PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom, Blizzard Beach, & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/20/22 (Disney 100 Years of Wonder Starbucks Tumbler, 2023 Minnie Ear Headband, Kristoff & Sven Added to Tike’s Peak, & More)

You need to get your Park Pass Reservations ASAP because Disney World is starting to SELL OUT for New Year’s Day!. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system began in 2020 when the parks reopened after the COVID-19 closures. The new-ish system means you have to get reservations for each park you plan to visit in addition to the park tickets themselves. If you’ll be in Disney World on New Year’s Day, you need to get those passes NOW.

19 DAYS AGO