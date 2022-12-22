Read full article on original website
Columbus Africentric dominates Liberty Township Lakota East
Columbus Africentric raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 78-57 win over Liberty Township Lakota East at Liberty Township Lakota East High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 16, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against West...
Emergence: Bloom-Carroll eventually eclipses Circleville Logan Elm
Bloom-Carroll fought back from a slow start and rolled to 49-34 win over Circleville Logan Elm in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Circleville Logan Elm squared off with February 8, 2022 at Circleville Logan Elm High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Upper Arlington denies Columbus Independence's challenge
Upper Arlington handed Columbus Independence a tough 46-31 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Upper Arlington and Columbus Independence played in a 61-36 game on February 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Too wild to tame: Columbus Bishop Watterson topples Logan
Columbus Bishop Watterson notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Logan 39-22 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Logan faced off on December 1, 2021 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Milford Center Fairbanks collects victory over Richwood North Union
Milford Center Fairbanks charged Richwood North Union and collected a 45-34 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Richwood North Union and Milford Center Fairbanks faced off on December 20, 2021 at Richwood North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
Complete command: Lewis Center Olentangy dominates Marion Harding in convincing showing
Lewis Center Olentangy put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Marion Harding for a 66-31 victory in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 9, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Marion Harding took on Bellville Clear Fork on December 17 at Bellville Clear Fork High School. For more, click here.
Lancaster Fairfield Union engineers impressive victory over Amanda-Clearcreek
Lancaster Fairfield Union delivered all the smoke to disorient Amanda-Clearcreek and flew away with a 58-19 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. The last time Lancaster Fairfield Union and Amanda-Clearcreek played in a 47-28 game on February 8, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Pretty portrait: Warsaw River View paints a victorious picture in win over Crooksville
Warsaw River View tipped and eventually toppled Crooksville 51-33 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 22. In recent action on December 14, Crooksville faced off against New Lexington and Warsaw River View took on Duncan Falls Philo on December 17 at Duncan Falls Philo High School. Click here for a recap.
Hilliard Darby escapes close call with Hilliard Bradley
A tight-knit tilt turned in Hilliard Darby's direction just enough to squeeze past Hilliard Bradley 44-43 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Hilliard Bradley authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Hilliard Darby at the end of the first quarter.
St. Marys ends the party for Maria Stein Marion Local
St. Marys trucked Maria Stein Marion Local on the road to a 46-35 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. St. Marys drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Maria Stein Marion Local after the first quarter.
Bent but not broken: Mt. Gilead weathers scare to dispatch Galion
Mt. Gilead walked the high-wire before edging Galion 75-66 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 22. Galion showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-11 advantage over Mt. Gilead as the first quarter ended.
Carey responds to adversity to stop Bucyrus
Bucyrus tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Carey rebounded for a 48-33 victory on Thursday in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. The last time Carey and Bucyrus played in a 63-39 game on December 21, 2021. We covered the...
McArthur Vinton County can't hang with The Plains Athens
The Plains Athens pushed past McArthur Vinton County for a 56-37 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, McArthur Vinton County and The Plains Athens squared off with January 31, 2022 at McArthur Vinton County High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Defiance grinds out close victory over Toledo St. Francis de Sales
Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Defiance passed in a 41-33 victory at Toledo St. Francis de Sales' expense in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Defiance faced off against Findlay and Toledo St. Francis de Sales took on Fremont...
Casstown Miami East casts spell on Versailles
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Casstown Miami East nipped Versailles 41-33 on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Casstown Miami East and Versailles played in a 32-29 game on December 23, 2021. For more, click here.
Roberta J. “Bobbie” (Wright) Minard
Roberta J. “Bobbie” (Wright) Minard, 79, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Bobbie was born November 28, 1943, in Mansfield, to Charles E. and Virginia “Ginny” (Clifton) Wright. She married her sweetheart, Ron Minard, on August 30, 1963, and he survives. She loved her family and enjoyed playing euchre with her friends.
John Ernest Roe
John Ernest Roe, 69, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Monday, December 19, 2022. Born March 11, 1953 in Vanceburg, Kentucky, John was the son of Ernest and Beatrice (King) Roe. John was a 1971 graduate of Lexington High School, and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Lexington Church of the Nazarene which is now Journey Church of the Nazarene. A proud grandfather, John sure loved his grandbabies. He had a witty sense of humor, laughing most often at himself as he thought his jokes were hilarious. John was a jack of all trades and tough as dirt. He was always tinkering and working on cars and was always fixing something. An avid hunter, and a collector of guns, knives and coins, John was always looking for his next item to add to his collection. Relaxation for John was working in his flower beds and garden, he could often be found there.
Rev. Virgil F. Sheriff
Reverend Virgil Franklin Sheriff, 80 formerly of Galion, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Woodside Village. Virgil was born in Mansfield on July 31, 1942, to the late Wilbur and Cora (Speelman) Sheriff. On January 27, 1973, he would marry Mary (Mann) Sheriff, and she survives in Marion.
Mansfield police to bolster crime technology, officer recruitment with $466,000 in state grants
MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Police Department flipped the switch Thursday on technology that triples its gunshot sound-detection program. On Friday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a $272,000 state grant that will fund that increased ShotSpotter technology for another year -- and also provide more funding for its automated license plate reader cameras.
Shelby man, 34, killed in Crawford County crash Friday
BUCYRUS -- A 34-year-old Shelby man died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle, weather-related crash in Crawford County, according to the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2022 Freightliner driven by Matthew Ruth, 36, of Bucyrus was westbound on Remlinger Road (County Road 49) in Vernon...
