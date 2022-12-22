ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

New York Post

Michigan coach Juwan Howard restrained by players in late-game meltdown

Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard couldn’t keep it together in the final minute of the Wolverines’ 80-76 loss to North Carolina on Wednesday. With 36 seconds left to play and the Tar Heels up 77-71, Howard lost his cool on the sidelines during an argument with an official. In video footage from the incident, the coach can be seen angrily shouting while being restrained by his own players. Howard, who is in his fourth season with the Wolverines, also appeared to snap at Michigan players while they escorted him to the sidelines. He appeared to tell one of his players, “don’t...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Associated Press

Middle Tennessee beat San Diego State 25-23 in Hawaii Bowl

HONOLULU (AP) — Zeke Rankin kicked four field goals, including a 37-yarder for the go-ahead score with 2:05 left, and Middle Tennessee State beat San Diego State 25-23 in the Hawaii Bowl on Saturday night. The Blue Raiders (8-5) overcome a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to turn back the Aztecs (7-6) in a game that featured six lead changes. Rankin converted four of his five field goal attempts to tie the Hawaii Bowl record for field goals. He made kicks from 44, 49, 26 and 37 yards and missed from 42. San Diego State took a 23-22 lead with 5:43 to play on a 52-yard field goal by Jack Browning, but Middle Tennessee State drove 55 yards in 12 plays, capped by Rankin’s 37-yard field goal to put his team ahead for good.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Clayton News Daily

Georgia Football Bowl Trivia

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are preparing for a College Football Playoff's Semifinal matchup with Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. Before we get to that massive New Year's Eve showdown, let's refresh out knowledge of Georgia's long bowl history. The Bulldogs hold the nation's longest-current streak of bowl game appearances with 26. How much do you remember about Georgia's historic postseason play?
ATHENS, GA

