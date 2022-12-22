PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom, Blizzard Beach, & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/20/22 (Disney 100 Years of Wonder Starbucks Tumbler, 2023 Minnie Ear Headband, Kristoff & Sven Added to Tike’s Peak, & More)

Read full article on original website
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year
Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
It’s official: Splash Mountain is closing at Disney World, Disneyland
Is Splash Mountain closing? Why is Splash Mountain closing? When is Splash Mountain closing? Will Splash Mountain close at Disney World? When will Splash Mountain close at Disneyland? What is replacing Splash Mountain?
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Get One of Disney World’s NEWEST Popcorn Buckets Without a Park Ticket
When a new Disney collectible is released, it can be a struggle to get your hands on one of the highly sought-after items. We’ve seen guests queue for hours for brand-new Disney merch, including some popcorn buckets (remember the dramatic saga of the Figment popcorn bucket??)! One of the best ways for Disney to alleviate these bottlenecks is by offering new releases at multiple merchandise locations. That’s exactly what’s happening now!
WDW News Today
Parking Restrictions Extended to All Walt Disney World Resorts For Holidays, Walt Disney World Railroad Rumored to Return Next Month, Buffet Returning to Chef Mickey’s, and More: Daily Recap (12/20/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
3 Huge Disney World, Disneyland Changes Bob Iger Could Make
When Bob Iger stepped down as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO, it was expected, but also curious. The long-time leader was at the top of his game with the entertainment giant poised to grow its film and theme park businesses while making a huge mark in streaming with Disney+.
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for New Year’s Day In Disney World
You need to get your Park Pass Reservations ASAP because Disney World is starting to SELL OUT for New Year’s Day!. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system began in 2020 when the parks reopened after the COVID-19 closures. The new-ish system means you have to get reservations for each park you plan to visit in addition to the park tickets themselves. If you’ll be in Disney World on New Year’s Day, you need to get those passes NOW.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 12/04/22 (Phone Photography & Filming No Longer Allowed on Space Mountain, Toy Story Holiday Ear Headband, New Daisy & Minnie Pandora Charm Set, & More)￼
Season’s Greetings from Magic Kingdom! Today we plan on doing some shopping and rides. As always we will be sure to report on all the new things we find. Let’s get started. On our way to Magic Kingdom this morning we spotted more blue road signs that have...
Disney Theme Parks Roll Out New Rides and Attractions in 2023
Disney theme parks in Orlando, Fla., and Anaheim, Calif., have made major new additions of lands, rides and attractions in just the last five years to answer expansions at its rival Universal Studios. Disney World's Animal Kingdom in May 2017 added the new land Pandora - The World of Avatar,...
WDW News Today
Almost Two Weeks of Bonus Reservations Available to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders
Almost two weeks worth of bonus reservations are available to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders this December. Passholders are usually limited to just five Park Pass reservations, but on some dates, “bonus” reservations that don’t count toward the five are available. They are marked on the Park Pass calendar with yellow stars.
disneyfoodblog.com
Contemporary vs. Grand Floridian Resort Guide for Disney World in 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom Reopens After 4 Years
It’s a Christmas miracle! The Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom has reopened after being closed for over four years. Media rode the train first, along with Melissa Valiquette, vice president of Magic Kingdom. The railroad then reopened to regular guests at about 10:00 a.m. this morning, December 23, 2022.
WDW News Today
New Park-Specific Pricing (With Price Increase) Now in Effect at Walt Disney World
As previously reported, Walt Disney World has introduced park-specific pricing for one-day, one-park tickets. That new pricing structure is now in effect. The prices for one-day, one-park tickets are now variable depending on the date of your visit and which theme park you select. One-day, one-park tickets now also automatically include a park pass reservation, so guests using this ticket type don’t have to worry about booking a reservation separately.
disneytips.com
Disney World Adds Bonus Reservation Slots for the Holiday Season
Eligible Guests at the Walt Disney World Resort can take advantage of a “holiday bonus reservation” for a limited time this Christmas season!. The holidays at Walt Disney World are one of the most magical times of the year, but that also makes them one of the greatest periods of demand for Theme Park reservations. Indeed, acquiring general admission or an Annual Pass is only half the battle now, and same-day reservations for each Disney Park, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, are all going fast!
WDW News Today
Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary ‘Minnie Paris’ Collection Now Available at Walt Disney World
Minnie Mouse steals the show in a collection of new merchandise celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris. The collection was first spotted in Plume et Palette, part of the France Pavilion in EPCOT. The collection is aptly named “Minnie Paris.”. Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary “Minnie Paris” Sweatshirt –...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Main Street, U.S.A. Train Station Reopens After Refurbishment in Magic Kingdom
With the reopening of the Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom, guests got to enter the Main Street, U.S.A. station for the first time in years. Guests were able to visit the station for an exhibit of a train immediately after the railroad closed. The station was later closed and refurbished throughout 2020 and 2021.
disneytips.com
This Themed Land In Animal Kingdom Looks Vastly Different At Night, But Guests Rarely Get to See It
Between Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, Walt Disney World Resort offers more magic than anywhere else. After all, it is ‘the most magical place on Earth!’ Over at Animal Kingdom, the magic is taken to a whole new level each night. Unfortunately, many Guests never get to experience this remarkable transition.
Universal Shares New Details on its Disney Killer, Epic Universe Theme Park
Universal Orlando Resort has turned up the heat in the competition with Disney World over the last dozen years trying to lure Florida vacationers away from the Mouse House and keep them satisfied at its theme parks. Comcast-owned (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios introduced the Wizarding World of...
WDW News Today
New Sanrio Hello Kitty Ferris Wheel Loungefly Backpack, Purse, and Wallet at Universal Orlando Resort
Hello Kitty and all her Sanrio friends are featured on three new Loungefly items available at Universal Orlando Resort. The Loungefly mini backpack, purse, and wallet feature the characters in different locations, including on a Ferris wheel. Sanrio Ferris Wheel Loungefly Mini Backpack – $85. The base backpack is...
