Weather Alert: Potential locally for light snow showers and flurries tonight
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 26, 2022) The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for the potential for light snow showers and flurries for 20 counties in Georgia tonight, including Gwinnett, Walton, Barrow, Clark, Oconee, Newton and Morgan counties in the local area. At 4:10 a.m. this morning,...
Macon man takes advantage of freezing temps to create ice sculptures
MACON, Ga. — One Macon man is spreading some cheer of his own while having fun with the frigid weather. The beautiful display created by Robert Hubbard is made from four metal reindeer decorations he keeps in his yard. When it gets cold enough, like it is this weekend,...
Macon man killed in Christmas Eve collision
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Bibb County deputies say a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Macon man Saturday afternoon. Deputies say shortly before 4 p.m. Christmas Eve, Jerome Jarrell, 41, of Macon, hit a center barrier along Interstate 75 northbound near the Rocky Creek Rd. on-ramp. The force of the...
STEM contest honors six Georgia schools
The six middle and high schools include several in metro Atlanta.
Habersham EMC, others asking members to reduce usage
Electrical cooperative officials say the extreme cold and current power demand is stressing the electrical system to its fullest extent. Habersham Electric Membership Corporation officials say they expect that to continue throughout this very cold day. HEMC crews have been working throughout the night and will continue to work today...
Ohio State’s 1 fatal flaw that could doom them vs. Georgia in College Football Playoff
The Ohio State Buckeyes have as good a case to be made as a College Football Playoff contender as any team in the nation, even as they prepare to take on a juggernaut, the Georgia Bulldogs, in the Peach Bowl. Ohio State football has a Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterback, an offense that can explode at any moment and a defense that can pressure the opposing passer.
Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power
A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
Person dead after wreck on I-75 North identified
MACON, Ga. — One person has died after a wreck on I-75 North and Rocky Creek Road. According to coroner Leon Jones, a pick up truck caught on fire after a wreck on I-75 North. Chief Edwards of the Bibb County Fire Department said they got the call around...
Crash on I-20 Eastbound leaves traffic at standstill in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Heads up holiday drivers! According to the Georgia Department of Transportation website, all lanes are closed after an incident on I-20 Eastbound in Warren County. The 511 page reports a crash just past Cadley Norwood Road CR 185. It happened at about 1:57pm. In the...
Family says more should have been done for Macon man killed in Pio Nono hit-and-run
MACON, Ga. — After aMacon man died after being struck by a car on December 18, his family says more could've been done to save his life, and more should be done to make sure it doesn't happen again. Family members say Emanuel Jones was just 8 minutes from...
Macon man dies in Christmas Eve crash
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just before 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve on I-75 northbound near the on-ramp from Rocky Creek Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a pickup truck was traveling North on I-75 near the on-ramp,...
Middle Georgia rapper spends $15k to help unite families in an unconventional way
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- In the entertainment world, it's become fairly common to read or hear about artists giving away food during the holidays or donating to specific charities and organizations. But an up-and-coming Macon artist has taken a different approach on giving for the holidays. Sean Glover Jr., a.k.a...
Local law enforcement increasing its presence on the roads
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–As holiday traffic picks up on one of the busiest travel days of the year, law enforcement is making sure drivers get to their holiday destination safely. According to AAA, more than 3.2 million Georgians will be on the road this weekend. With more drivers on the road,...
Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
Have you seen this man? Deputies searching for Georgia inmate who left work release assignment
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, left his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. His last known whereabouts was near the Hardee's on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.
Two people found dead in separate incidents due to freezing temperatures
MACON, Ga. — Two men have been found dead in separate incidents due to the freezing temperatures over the weekend. Coroner Leon Jones says that first man has been identified as 43-year-old John Ragin. He was found on Saturday at around 3:00, in the 600 block of Cherry Street...
Atlanta rapper Offset holds inaugural toy giveaway ahead of Christmas
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta rapper Offset did not let the cold stop him from providing gifts to children in need Friday. The Migos rapper held the inaugural Offset Toy Giveaway. "I just wanted to give back to my community. Thanks to all the kids for always supporting me and...
Georgia boys surprise gas station attendant, their beloved mentor, just before Christmas
MONROE, Ga. — Two boys from Monroe said some of their best life lessons come from a gas station. Now they intend to apply an important piece of advice they've received from the man who has tirelessly shared his wisdom. It started two years ago when their mom stopped...
Deputies searching for suspect with machete who robbed convenience store in north Georgia
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a suspect after an armed robbery Thursday evening. Deputies responded to an armed robbery call at the East Hall Food Mart on Georgia State Route 52 and Old Cornelia Highway in East Hall County at 6 p.m.
Scratch-off Lotto Ticket Wins Large Sum at Office Holiday Party
Looks like someone got the surprise of a lifetime this holiday season—a Christmas miracle, if you will. Newton County adoptable animals - week of December 23. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County adoptable animals - week of December 23.
