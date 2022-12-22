Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Deadly house fire under investigation in Columbiana
One person is dead following a house fire in Columbiana late Monday night. Firefighters were called to North Pearl Street shortly before midnight. Authorities confirmed one person was found dead, but investigators are still working to find out their identity and the cause of the fire. Leetonia Fire Department was...
SLIDESHOW: Several floors of Youngstown Police Department flooded
It's the second worst flooding in decades, according to members of the Youngstown Police Department. Several floors of the West Boardman Street building flooded Tuesday, leaving holes in large parts of the ceiling. ServPro crews are already in the building surveying the damage and beginning to clean up. We're told...
Farrell Fire Department evacuates residents from apartment complex on Christmas Eve
On Christmas Eve, nearly 60 residents had to be evacuated from a Mercer County apartment complex. Farrell Fire Department assisted with the evacuation after a water pipe break, which caused about 12 inches of flooding on the first floor of the apartment building. Due to structural damage throughout the building,...
Warren bar deemed total loss after early morning fire
A Warren bar is deemed a total loss after a fire broke out Tuesday morning. It was 4:11 a.m. when crews were called to Premier Bar on Park Avenue. The building was fully engulfed by the flames. Premier was temporarily closed before the fire. The Warren Fire Department says crews...
North Bloomfield fire department add ambulance service
North Bloomfield volunteer fire department has added an ambulance to their fleet after operating for forty years without one. The organization, comprised of volunteers from North Bloomfield, purchased the West Farmington's spare ambulance for $20,000 earlier this month. The volunteers met with township trustees to discuss overcoming emergency medical service shortages.
Youngstown home deemed 'total loss' after early morning house fire
A home on Youngstown's East Side has been deemed a total loss after a fire broke out early Christmas morning. Battalion Chief James Drummond tells 21 News the fire started around 5:00 a.m. in a garage attached to a house on McQuiston Avenue and spread to the house itself. Drummond...
New details emerge in deadly Youngstown gas station shooting
New details emerge from a deadly shooting on Youngstown's Southside last week. It was around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, December 22nd, when an ambulance was dispatched to the Shell gas station on South and Samuel Avenues after a man was found shot inside a Chevy Cruze. The 26-year-old male, who has...
Youngstown City police officer serving remainder of sentence for refusing to wear mask
A Youngstown city police officer was booked into Mahoning County jail Tuesday to serve the remainder of his 10-day sentence. Thomas Wisener was originally found in contempt of court for refusing to wear a mask In February 2022. Wisener claimed the mask mandate interfered with his religious beliefs. He was...
Years Ago | December 27th
Vindicator file photo / December 1950 | Area armed services enlistees wait to board chartered buses in downtown Youngstown 72 years ago. 1997: Youngstown's mayor-elect, George McKelvey, has planned to continue as interim treasurer of Mahoning County until his successor is named, but Youngstown's city charter won't allow him to do that.
Mahoning County employee who was wrongfully terminated sues Commissioners, other officials
A Mahoning County employee recently reinstated after being wrongly terminated has filed a federal lawsuit against some Mahoning County commissioners. Ricky Morrison began working for the county maintenance in September 2022 and was terminated in early December after being seen sitting with Republican challenger Gino DiFabio during a board of elections meeting in November.
