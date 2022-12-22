Developing Story: A second AFD Safety Committee member resigns; Nelson calls 5pm press conference to respond

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Negligence and Dishonesty at Carol's Preppy Pet Facility: A Cautionary Tale for Pet OwnersTim QLeesburg, FL
Florida witness describes disc-shaped object hovering nearbyRoger MarshKissimmee, FL
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
5 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Family Dollar Under Fire After Customer Claims She Got "Moldy Food"Bryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
Person who cut Volusia County's temporary sea walls wasn't just passing by: Officials
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Emergency Management is working to repair tiger dams it had installed along Volusia County’s coastline. Those barriers are protecting homes along the coast from ocean waves since hurricanes degraded the shore. At least, they were, until the FDEM says someone took a knife to them.
Apopka mayor addresses concerns surrounding firefighter’s death after 2 committee members resign
APOPKA, Fla. — The mayor of Apopka addressed concerns on Wednesday surrounding a firefighter’s death, after two members resigned from the safety committee that was formed after he died. This came after a police report revealed the firefighter, Austin Duran, was not trained to operate the trailer that...
theapopkavoice.com
It was a bad day for Apopka
It was a cold, overcast, misty Wednesday afternoon in the city of Apopka, but at City Hall, things got dark. There has been a developing story the past couple of weeks involving the Apopka Fire Department - a familiar place for controversy as of late. AFD Lieutenant Alex Klepper resigned from the safety committee on December 10th - citing interference from City Attorney Michael Rodriguez and Fire Chief Sean Wylam. His claim was that they told the committee to stand down on an investigation into the accident at Fire Station #1 that took the life of Firefighter Austin Duran. AFD Firefighter Pablo Echevarria became the second member of the committee to resign on December 14th - citing similar reasons.
Ag Commissioner Fried asks U.S. Department of Justice to monitor FL’s ‘broken’ prison system
Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a Twitter post and a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried asked the Department of Justice “to monitor our broken system and hold our governor to account.” The concerns came at a time when the Florida Phoenix was writing a lengthy story about prison conditions at Lowell […] The post Ag Commissioner Fried asks U.S. Department of Justice to monitor FL’s ‘broken’ prison system appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
theapopkavoice.com
After hurricane, Florida beach town proposes a development moratorium
Hi! Been a looooong time since I last wrote to you. Thanks for the Hank Aaron baseball glove you brought me back then. I guess I should have asked you for Hammerin’ Hank’s skill at throwing, catching, and hitting homers, too. Oh well, live and learn. Anyway, I...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help locating five individuals who remain at large
With the new year right around the corner, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help to locate five individuals who remain at large after being featured on the “2022 Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook. In this week’s “Wanted by Woods Wednesday”...
Vandals cause $1M in damage to dam built to protect Volusia County’s dunes, homes
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Someone caused more than a million dollars in damage to the new system designed to protect dunes and homes on the Volusia County coast after Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. State officials installed a dam as a temporary fix...
WESH
Florida purple street lights to be replaced, officials say
They may look pretty and may even be helping to put you in the holiday season — purple street lights. WESH 2 News first told you last January that hundreds of bulbs in street lights along I-4, I-95 and other streets and highways were turning from white to purple or dark blue.
Orange County deputies remind drivers of the dangers of street racing
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After a recent incident, Orange County deputies want to remind drivers that street racing is illegal. Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter saw two motorcyclists driving dangerously. “We work hard to stop reckless behavior,” OCSO said in a tweet. According to the sheriff’s...
Union Station: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he favors legislation prohibiting paycheck deductions for teachers union dues
Note: The next edition of Union Station will be on Jan. 6, 2023. Until then, happy holidays!. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he favors legislation prohibiting paycheck deductions for teachers union dues. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) spoke in favor of legislation that would prohibit paycheck deductions for teachers...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man charged with insurance fraud after filing false claim
A Leesburg man has been charged with insurance fraud. Michael Mason, 22, has been charged with filing a false and fraudulent insurance claim after an investigation by a detective from the Division of Investigative and Forensic Services for the State of Florida. The detective determined that Mason was in a...
Teen accidentally shoots women "twerking" on him at Florida house party
A teenager has been arrested after police say he accidentally shot a woman who was "twerking" near him at a Florida house party.
Flagler condo association president arrested again on more video voyeurism charges, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County said they have rearrested a man on additional charges of video voyeurism. Officials said Robert W. Orr was arrested on Dec. 14 on nine additional felony charges. Deputies said Orr was charged with an additional five counts of video voyeurism and...
Woman shot outside 7-Eleven gas station in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are trying to figure out who shot a woman at a 7-Eleven gas station. The woman was shot at the corner of John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said a woman in her 50s...
Police investigate overnight shooting at Orlando home near elementary school
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are searching to find the person who shot into someone’s house. The shooting happened on Ribblesdale Lane, about a mile away from Rolling Hills Elementary School. Several Orlando police cruisers were seen on that street as officers investigated the shooting around midnight. Officers...
DeSantis appoints removed judge who ruled against teen getting abortion over ‘bad grades’ to new court
Hillsborough Judge appointed to new role by Gov. Ron DeSantis after losing election to keep his seat.
Orlando police investigate after person hit by car while crossing busy road
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating after a person was hit by a car overnight. The crash happened at around 10 p.m. on Colonial Drive. The road was shut down at Maguire Boulevard for several hours Wednesday night. Several officers were out investigating the scene after the crash.
fox35orlando.com
Brevard sheriff announces names of new crimefighting K-9 puppies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - It looks like Christmas came early for the adorable K-9 bloodhound puppies that recently joined the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. The agency put out a call to the public to help name its litter of furry crimefighters – and the winning names have been chosen.
WESH
'Catastrophic loss': Tiger dams on Daytona Beach Shores beach vandalized
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A state-run effort to help prevent more beach erosion in parts of Volusia County where back-to-back storms hit hard has been sabotaged. Officials found a million dollars worth of materials vandalized. “This is truly, if you will, a catastrophic loss on these tiger dams,” director...
Comments / 0