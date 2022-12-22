ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Oregon State makes statement in landing Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei

Jonathan Smith and his staff made a statement on Saturday afternoon when Clemson quarterback transfer DJ Uiagalelei officially announced his intentions to transfer to Oregon State. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining to use in Corvallis. The former five-star quarterback entered the transfer portal following the ACC Championship game...
CORVALLIS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy