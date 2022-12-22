Read full article on original website
Related
rtands.com
CHSRA Opens Three New Structures
NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, recently announced the completion of three new high-speed rail structures in Fresno and Kings Counties. The Adams Avenue grade separation in Fresno County, the Cairo Avenue structure...
Madera city leaders, first responders concerned about impact of Madera Community Hospital closure
State leaders are urgently searching for a solution in hopes of saving a Central Valley hospital.
thesungazette.com
Family Services of Tulare County in search of new CEO
Stephanie Burrage, the current interim CEO, said that while Meader is bidding adieu to Family Services of Tulare County (FSTC), a strong executive team is stepping up to run the organization in her place. At the start of the new year, Burrage and the board of directors will seek out a candidate to permanently take over as CEO. Additionally, the FSTC is undergoing reorganization due to the changing needs of the communities they serve.
fresyes.com
The BEST Tamales in Fresno!
Spoiler Alert: The best tamales are probably the tamales your Abuela made at this time every year when you were a kid – so let’s say these all are second to those!. What is it about Tamales and Christmas? Google would suggest that it goes way back to pre Columbian imes, indigenous people and the belief that the gods made humans from corn. That all may be true but for us, there’s something more nostalgic going on.
yourcentralvalley.com
Education Matters: Career Technical Education Center Internship Program
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Students at the Career Technical Education Center Charter School are taking advantage of the Internship Program to learn hands-on experience focusing on construction and manufacturing, both considered to be pathways that are growing within jobs. The focus is on hands-on learning where students are taught...
thesungazette.com
TCSO respond to two school robberies in three days
On Dec. 22 at around 8:45 a.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to a burglary at Sunnyside Elementary in Strathmore. During their investigation, deputies learned the suspects cut the fence and stole a white 4×8 flatbed trailer from the property, worth about $7,000. While checking the...
Employees evacuated from Foster Farms in southwest Fresno due to hazmat situation
A hazmat situation at the Foster Farms location in southwest Fresno has forced the evacuation of all employees, according to the Fresno Fire Department.
GV Wire
Now City Leaders Want Fresno State to Join Pac-12
Fresh off a Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl victory, talk of Fresno State moving to the Pacific-12 Conference is somewhere between fan fiction and what-if fantasy. Now, it could become a political passion. Fresno City Councilman Tyler Maxwell said he will bring a motion to the City Council in support of...
Foggy day school schedule for Tuesday
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Tuesday, Dec. 20. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog. Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on. Watch for California Highway Patrol pace vehicles […]
Dine and Dish: Mochilicious in Southeast Fresno
Mochilicious in Southeast Fresno is serving up delicious mochi donuts and Korean corn dogs.
KMJ
Next of Kin Needed for Oakhurst Man Who Died in Hospital
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help in finding the next of kin of a man who recently died. Deputies say 77-year-old Robert Nolan Clodgo died in a Fresno County hospital on December 17th. According to the sheriff’s...
Madera County receives $25M in funding to expand Hwy 41
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Driver’s commute time on highway 41 in Madera is about to improve thanks to a $25 million grant from the Department of Transportation. The grant will extend sections of the highway from a two-lane highway to a four-lane. Driving on highway 41’s two-lane road in Madera has been known to […]
Hospitals now fuller than ever as tripledemic continues
Hospitals across the state are seeing a surge in patients, even Community Regional Medical Center's capacity is critically impacted.
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Detectives Uncover Gigantic Fraud Scheme - Suspects Preyed on People in Financial Turmoil Across the Country, Acting as a Credit Repair Business
December 23, 2022 - The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed 35 criminal counts against four people involved in a fraudulent scheme that’s victimized people all across the country. It is believed to be one of the largest white-collar crimes in Fresno County history. Suspects:. Marcos Garza,...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Accident Fatality on Highway 43 and Fargo Avenue in Hanford
On the morning of Monday, December 19, 2022, authorities in Kings County reported a fatal big rig crash on SR-43 in Hanford. The incident occurred shortly after 5:00 a.m. on State Route 43 just north of Fargo Avenue and involved a big rig and a Toyota, according to the California Highway Patrol.
thesungazette.com
Woman sustains major injuries in UTV accident
Porterville woman crashes a Yamaha 250 Raptor into a power pole, is ejected, transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center with major injuries. Porterville – A 47-year-old female sustained major injuries after she was not wearing any safety equipment, crashed and was ejected from a quad. On Dec. 23, at...
GV Wire
What’s in Store for Fresno Weather on Christmas Day?
It’s hard to imagine better weather for Christmas Day than what’s in the forecast. According to the National Weather Service in Hanford, Sunday will be partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. If there’s any wind, it won’t be more than 5 mph. Until then,...
TCSO: 2 found in possession of stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were found to be in possession of a stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary School in Strathmore, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials said. According to the authorities, on Thursday, around 8:45 a.m. deputies were called to a burglary report at the school. During the investigation, deputies say they learned […]
Deputies surprise drivers with cash instead of tickets in Madera County
North valley drivers thought they'd be in trouble this holiday season, but routine traffic stops turned into surprise moments of joy.
Flavored tobacco ban takes effect with mixed reactions
Back in 2020, the state of California passed a measure to end the sale of flavored tobacco products. In November voters went to the polls to uphold it. Now, that ban goes into effect.
Comments / 0