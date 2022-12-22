Ja'Vier Francis scored a career-best 23 points on 9-of-9 shooting and collected 13 rebounds to help No. 3 Houston streamroll visiting McNeese 83-44 in nonconference action on Wednesday night. Emanuel Sharp established career highs of 18 points and six 3-pointers as Houston (12-1) continued its strong season. Marcus Sasser made...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO