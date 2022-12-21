Read full article on original website
‘Women Talking’ Squanders Its Chance to Tell a Great Trans Story
Women Talking, the latest film from Canadian director Sarah Polley, is a challenging story about a group of women debating how they should respond to devastating circumstances. For years, the women of a remote Mennonite community have been drugged and raped. When the women voiced their concerns that something horrifying was going on while they were slept, they were told merely that the devil was punishing them, or that it was simply in their heads. When one of the women awakes to discover her attacker in the middle of the night, the women discover that the men of the community...
Why Did the Studio Rom-Com Crash and Burn This Year?
At this point, it’s trite to remind readers how long we’ve spent wasting away inside—and yet, here we go again. We self-isolated for nearly two years, thanks to the pandemic. We’ve felt lost and alone. We’ve been forced to watch celebrities’ sad attempts at community outreach and tune into every studio movie from our home televisions.We didn’t get to see Turning Red and Luca in an auditorium filled with bubbling little children, giggling alongside them as if we were kids again. What I would’ve given to see Godzilla throw King Kong around like a bag of beans on a big...
Mom, dad and newborn daughter all share the same birthday
For Cassidy and Dylan Scott, baby doesn’t just make three. Nope, the birth of their daughter Lennon Kate Scott is the cause of a phenomenon for the books. On Dec. 18, Cassidy and Dylan of Alabama celebrated their birthdays and the birthdate of their firstborn, Lennon. Speaking to TODAY.com,...
Rebel Wilson shares pics of '1st family Christmas' with Ramona Agruma and baby Royce
Rebel Wilson is celebrating her first Christmas as a mom. The "Pitch Perfect" franchise star posted two photos Dec. 23 on Instagram that show her and girlfriend Ramona Agruma posing in front of a gigantic Christmas tree with Wilson’s newborn daughter, Royce. The pics find Wilson and Agruma bundled...
Rare footage showing moose dropping its antlers captured on security camera goes viral
When a snowstorm headed toward Alaska the evening of Dec. 15, Tyra Bogert headed to her sister's house in case the power went out. As she scrolled through TikTok with her niece, she noticed a notification from her Ring camera. The camera, set up at her front door, had picked...
Why the overabundance of the gift-giving season causes me discomfort
When bedroom doors fly open on Christmas morning, my kids drink in a vision of a picture-perfect Christmas — an explosion of bright colors and shiny coils of ribbons in meticulously wrapped presents. Family members amble through the front door with more gifts, so the kids form a gift-opening assembly line that starts from youngest to oldest. For hours, there is a fervent tearing of paper, a hoisting of new objects in the air, shouts of glee and the creation of piles and piles of stuff.
