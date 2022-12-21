Read full article on original website
Why Did the Taliban Welcome This Woman to Afghanistan With Big Smiles?
The Taliban government in Afghanistan welcomed a woman-led delegation from Pakistan this Tuesday to talk about boosting their economy. Pakistan’s minister of state for foreign affairs Hina Rabbani Khar is one of Islamabad’s most seasoned diplomats, and while Afghan women can’t show their hair on Kabul’s streets and many girls are banned from school, Khar, and her windswept hair, was warmly welcomed by a Taliban delegation on the tarmac. They didn’t shake hands, but did make eye contact and smiled at one of Pakistan’s most powerful women.
Taliban ban women from working in national, international NGOs
The order threatened to suspend the operating licences of NGOs that failed to implement the directive. The latest restriction comes less than a week after the Taliban authorities banned women from attending universities, prompting global outrage and protests. While the Taliban had promised a softer form of rule when they...
Save the Children among NGOs halting Afghan operations after ban on female staff
Three foreign aid groups, including Save the Children, announced on Sunday they were suspending their operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban ordered all NGOs to stop their women staff from working. The announcement came as top officials from the United Nations and dozens of NGOs operating in Afghanistan met in...
Top UN, NGO officials to meet over Taliban ban on women staff
The hardline Islamists on Saturday threatened to suspend the operating licences of NGOs if they failed to implement the order. The Ministry of Economy, which issues these licences, said it had received "serious complaints" that women working in NGOs were not observing a proper Islamic dress code. "A meeting of...
Murderer publicly executed by his victim's father, Taliban say
A man convicted of murder was shot by his victim's father in the Taliban's first public execution since their return to power in Afghanistan. A Taliban spokesperson said the man was killed at a crowded sports stadium in south-western Farah province. The father of the victim shot the man three...
Attorney General Finds That Donald Trump Owed Millions Of Dollars To 'A Foreign Creditor' He 'Failed To Disclose' While President
You may or may not be surprised to find out that Donald Trump was not completely honest about his financial status, as it has emerged that he had almost $20M in undisclosed debt when he first ran for president back in 2016!. Trump’s Hidden Debt. We are only just...
Camps of election-denying protesters in Brazil seen as threat ahead of Lula inauguration
Election-denying protesters camping outside Brazilian army bases have become "incubators of terrorism," Brazil's incoming justice minister said on Sunday, a day after police detonated an explosive device and arrested a suspect they accused of links to the Brasilia camp. Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro have been camped outside army bases...
Thousands rally in Nagorno-Karabakh to protest land blockade
Stepanakert (Azerbaijan) (AFP) – Thousands rallied on Sunday in Azerbaijan, in the Nagorno-Karabakh region's largest city Stepanakert, to protest the blockade of the only land link to Armenia, an AFP journalist saw. Stepanakert's main Renaissance Square was flooded with protesters on Sunday, with a giant Armenian flag hoisted above...
IS targets jailed jihadists in failed deadly attack on Syria’s Raqqa
Six members of Kurdish-led security forces and two jihadists were killed Monday in a failed Islamic State group assault near a prison for extremists in northern Syria, a war monitor said. The failed assault targeted a Kurdish security complex in Raqqa, the group's former de facto capital in Syria, which...
Zelensky blasts Russian 'terror' after deadly shelling of Kherson
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned a Russian act of "terror" after at least 10 people were killed on Saturday in a strike on the centre of Kherson in southern Ukraine. The attack comes a day after the US House of Representatives gave final approval to a $45 billion aid package to help Kyiv combat Russia's invasion. Read our live blog to see how the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
Live: Ukraine is creating its own ‘miracle’, Zelensky says in defiant Christmas message
Ukrainians will create their own miracle this Christmas by showing they remain unbowed despite Russian attacks that have plunged millions into darkness, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a defiant message on Saturday, hours after a Russian strike on the southern city of Kherson killed at least 10 people. Read our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
Xi urges steps to 'protect' lives as China relaxes Covid rules
China said Monday it would scrap mandatory quarantine on arrival, further unwinding years of strict virus controls as the country battles a surge in cases. Having mostly cut itself off from the rest of the world during the pandemic, China is now experiencing an unprecedented surge in infections after abruptly lifting restrictions that torpedoed the economy and sparked nationwide protests.
Tunisia rights group slams 'inhumane' move to deport migrants
The 25 men from Egypt, Niger, Nigeria and Sudan had sought asylum in Tunisia after fleeing violence in neighbouring Libya in 2011, but their requests were denied, said Romdhane Ben Amor of the Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights (FTDES). He said their repatriation would "put their lives at...
Ankara summons French envoy over 'propaganda' after attack on Paris Kurds
Turkey on Monday summoned France's ambassador over "anti-Turkey propaganda" that it alleged French officials did little to stop following the killing of three Kurds in Paris. Friday's shooting was followed by days of protests by Kurdish groups and their supporters in the French capital. Some of the protesters waved flags...
Taliban order NGOs in Afghanistan to forbid female employees from working
Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration on Saturday ordered all local and foreign NGOs to stop female employees from working, in a move the United Nations said would hit humanitarian operations just as winter grips a country already in economic crisis. A letter from the economy ministry, confirmed by spokesperson Abdulrahman Habib, said...
King Charles hails UK 'solidarity' amid economic woes in first Christmas speech
King Charles III has hailed the "heartfelt solidarity" of people across the recession-hit UK struggling with a worsening cost of living crisis, in his first Christmas Day message as monarch. Addressing the country from the Windsor Castle chapel where his mother, Elizabeth II, was interred in September, the 74-year-old also...
‘Tearing ourselves away’: Ukrainians break with Russian Orthodox Christmas tradition
In a small Orthodox church in Ukraine some 20 kilometres from the Russian border, the congregation chose to celebrate Christmas on December 25 rather than the traditional January 7, their way of protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. FRANCE 24’s Andrew Hilliar, Elena Volochine and Abdelkader Dermas report from Bogodukhiv.
‘If we cannot work with women in Afghanistan, we cannot do our job’
The acting head of the United Nations' mission to Afghanistan told the Taliban to reverse a decision to ban female NGO workers during a meeting, according to a statement on December 26. FRANCE 24 spoke with Becky Roby, who works with a Norwegian humanitarian group, told our reporters, “We’ve been left with no choice -- as men cannot visit at risk females in Afghanistan -- but to temporarily suspend our activities”.
Violence erupts at protests against 'racist' attack on Kurds
Clashes broke out for a second day in Paris on Saturday between police and Kurdish protestors angry at the killing of three members of their community. Cars were overturned, at least one vehicle was burned, shop windows were damaged and small fires set alight near Place de la République, a traditional venue for demonstrations where Kurds earlier held a peaceful protest.
