Gardendale, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama OL Amari Kight announces transfer commitment

Former Alabama offensive lineman Amari Knight is headed to UCF, as he announced via social media on Friday. The 6-foot-7, 318-pounder saw action in 12 games this season, serving as a backup left tackle while also doing some work on special teams. It will be interesting to see what he ultimately accomplishes with his new change of scenery in a different conference as he prepares to block for standout quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Highest-rated Tide class ever might get better

What happened on Wednesday and finished up (for now) early Thursday evening was the most highly rated Alabama Football Signing Class – ever. Based on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, the Crimson Tide is No. 1 for the 2023 class at 328.97. That calculation is for 28 signees, including the Crimson Tide’s most recent, Desmond Ricks.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

2 Alabama alumni reach 1,000 receiving yards on Saturday

Two former Alabama All-Americans reached 1,000 receiving yards for the 2022 NFL season on Saturday. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper hit the milestone for the sixth time in his eight NFL seasons. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his second NFL campaign.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Greg Byrne gives update on proposed new Alabama basketball arena

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - While the idea of a new basketball arena for the University of Alabama is still very much on the drawing board, it could be a while before anyone sees shovels in the dirt. University of Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne says a new Coleman Coliseum is...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Cleveland, Alabama, man killed in head-on collision Wednesday

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A man from Cleveland in Blount County was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday evening. The Alabama State Troopers reported Mark Green, 64, was driving a pickup truck on Alabama Highway 75 a few miles south of Oneonta when the collision happened. The driver in...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
AL.com

What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?

Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Woman, 87, dies after Tuscaloosa Co. crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An 87-year-old woman from Tuscaloosa died December 23, 2022 after she was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on December 22. Authorities say Marilyn J. Morse was hurt when the 2013 Ford Edge she was a passenger in was hit by a 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Jerry Fleming, 66, of Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

Taking the World by Storm

In spite of personal hardships, Karen Tyree, RDH, BSDH, continues to advance the professions of dental assisting and dental hygiene in her home state of Alabama. Dentistry has been plagued by a lack of dental team members in spite of high demand. Gadsden State Community College is trying to do something about that issue by launching a new Dental Science Program, which will initially educate dental assistants in Gadsden, Alabama.
GADSDEN, AL
