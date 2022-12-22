Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
Related
Alabama Football: At the opposite end of the recruiting world, there’s Auburn
Alabama Football again rules the college football recruiting world. Anyone surprised by the Crimson Tide’s 2023 Signing Class success might want to follow a different sport than college football. By comparison, the Auburn Tigers are recruiting from a terrain more isolated than a hamlet in east Alabama. Whatever the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Alabama OL Amari Kight announces transfer commitment
Former Alabama offensive lineman Amari Knight is headed to UCF, as he announced via social media on Friday. The 6-foot-7, 318-pounder saw action in 12 games this season, serving as a backup left tackle while also doing some work on special teams. It will be interesting to see what he ultimately accomplishes with his new change of scenery in a different conference as he prepares to block for standout quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.
Transfer tight end to make decision between Alabama, Ohio State
Alabama could land its first transfer portal addition of the offseason next week. Maryland tight end CJ Dippre, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 5, announced Friday that he will choose between the Tide and Ohio State as his next school. Dippre tweeted that he will announce his...
Alabama Football: Highest-rated Tide class ever might get better
What happened on Wednesday and finished up (for now) early Thursday evening was the most highly rated Alabama Football Signing Class – ever. Based on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, the Crimson Tide is No. 1 for the 2023 class at 328.97. That calculation is for 28 signees, including the Crimson Tide’s most recent, Desmond Ricks.
Ticket Demand Lacking, Prices Falling for Alabama vs. Kansas State
With Alabama out of the national championship picture, plenty of seats are available for the Sugar Bowl.
Why Alabama 5-star signees James Smith, Qua Russaw were always a package deal
Though they were never outspoken about their recruitment, Alabama’s newest 5-star signees always were going to play college football together. The Carver-Montgomery duo of 6-foot-3, 310-pound DL James Smith and 6-foot-2, 230-pound EDGE Qua Russaw committed to the Crimson Tide on national television Wednesday afternoon. “It’s been the best...
Inside How Alabama Landed the Top Two In-State Recruits: James Smith and Qua Russaw
The two players have been close ever since they met as high school freshmen, and now they'll continue to be teammates and friends at the next level with the Crimson Tide.
Where Alabama’s No. 1 recruiting class in 2023 ranks all-time
After the early signing day, Alabama’s got a commanding lead atop the 2023 recruiting class team rankings. With nine of the top 48 players coming to Tuscaloosa, the lead over No. 2 Georgia is significant in all three major recruiting rankings. But where does it stand in the history...
2 Alabama alumni reach 1,000 receiving yards on Saturday
Two former Alabama All-Americans reached 1,000 receiving yards for the 2022 NFL season on Saturday. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper hit the milestone for the sixth time in his eight NFL seasons. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his second NFL campaign.
Breaking: Five-Star Cornerback Joins Loaded Alabama Recruiting Class
College football fans in recent days have enjoyed the whirlwind of five-star recruits announcing their college destination, or rescinding prior choices and flipping to new programs. The latest five-star decision will leave Alabama Crimson Tide fans delighted. Cornerback Desmond Ricks, ...
UAB’s Jordan Walker and Trey Jemison power Blazers past Charlotte in C-USA opener
A blast of arctic air invaded the state of Alabama and it took a moment for the UAB basketball team to warm up after facing an early deficit to start the conference schedule. The Blazers had to shrug off a slow start and hold off a fierce rally in their 76-68 victory over Charlotte, Thursday, Dec. 22, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham.
‘What a blessed journey it’s been’: Mark Freeman reflects on 24 years coaching high school football in Alabama
Mark Freeman has had an incredible run at Thompson High School.
thebamabuzz.com
8 inductees & Rick Karle, William Booth to be honored in 2023 by Alabama Sports Hall of Fame
The Alabama Sports Hall of Fame (ASHOF) released their 2023 list of inductees and special award winners this month, which includes legendary Alabama, Auburn and UAB standouts, a beloved Birmingham television broadcaster and Alabama high school’s winningest baseball manager. The Class of 2023 is the 55th class inducted into...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the State Senator Who Doubles as Winning Volunteer High School Coach in Birmingham
Asked about his nearly 25-year career as a Ramsay High School basketball coach, longtime Alabama State Senator Rodger Smitherman proudly pulls out a laminated card from his wallet. It was a card showing that he is a certified coach with the Alabama High School Athletic Association. “I’m a card-carrying certified...
Alabama-Kansas State Sugar Bowl ticket prices have dropped; Here’s how to get seats
Ticket prices for the Sugar Bowl - featuring Alabama and Kansa State - appear to be dropping as the game gets closer. Seats available through Vivid Seats, StubHub and Seat Geek all show prices cheaper than reported when the two teams were announced earlier this month. The Crimson Tide (10-2,...
wbrc.com
Greg Byrne gives update on proposed new Alabama basketball arena
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - While the idea of a new basketball arena for the University of Alabama is still very much on the drawing board, it could be a while before anyone sees shovels in the dirt. University of Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne says a new Coleman Coliseum is...
wvtm13.com
Cleveland, Alabama, man killed in head-on collision Wednesday
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A man from Cleveland in Blount County was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday evening. The Alabama State Troopers reported Mark Green, 64, was driving a pickup truck on Alabama Highway 75 a few miles south of Oneonta when the collision happened. The driver in...
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
wbrc.com
Woman, 87, dies after Tuscaloosa Co. crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An 87-year-old woman from Tuscaloosa died December 23, 2022 after she was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on December 22. Authorities say Marilyn J. Morse was hurt when the 2013 Ford Edge she was a passenger in was hit by a 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Jerry Fleming, 66, of Tuscaloosa.
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Taking the World by Storm
In spite of personal hardships, Karen Tyree, RDH, BSDH, continues to advance the professions of dental assisting and dental hygiene in her home state of Alabama. Dentistry has been plagued by a lack of dental team members in spite of high demand. Gadsden State Community College is trying to do something about that issue by launching a new Dental Science Program, which will initially educate dental assistants in Gadsden, Alabama.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
210K+
Followers
65K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0