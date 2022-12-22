ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger, GA

wgxa.tv

Macon man killed in Christmas Eve collision

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Bibb County deputies say a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Macon man Saturday afternoon. Deputies say shortly before 4 p.m. Christmas Eve, Jerome Jarrell, 41, of Macon, hit a center barrier along Interstate 75 northbound near the Rocky Creek Rd. on-ramp. The force of the...
MACON, GA
accesswdun.com

Habersham EMC, others asking members to reduce usage

Electrical cooperative officials say the extreme cold and current power demand is stressing the electrical system to its fullest extent. Habersham Electric Membership Corporation officials say they expect that to continue throughout this very cold day. HEMC crews have been working throughout the night and will continue to work today...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power

A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
HALL COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Person dead after wreck on I-75 North identified

MACON, Ga. — One person has died after a wreck on I-75 North and Rocky Creek Road. According to coroner Leon Jones, a pick up truck caught on fire after a wreck on I-75 North. Chief Edwards of the Bibb County Fire Department said they got the call around...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Macon man dies in Christmas Eve crash

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just before 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve on I-75 northbound near the on-ramp from Rocky Creek Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a pickup truck was traveling North on I-75 near the on-ramp,...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Local law enforcement increasing its presence on the roads

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–As holiday traffic picks up on one of the busiest travel days of the year, law enforcement is making sure drivers get to their holiday destination safely. According to AAA, more than 3.2 million Georgians will be on the road this weekend. With more drivers on the road,...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
WJCL

Have you seen this man? Deputies searching for Georgia inmate who left work release assignment

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, left his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. His last known whereabouts was near the Hardee's on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.
HALL COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Scratch-off Lotto Ticket Wins Large Sum at Office Holiday Party

Looks like someone got the surprise of a lifetime this holiday season—a Christmas miracle, if you will. Newton County adoptable animals - week of December 23. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County adoptable animals - week of December 23.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

