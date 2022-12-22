BOSTON — The Boston Celtics weren’t too concerned about creating flashy plays to get back into the win column Friday night. They sure did come through in the form of some highlight-reel dunks from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, but those plays were overshadowed by the grit and toughness the Celtics displayed to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 121-109, at TD Garden.

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO