoice.com
 2 days ago
