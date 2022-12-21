Read full article on original website
Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana
Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
On, Off, Auto. It’s Simple, But Some Montanans Clearly Struggle.
I struggle daily as I drive through Bozeman and see this. In fact, it baffles me so much, I have come to write about it. To say I have never been in a town with this problem would be a lie, but to say I have never seen it happen so often would be accurate. Now, are they tourists or locals? Who knows.
It’s Rare! This is the Last Time Weather Closed Bozeman Schools
Montana is known for its harsh winters and frigid temperatures, but for most people that live here, winter weather is just a part of daily life. Temperatures far below zero degrees are fairly common during the winter in Montana. People in many states across the country absolutely lose their minds and close everything down when a winter storm hits, but for Montana, it's business as usual.
NBCMontana
Near zero visibility on I-90 near Bozeman due to fog
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is warning driving of near zero visibility on I-90 between Manhattan and Belgrade due to fog. Officials are asking drivers to find alternative routes or stay at home.
Fairfield Sun Times
Bozeman Fire on scene of rollover crash on I-90
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Fire crews are on the scene of a crash on I-90, west of 19th Ave. According to Bozeman Fire, the vehicle involved has rolled over and that the incident involves an entrapment. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting scattered snow and ice on roads in...
New and Improved! Belgrade Breakfast Spot Open For Business
A popular spot for breakfast in Belgrade is back open after being closed for over a year due to a kitchen fire. The wait is finally over! The Center Ice Cafe in Belgrade is open, but getting there hasn't been easy. For owner Rhonda Haney Gilbert, reopening the restaurant has come with its fair share of setbacks. Throughout the process, she had to deal with supply chain issues that delayed the delivery of several items needed in order to reopen the restaurant. The wait for safety inspections was also delayed.
Near-zero visibility reported on I-90, Manhattan to Belgrade
Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office advises drivers of near-zero visibility conditions on i-90 between Manhattan and Belgrade due to fog.
explorebigsky.com
Temperatures hit new record low
The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport reported temperatures of minus 45 degrees Thursday morning, setting new daily low. BOZEMAN—A new record low for Dec. 22 was set, as thermometers read minus 45 degrees Fahrenheit at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport at 8:56 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Great Falls.
NBCMontana
Multi-car accident on southbound I-15
MISSOULA, MT — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported emergency crews have responded to a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 145 between Bernice and Elk Park. Officials remind drivers to slow down and move over in the area of the incident. According to Montana Highway...
