Related
Tory Lanez Agrees To Pay 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Prince In Settlement Over Alleged Nightclub Attacks
Tory Lanez has reached a financial settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults— as the disgraced rapper’s criminal trial where he stands accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion begins in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pint-sized rapper’s new attorney revealed the agreement with Prince as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calendar. In court documents, the attorney, Kadisha Phelps, said she was recently retained by Lanez and needed time to catch up. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lanez was dropped by...
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion Becomes First Black Woman To Cover Forbes’ '30 Under 30' Issue
Megan Thee Stallion is now the first Black woman to grace the cover of Forbes‘ annual “30 Under 30” issue. The cover story interview discusses Megan’s $13 million earnings for 2022, which mainly came from endorsements (with brands like Nike, Revlon, Cash App and Popeyes), music royalties and performances. And the Houston native made it clear that she won’t be stopping her reign any time soon.
Essence
Megan Thee Stallion Makes History With Forbes Cover
The Houston rapper is the first Black woman to cover the publication's 30 Under 30 issue. When Megan Thee Stallion told Forbes staffer Jabari Young, “I’m trying to really build something” during their cover story interview, the Houston rapper was already in the process of making history. With the release of today’s magazine, Megan has become the first Black woman to cover the publication’s 30 under 30 issue.
Shocking new allegations about a LAPD detective's past domestic abuse come just ahead of Tory Lanez's trial on assault charges in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Rapper Tory Lanez is accused of shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion. His trial, brought on by the LA District Attorney, is set to begin Monday.
Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty ordered to settle lawsuit
Kenneth Petty, the husband of rapper Nicki Minaj, has been ordered by a judge to settle the lawsuit with his rape victim. Petty has been required to register as a sex offender in every state he lives in since being convicted as a teen of raping Jennifer Hough in New York. He served four years in prison for the violent crime.
Tory Lanez Gets New Felony Charge in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
Tory Lanez has been charged with an additional felony in the criminal case that accuses of him shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, Rolling Stone reports and Pitchfork can confirm. Amid pre-trial processes, the rapper was newly charged with discharging a firearm “in a grossly negligent manner which could result in injury or death to a person.” Pitchfork has contacted representatives and attorneys for Tory Lanez for comment.
Column: Megan Thee Stallion was right. But she's one of too many women who aren't believed
A jury convicted rapper Tory Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, of shooting her. But it doesn't make up for the misogyny she endured.
musictimes.com
Megan Thee Stallion DIss Track Against Drake, DaBaby Coming?
From Nicki Minaj and Latto's Grammy snub battle to Megan Thee Stallion's beef with Drake, DaBaby, and Tory Lanez, 2022 is the year of social media beefs between rappers. Dj Akademiks and Charlamgage Tha God however said that this is not a thing to fret over - in fact, it should mean the rap scene becoming more colorful, since there would so many material to use for new rap songs. Unfortunately, it is not happening.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tory Lanez Tweets Bible Verses Following Megan Thee Stallion Hearing
As the looming trial approaches, Tory Lanez seems confident in his case and posted Bible references in his “last tweet.”. After over two years of speculation, the world is about to discover what may have happened between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. The former friends were once thick as thieves; however, an incident in July 2020 would change their lives forever. It was then that Megan was injured outside of a Hollywood Hills mansion as Lanez was arrested. She later came forward to accuse Lanez of shooting her in the foot—a charge he denied since the onset.
Bustle
Adele Did The Viral Megan Thee Stallion Dance To “Water Under The Bridge”
Adele has definitely seen the video meme mashing up her “Water Under the Bridge” song with Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” dance. Almost a year after the fictional collaboration went viral, Adele cheekily responded during a performance of “Water Under the Bridge” on the opening night of her Las Vegas Residency by mimicking the choreography and laughing as she did it, much to her audience’s delight at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “Yes, Adele keeps up with TikTok trends,” Twitter user @BrandonLopezTV said in a tweet that included a video of Adele’s attempt.
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: Master P Opens Up About Late Rapper Soulja Slim, “He Was Our Tupac”
The legacy of Soulja Slim continues, thanks in part to his music and other artists mentioning him in their lyrics, but the newest episode of Hip Hop Homicides delves deeper into what cost him his life. Master P Discusses His Relationship With Soulja Slim. We’ve got a sneak peek exclusive...
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion’s Lawyer Suggests Legal Action Could Be Taken Against Bloggers
Megan Thee Stallion‘s legal team is “exploring all legal options” in regards to bloggers who have posted misinformation about the rapper’s felony assault case against Tory Lanez. A new report from NBC News on Wednesday (December 21) looks into all the media coverage that the incident...
‘That’s So Raven,‘ ‘Family Matters’ Star Orlando Brown Arrested for Domestic Violence
Former Disney Channel star Orlando Brown was arrested on Thursday in Ohio, the latest in a string of arrests for the That’s So Raven and Family Matters actor. Brown was arrested and booked on misdemeanor domestic violence charges Thursday, an officer with the Lima police department told The Hollywood Reporter. Local authorities were called to a residence on the 400 block of Baxter Street following a report of a fight around 9:30 a.m., according to a police report. More from The Hollywood ReporterDaniel Craig Still Has No Idea Why Anyone Cared About Chris Evans' Sweater in 'Knives Out'Ronan Vibert, 'Saving Mr....
H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Merch After Pop Star Called It ‘Trash’
In a pop-star/fashion kerfuffle way less depressing than anything Kanye West’s been involved in lately, H&M has yanked a line of Justin Bieber merch after the pop star called the designs “trash” on social media. In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, the fast-fashion behemoth said they would stop selling the Bieber items in stores and online “out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber.” A rep for Bieber did not immediately return a request for comment. The decision was announced one day after Bieber slammed the line on Instagram Stories, calling the merch “trash” and telling his fans flatly, “I...
The backlash against Megan Thee Stallion proves she's telling truth in Tory Lanez shooting case, prosecutor says
LOS ANGELES — A California prosecutor told jurors Wednesday that hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion would never have subjected herself to the torrent of public abuse she’s received if she wasn’t telling the truth about rapper Tory Lanez shooting her in the feet and wounding her in the summer of 2020.
Tory Lanez faces additional felony at trial
Music producer Tory Lanez is now facing an additional felony charge on top of the felonies that he was slapped with during the indictment phase of the high-profile trial involving the shooting ofsuperstar Megan Thee Stallion. According to The Shade Room, Lanez is staring at a felony count of “discharging...
‘DeGeneres Show’ producer asks judge to enforce accord with dancer
A producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” sued by a show dancer who seeks allegedly unpaid wages is asking for a dismissal of the plaintiff’s case, maintaining that the parties previously settled for $30,000.
HipHopDX.com
Tory Lanez's Lawyer 'Confident' He Will Beat Megan The Stallion Shooting Case
Tory Lanez and his legal team are displaying teflon confidence as the trial over the rapper’s alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion kicks into gear. Jury selection in the high-profile case began in Los Angeles earlier this week, more than two years after Lanez allegedly shot the Houston hitmaker in her feet during a drunken dispute outside Kylie Jenner’s home in July 2020.
Woman who tried to claim reward for Lady Gaga's stolen French bulldogs is sentenced
Jennifer McBride, who walked into an LAPD station with two of the singer's dogs, was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading no contest to receiving stolen property.
hotnewhiphop.com
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Delivers On His New Album “Me Vs. Myself”
After much anticipation, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is back with the release of his new album, Me Vs. Myself. The Bronx-bred rapper returns after a nearly two year but the results were definitely worth waiting for. Me Vs. Myself consists of 22 songs in total with several heavy-weight appearances....
Comments / 1