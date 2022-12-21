ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

alachuacounty.us

January Environmental Horticulture Program

The UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County Office is pleased to announce the following Environmental Horticulture program for January 2023. This program is being offered by Dr. Cynthia Nazario-Leary, Environmental Horticulture Agent, and Master Gardener Volunteers. Vines – January 10, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Alachua County Ag Auditorium...
ALACHUA, FL
alachuacounty.us

Alachua County Re-Opens Barr Hammock Preserve - South Trailhead for Public Use

The Alachua County Barr Hammock Preserve South Trailhead (300 S.E. 175th Avenue, Micanopy) has re-opened for public use beginning Friday, December 23, 2022. The land management activities prompting the trail closure have been completed. All Alachua County Preserves with public access are now open for public use. The nearly 6,000-acre...
ALACHUA, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Governors Park development to include 6,000 homes, retail, light industrial space

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners says it has purchased the 3,300-acre Governors Park property in Clay County for residential, commercial and hotel development. Governors Park is the former Gustafson...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Let the big chill start

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a few early morning showers and a partly cloudy start to the day, our temperature will rise to near 70 degrees in the early daylight hours. That will be the high for the day. After that time, the cold front will be south of us...
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Family raises money for 14-year-old Demiah Appling’s funeral

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fundraiser is being held to help raise money for the funeral of a 14-year-old whose remains were found in December after months of searching. Demiah Appling, 14, was reported missing from Old Town on Oct. 16. Her body was found about 15 miles away on Dec. 5.
OLD TOWN, FL
mynews13.com

Florida colleges fill up their football rosters on early signing day

Wednesday marked early signing day for college football, a day when young athletes can sign National Letters of Intent to play for the team of their dreams and universities can start to restock their rosters for next season. The day had been primarily an avenue for colleges to bring in...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
DESTIN, FL
Action News Jax

FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
LAKE CITY, FL
ocala-news.com

Trustee of family trust claims $1 million prize from lottery scratch-off ticket purchased in Ocala

A trustee of the J&V Family Trust recently claimed a $1 million top prize from a Mystery Multiplier scratch-off lottery ticket that was purchased in Ocala. The Florida Lottery announced this week that Verna Johnson, of Ocala, visited the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee to claim the prize on behalf of the J&V Family Trust. The trustee chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.
OCALA, FL

