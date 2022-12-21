Read full article on original website
alachuacounty.us
January Environmental Horticulture Program
The UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County Office is pleased to announce the following Environmental Horticulture program for January 2023. This program is being offered by Dr. Cynthia Nazario-Leary, Environmental Horticulture Agent, and Master Gardener Volunteers. Vines – January 10, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Alachua County Ag Auditorium...
alachuacounty.us
Alachua County Re-Opens Barr Hammock Preserve - South Trailhead for Public Use
The Alachua County Barr Hammock Preserve South Trailhead (300 S.E. 175th Avenue, Micanopy) has re-opened for public use beginning Friday, December 23, 2022. The land management activities prompting the trail closure have been completed. All Alachua County Preserves with public access are now open for public use. The nearly 6,000-acre...
WCJB
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being built at the new Alachua county sports and event center at Celebration Pointe. The 220-meter track was constructed in Italy and then shipped to Gainesville just in time for the...
floridaconstructionnews.com
Governors Park development to include 6,000 homes, retail, light industrial space
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners says it has purchased the 3,300-acre Governors Park property in Clay County for residential, commercial and hotel development. Governors Park is the former Gustafson...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
wuft.org
Gainesville’s first trans minister makes a mark through social justice initiatives
The Rev. Christe Lunsford knew from a young age they had a spiritual calling. After growing up in Louisville, Kentucky, Lunsford, now 55, began seminary preparatory school at 19 years old. But when they came out as transgender, they were met with opposition that pushed them away from organized religion entirely.
Popular discount retail store chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular discount retail store chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Last week, the popular discount store chain Big Lots opened its newest Florida store location in Live Oak.
WCJB
Alachua County defendant attacks attorney in court, prompting state legislation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What should’ve been a routine trial for career criminal Obadiah Dillard with his defense attorney Eric Atria turned into something much bigger. Dillard punched Atria on the left side of his head, fracturing his skull. Now, attorneys and lawmakers want to initiate change. “We are...
Random act of kindness at an Orange Park restaurant
Orange Park, Fla. — ‘Tis the season to spread holiday cheer, and that’s exactly what a group of people did this week at Texas Roadhouse on Blanding Boulevard. The group met on Facebook and raised money with the intent of surprising a couple of restaurant workers with a big tip.
Woods backs proposal to make carrying a concealed weapon a constitutional right in Florida
Last week, after both Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, and Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly expressed support for implementing a change in Florida’s gun laws during the 2023 session to allow for “constitutional carry,” the Gazette checked in with Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods to get his take on the idea.
Mysuncoast.com
Let the big chill start
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a few early morning showers and a partly cloudy start to the day, our temperature will rise to near 70 degrees in the early daylight hours. That will be the high for the day. After that time, the cold front will be south of us...
WCJB
Family raises money for 14-year-old Demiah Appling’s funeral
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fundraiser is being held to help raise money for the funeral of a 14-year-old whose remains were found in December after months of searching. Demiah Appling, 14, was reported missing from Old Town on Oct. 16. Her body was found about 15 miles away on Dec. 5.
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville area on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
CVS – Open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (most stores) Whole Foods – Most stores open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walgreens – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Costco – Stores open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trader Joe’s – Stores open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Some of the Best Homemade Pie in Florida is Hiding Inside a Gas Station
Florida is brimming with so many wonderful places to eat. From cafes to upscale restaurants, there are so many options here that sometimes, smaller businesses can get lost in the shuffle.
mynews13.com
Florida colleges fill up their football rosters on early signing day
Wednesday marked early signing day for college football, a day when young athletes can sign National Letters of Intent to play for the team of their dreams and universities can start to restock their rosters for next season. The day had been primarily an avenue for colleges to bring in...
Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
ocala-news.com
Trustee of family trust claims $1 million prize from lottery scratch-off ticket purchased in Ocala
A trustee of the J&V Family Trust recently claimed a $1 million top prize from a Mystery Multiplier scratch-off lottery ticket that was purchased in Ocala. The Florida Lottery announced this week that Verna Johnson, of Ocala, visited the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee to claim the prize on behalf of the J&V Family Trust. The trustee chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.
Florida Sheriff “Decked The Cells” With 29 Arrests For Drugs And Trafficking
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – Instead of walking into a winter wonderland, these criminals are “walking into booking once again,” thanks to the members of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Tactical Impact Unit (TIU). Over the past few months, CCSO’s TIU conducted another “Deck the
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless woman arrested for taking money out of wallet, told officer she was “blessed” with the money
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Candace Jean Falke, 41, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly taking cash and multiple insurance cards that were in a wallet she found in a restroom at Publix. A Gainesville Police Department officer spoke to the victim at about 11 a.m. yesterday at the Publix at...
