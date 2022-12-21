ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

Tory Lanez Agrees To Pay 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Prince In Settlement Over Alleged Nightclub Attacks

Tory Lanez has reached a financial settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults— as the disgraced rapper’s criminal trial where he stands accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion begins in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pint-sized rapper’s new attorney revealed the agreement with Prince as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calendar. In court documents, the attorney, Kadisha Phelps, said she was recently retained by Lanez and needed time to catch up. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lanez was dropped by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Megan Thee Stallion Becomes First Black Woman To Cover Forbes’ '30 Under 30' Issue

Megan Thee Stallion is now the first Black woman to grace the cover of Forbes‘ annual “30 Under 30” issue. The cover story interview discusses Megan’s $13 million earnings for 2022, which mainly came from endorsements (with brands like Nike, Revlon, Cash App and Popeyes), music royalties and performances. And the Houston native made it clear that she won’t be stopping her reign any time soon.
Essence

Megan Thee Stallion Makes History With Forbes Cover

The Houston rapper is the first Black woman to cover the publication's 30 Under 30 issue. When Megan Thee Stallion told Forbes staffer Jabari Young, “I’m trying to really build something” during their cover story interview, the Houston rapper was already in the process of making history. With the release of today’s magazine, Megan has become the first Black woman to cover the publication’s 30 under 30 issue.
HOUSTON, TX
Pitchfork

Tory Lanez Gets New Felony Charge in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez has been charged with an additional felony in the criminal case that accuses of him shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, Rolling Stone reports and Pitchfork can confirm. Amid pre-trial processes, the rapper was newly charged with discharging a firearm “in a grossly negligent manner which could result in injury or death to a person.” Pitchfork has contacted representatives and attorneys for Tory Lanez for comment.
musictimes.com

Megan Thee Stallion DIss Track Against Drake, DaBaby Coming?

From Nicki Minaj and Latto's Grammy snub battle to Megan Thee Stallion's beef with Drake, DaBaby, and Tory Lanez, 2022 is the year of social media beefs between rappers. Dj Akademiks and Charlamgage Tha God however said that this is not a thing to fret over - in fact, it should mean the rap scene becoming more colorful, since there would so many material to use for new rap songs. Unfortunately, it is not happening.
hotnewhiphop.com

Tory Lanez Tweets Bible Verses Following Megan Thee Stallion Hearing

As the looming trial approaches, Tory Lanez seems confident in his case and posted Bible references in his “last tweet.”. After over two years of speculation, the world is about to discover what may have happened between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. The former friends were once thick as thieves; however, an incident in July 2020 would change their lives forever. It was then that Megan was injured outside of a Hollywood Hills mansion as Lanez was arrested. She later came forward to accuse Lanez of shooting her in the foot—a charge he denied since the onset.
Bustle

Adele Did The Viral Megan Thee Stallion Dance To “Water Under The Bridge”

Adele has definitely seen the video meme mashing up her “Water Under the Bridge” song with Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” dance. Almost a year after the fictional collaboration went viral, Adele cheekily responded during a performance of “Water Under the Bridge” on the opening night of her Las Vegas Residency by mimicking the choreography and laughing as she did it, much to her audience’s delight at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “Yes, Adele keeps up with TikTok trends,” Twitter user @BrandonLopezTV said in a tweet that included a video of Adele’s attempt.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘That’s So Raven,‘ ‘Family Matters’ Star Orlando Brown Arrested for Domestic Violence

Former Disney Channel star Orlando Brown was arrested on Thursday in Ohio, the latest in a string of arrests for the That’s So Raven and Family Matters actor. Brown was arrested and booked on misdemeanor domestic violence charges Thursday, an officer with the Lima police department told The Hollywood Reporter. Local authorities were called to a residence on the 400 block of Baxter Street following a report of a fight around 9:30 a.m., according to a police report. More from The Hollywood ReporterDaniel Craig Still Has No Idea Why Anyone Cared About Chris Evans' Sweater in 'Knives Out'Ronan Vibert, 'Saving Mr....
LIMA, OH
Rolling Stone

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Merch After Pop Star Called It ‘Trash’

In a pop-star/fashion kerfuffle way less depressing than anything Kanye West’s been involved in lately, H&M has yanked a line of Justin Bieber merch after the pop star called the designs “trash” on social media. In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, the fast-fashion behemoth said they would stop selling the Bieber items in stores and online “out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber.” A rep for Bieber did not immediately return a request for comment. The decision was announced one day after Bieber slammed the line on Instagram Stories, calling the merch “trash” and telling his fans flatly, “I...
rolling out

Tory Lanez faces additional felony at trial

Music producer Tory Lanez is now facing an additional felony charge on top of the felonies that he was slapped with during the indictment phase of the high-profile trial involving the shooting ofsuperstar Megan Thee Stallion. According to The Shade Room, Lanez is staring at a felony count of “discharging...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Tory Lanez's Lawyer 'Confident' He Will Beat Megan The Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez and his legal team are displaying teflon confidence as the trial over the rapper’s alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion kicks into gear. Jury selection in the high-profile case began in Los Angeles earlier this week, more than two years after Lanez allegedly shot the Houston hitmaker in her feet during a drunken dispute outside Kylie Jenner’s home in July 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Delivers On His New Album “Me Vs. Myself”

After much anticipation, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is back with the release of his new album, Me Vs. Myself. The Bronx-bred rapper returns after a nearly two year but the results were definitely worth waiting for. Me Vs. Myself consists of 22 songs in total with several heavy-weight appearances....

Comments / 0

Community Policy