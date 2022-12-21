Read full article on original website
KUOW
Could now be the time to consider a post-social media future?
Since Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter officially went through back in October, Twitter has been in the news a lot. All the controversy has left a lot of people asking — is it time to jump the Twitter ship?. And at this point, you’ve probably made your choice...
Social Media Is for Strangers Now
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Instagram just isn’t what it used to be. With Gen Z users flocking to...
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Futurism
Inspired by Twitter's Struggles, Facebook Considers Making an App Where You Can Post Text. Wait a Second...
In the wake of Twitter's chaotic exchange of power, a number of social media platforms have thrown their hat in the succession ring. And among them, curiously, is, uh — checks notes — Facebook?. In a team meeting last month, members of the struggling Facebook-turned-Meta organization brainstormed ways...
Vox
What the Twitter files don’t tell us
Shirin Ghaffary is a senior Vox correspondent covering the social media industry. Previously, Ghaffary worked at BuzzFeed News, the San Francisco Chronicle, and TechCrunch. Conservatives have long accused Big Tech of being biased against them, without much evidence. Now, the “Twitter files,” a trove of internal Twitter documents, is providing...
fitsmallbusiness.com
How to Create a Facebook Business Page in 6 Easy Steps
In this article, we walk you through the process of how to create a Facebook business page that will increase brand awareness, generate leads, and drive sales with your target market. First, create a new page, enter your business information, and upload images for your cover and profile pictures. Then, optimize and customize your page, publish it, and promote it. Follow along step-by-step to create your Facebook business account and learn tips to set your page up for success.
How to Make Social Media Marketing Effective for Your Brand
In the current challenging economic climate, it is more important than ever to devise effective marketing strategies. Taking a strategic approach to social media marketing will be effective and deliver unparalleled results.
Business Insider
How to change your Snapchat notification sounds
If you're a Snapchat Plus subscriber, you can change your notification sounds by setting up custom sounds for friends and groups. Tap and hold a conversation and choose Chat Settings, then Notification Sounds. You can also set notification sounds for specific friends from your account page by tapping Custom Notification...
Elon Musk's second installment of 'Twitter Files' reveals 'secret blacklists,' Bari Weiss reports
Independent journalist Bari Weiss went viral on Thursday with the second installment of Elon Musk's so-called "Twitter Files," revealing practices of "secret blacklists" that were made.
TikTok’s Most Viewed Videos of 2022 List is Here
TikTok reveled its most viewed videos of the year and this list is good as hell. The video sharing platform revealed which 2022 clips are permanently ingrained in users' minds—including Corn Kid...
How to get a YouTube video editor job and how much they earn
It's common for YouTubers to hire editors to help with their videos, both short and long form. Here's how to start earning money as a YouTube editor.
Ads disappear across the internet as Google Ad Manager briefly goes down
The outage may have been global, with users in Japan reporting issues with Google's ad service.
The Verge
Twitter advertisers aren’t happy with ads appearing on pages of white nationalists
Ads for around 40 high-profile brands and organizations have been spotted on the Twitter pages of white nationalists, according to a report from The Washington Post. Ads from brands including Amazon, Uber, Snap, and GoDaddy, media companies like USA Today and Morning Brew, and even one government organization, the US Department of Health and Human Services, were seen on the offending Twitter pages.
Amazon is introducing a new TikTok-like feature that allows users to 'shop as you scroll' from a social feed of videos and photos
Amazon joins companies like Meta and Google seeking to emulate the success of TikTok's wildly popular and lucrative video-sharing format.
Twitter preparing to delete 1.5 billion inactive accounts
Twitter will delete 1.5 billion inactive accounts to free up dormant handles, or user names, on the platform, Elon Musk said.
WhatsApp is working on new view-once text messages
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In the age of instant messaging, privacy is more important than ever, but what's the right approach? End-to-end encryption is a big deal for keeping strangers from reading your stuff, while ephemeral messaging gives us the peace of mind that what we're sending won't be forwarded along beyond the intended recipient. WhatsApp is already one of the best encrypted messaging services around, with support for ephemeral content in the form of view-once pics and videos. Now a new beta build suggests you will soon be able to send view-once WhatsApp texts, as well.
Android Authority
How to mute someone on Snapchat
How to mute and unmute people on Snapchat and what that means. To mute someone on Snapchat, tap the Message icon in the bottom left-hand corner > Tap on the person you want to mute > Tap the Three Horizontal Dots Icon (…) > Tap Mute Story to mute this person.
Engadget
Instagram is telling creators when and why their posts are ‘shadowbanned’
Instagram’s latest update aims to help creators better understand one of the most frustrating aspects of the app: the dreaded “shadowban.” The app is updating its account status feature to help creators “understand if their account’s content is eligible to be recommended to non-followers.”. With...
CHART: All the ways Instagram influencers can make money from the platform and how it's changed in the last year
From subscriptions to NFTs, the Meta-owned platform is testing many ways for creators to make money. But some features have not lasted.
How To Create Viral Short-Form Video Content in Less Than 30 Minutes Per Week
No time for video content? Here are three strategies to create 10+ pieces of short video content.
